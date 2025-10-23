Kansas City Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-25, 2025
There are 82 games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Thursday, October 23, Friday, October 24, and Saturday, October 25, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Missouri's top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Fans will have a chance to see St. Louis University Prep vs Rockhurst in a highly anticipated matchup.
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Thursday, October 23. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
South 3-3 Shawnee Mission Northwest 3-3 7:00 PM
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 79 games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Friday, October 24. There are 24 games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Blue Valley North vs Aquinas. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
St. Louis University 7-1 Rockhurst 5-2 6:00 PM
Christian Brothers 7-0 St. Mary's 4-2 6:00 PM
Onaga 3-4 McLouth 2-5 7:00 PM
Uniontown 3-4 Jayhawk Linn 3-2 7:00 PM
Jefferson County North 7-0 Jackson Heights 7-0 7:00 PM
Erie 0-7 Pleasanton 3-1 7:00 PM
Valley Falls 1-6 Pleasant Ridge 1-6 7:00 PM
Santa Fe Trail 7-0 Bishop Ward 2-3 7:00 PM
Troy 4-2 Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy 2-5 7:00 PM
Horton 0-7 Doniphan West 1-6 7:00 PM
Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] 6-1 Centralia 4-1 7:00 PM
Humboldt 3-4 Central Heights 1-6 7:00 PM
Bluestem 3-4 West Franklin 0-7 7:00 PM
Tonganoxie 4-3 Ottawa 4-3 7:00 PM
Burlington 2-5 Wellsville 4-3 7:00 PM
Osawatomie 0-7 Baldwin 3-3 7:00 PM
Gardner-Edgerton 5-2 West 0-6 7:00 PM
Girard 4-3 Anderson County 3-4 7:00 PM
Paola 3-3 Eudora 6-1 7:00 PM
Olathe East 2-5 Olathe North 4-3 7:00 PM
Northwest 5-2 Olathe West 6-1 7:00 PM
Atchison County 3-4 Nemaha Central 7-0 7:00 PM
Schlagle 3-4 Bonner Springs 0-5 7:00 PM
West 1-6 Piper 3-4 7:00 PM
Lawrence Free State 5-2 Lawrence 0-7 7:00 PM
Louisburg 2-4 Spring Hill 6-1 7:00 PM
Turner 1-6 Shawnee Heights 3-4 7:00 PM
Shawnee Mission Northwest 3-3 East 5-2 7:00 PM
Blue Valley West 2-5 St. James Academy 6-1 7:00 PM
North 1-6 Mill Valley 5-2 7:00 PM
Wyandotte 1-5 Atchison 3-3 7:00 PM
Basehor-Linwood 7-0 Lansing 2-5 7:00 PM
Blue Valley North 3-4 Aquinas 6-1 7:00 PM
Highland Park 4-1 Washington 6-0 7:00 PM
Seaman 3-4 DeSoto 5-2 7:00 PM
Bishop Miege 2-4 Blue Valley 4-3 7:00 PM
Blue Valley Northwest 3-4 Blue Valley Southwest 0-7 7:00 PM
Wellington-Napoleon 6-2 Concordia 6-2 7:00 PM
Plattsburg 0-8 Penney 2-6 7:00 PM
West Platte 5-3 North Platte 5-3 7:00 PM
Maysville/Winston Co-op 1-7 Polo 3-5 7:00 PM
Crest Ridge 4-4 Windsor 7-1 7:00 PM
Savannah 8-0 St. Pius X 2-2 7:00 PM
Adrian 5-3 Cole Camp 6-2 7:00 PM
Winnetonka 5-3 Smithville 6-2 7:00 PM
Platte County 7-0 Raytown 5-3 7:00 PM
Staley 2-6 Raymore-Peculiar 0-8 7:00 PM
Park Hill 5-3 Oak Park 2-6 7:00 PM
Liberty 7-1 North Kansas City 7-1 7:00 PM
Pleasant Hill 2-6 Nevada 5-3 7:00 PM
Smith-Cotton 4-4 Marshall 3-5 7:00 PM
Oak Grove 2-6 Warrensburg 5-3 7:00 PM
Harmon 1-6 Northeast 2-6 7:00 PM
Harrisonville 6-2 Odessa 7-1 7:00 PM
South Harrison 7-1 Gallatin 5-3 7:00 PM
Versailles 0-8 Sherwood 1-7 7:00 PM
Pembroke Hill 4-4 Van Horn 5-3 7:00 PM
Trenton 2-6 Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op 1-7 7:00 PM
Lathrop 4-4 Lawson 6-2 7:00 PM
Grandview 0-8 Raytown South 0-8 7:00 PM
East Buchanan 3-5 Mid-Buchanan 8-0 7:00 PM
Lafayette County 1-7 Carrollton 4-3 7:00 PM
Butler 4-4 El Dorado Springs 4-3 7:00 PM
Marceline 5-3 Brookfield 6-2 7:00 PM
Lafayette 1-7 Maryville 6-2 7:00 PM
Knob Noster 7-1 Holden 7-1 7:00 PM
Cameron 4-4 University Academy Charter 5-3 7:00 PM
Benton 2-6 Chillicothe 2-6 7:00 PM
Lincoln College Prep 5-1 Sumner Academy 3-4 7:00 PM
Lee's Summit 4-4 Lee's Summit North 6-2 7:00 PM
Excelsior Springs 2-6 Kearney 8-0 7:00 PM
Truman 2-6 Grain Valley 5-3 7:00 PM
Clinton 5-3 Center 2-6 7:00 PM
Chrisman 3-5 Fort Osage 5-3 7:00 PM
Central 5-3 Park Hill South 1-7 7:00 PM
Belton 4-4 Ruskin 1-7 7:00 PM
Lee's Summit West 3-5 Blue Springs South 8-0 7:00 PM
Lexington 1-7 Richmond 5-2 7:00 PM
Blue Springs 5-3 Liberty North 5-3 7:00 PM
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Saturday, October 25. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Summit Christian Academy 2-6 Hogan Prep Charter 3-5 1:00 PM
East 5-2 Olathe South 3-4 7:00 PM
