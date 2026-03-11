Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball Rankings - March 11, 2026

March is when Missouri high school basketball stops being about potential and becomes about survival. Records, rankings, and regular-season storylines begin to fade as the postseason narrows the field to the teams capable of handling pressure in win-or-go-home situations.

Across the state, district champions and playoff survivors are now positioning themselves for a push toward the Final Four. Some programs enter this stage with the weight of expectations, while others have built momentum at the perfect time. Established powers like Vashon and Principia continue to prove why they are perennial contenders, while teams such as Vianney, Rockhurst, and Logan-Rogersville are showing they have the talent and depth to challenge for championships.

At this point in the season, every matchup carries significance. Star players are asked to elevate their games, role players suddenly become difference-makers, and a single possession can define a season. With that in mind, here is a look at the teams making the biggest impact across Missouri as the postseason continues to unfold.

1. Principia

Principia has dominated Class 3 competition over the past two weeks, and anything short of a strong finish to the season would be a surprise. The Panthers are winning games by large margins and continue to look like the clear favorite in the class. Four-star guard Quintin Coleman, who recently reopened his recruitment from Wake Forest, remains the centerpiece of a team that has consistently overwhelmed opponents.

2. Vashon

The Wolverines own one of the longest district championship streaks in Missouri. Until someone proves otherwise, Class 4 still runs through Vashon.

3. Logan-Rogersville

Logan-Rogersville may be the team best positioned to challenge Vashon in Class 4. A tremendous starting five is led by Chase Branham, widely considered the best pure point guard in the state. Senior wing Sutton Shook has also developed into a major shooting threat, giving the Wildcats balance across the lineup.

4. Rockhurst

Rockhurst passed a major test by defeating Lee’s Summit. The Hawklets handled the challenge with authority and continue to build momentum. Cohen Robinson and Kevin Sullivan form one of the most dynamic duos in the state, and their upcoming matchup with Kickapoo will be their toughest challenge yet.

5. De Smet

De Smet climbs the rankings following a big win over Chaminade. The Spartans could now be considered a co-favorite in Class 6. Jordan Boyd led the way in the district championship game with 26 points, continuing his strong postseason play.

6. Vianney

Vianney makes one of the biggest jumps after dominating what many considered the toughest district in the state. Convincing wins over Westminster and Webster Groves showed the Golden Griffins are prepared for a deep postseason run. Their starting lineup of Brock Long, Omar Long, Ben Karsten, Chase Duke, and Mamadou Barry is as talented as any in Missouri.

7. Benton

Benton rounds out a strong group of Class 4 teams near the top. The Cardinals have been building toward this moment for multiple seasons. Lincoln Goodwin has made a strong case for Player of the Year in the class, and nearly everything has gone right for this group throughout the season.

8. Kickapoo

Kickapoo will have the opportunity to knock off Rockhurst in nearby Joplin on Saturday afternoon. Reese Kimrey, recently named Springfield Player of the Year, is the heartbeat of the team at point guard. Brock Thompson adds consistent production in the frontcourt.

9. MICDS

MICDS passed a major test by defeating McCluer North on the road. Wins like that can build confidence and potentially propel a team toward a state appearance. Junior guard Tyler Ray delivered a standout performance with 19 points and 15 rebounds.

10. Oak Park

Oak Park might ultimately prove to be ranked too low at No. 10. While their resume places them here for now, their experience and championship pedigree could carry them much further. Head coach Sherron Collins has shown a strong ability to guide his team late in the season, and senior wing Josh Kori recently committed to UMKC under new coach Mark Turgeon.

11. Cardinal Ritter

Cardinal Ritter enters the postseason as a dark horse in Class 6. The Lions have spent much of the season chasing other contenders but are gaining momentum at the right time. Their defensive intensity makes them a team few opponents want to face.

12. Sikeston

Sikeston looks very different from teams of the past. Youth, inexperience, and perimeter shooting now define their style of play. While they lack veteran guard play, promising prospects Kobe Thomas and Shaun Cole Jr. have emerged as key contributors.

13. Blue Springs South

Blue Springs South simply finds ways to win in March. The senior class has made a habit of postseason success throughout its high school career. Now the Jaguars face Oak Park with a trip to the state semifinals on the line in a matchup set for Liberty North on Saturday.

14. Francis Howell Central

Francis Howell Central may be the biggest underdog remaining in Class 6. While the Spartans have put together a strong season, several remaining teams have more experience against elite competition. Still, their matchup with De Smet provides an opportunity to play freely—and potentially pull off a major upset.

15. Marquette

Marquette played excellent basketball during districts, receiving key contributions from role players while Brody Owen attacked at the right moments. Against Lafayette, the senior leader delivered 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists.

16. Helias

Helias has come a long way since the start of the season. After a slow start, the Crusaders have recovered and now enter their next matchup on a seven-game winning streak. Their upcoming game against Hillcrest will be a rematch from earlier in the year.

17. Hillcrest

Hillcrest has the talent needed to defeat Helias and make a run to state. The team shares some similarities with last year’s Parkview squad, featuring a dynamic point guard in Kyrese Simpson, a talented forward in Jayven Jones, and standout freshman Kaivon Alexander. This matchup represents a chance to create a legacy on Springfield’s north side.

18. Clayton

Clayton sits one win away from reaching the state semifinals, where many expected them to be last season. At 22-7, the Greyhounds have played enough high-level games to prepare them for the moment. Sebastian Bolden continues to lead the way as a dynamic scoring guard.

19. Holt

Holt will face MICDS in a rematch of a game played less than a month ago that ended in a close result. The senior duo of Abhijot Bajwa and Will Salonies can provide plenty of scoring. Filling in the gaps around them will be key, while the Indians’ zone defense could create problems for opponents.

20. Orchard Farm

Orchard Farm received a major boost with midseason transfer Jaylen Edwards becoming eligible. It’s rare to see a player of his caliber join a team in the middle of the year. Will Wolf and Madden Bohning also play major roles, with Wolf leading the team at 14.6 points per game.

21. Miller Career Academy

Miller Career brings the advantages of a big-city schedule while competing in Class 3. Playing strong competition throughout the season has prepared the Phoenix for the postseason. Their 96-89 overtime win over Woodland—a team that reached state last year—proved they can handle high-pressure games. Miller Career appears to be on a collision course with the state championship game.

22. Nevada

Nevada will not shy away from the moment against Logan-Rogersville. While they enter as the underdog, the Tigers have put together an impressive season and have not lost since January 16. The question now is whether that momentum can translate into a competitive game Saturday afternoon.

23. St. Michael the Archangel

Coaches at St. Michael have believed in this senior class for years, and the players have continued to justify that confidence. Their matchup against Benton provides a chance to shake up the Class 4 bracket with a major upset.

24. North Platte

North Platte is one of the most dangerous perimeter shooting teams remaining. Brendan Matt has made 133 three-pointers while shooting 47 percent from beyond the arc. Junior guard Jase Smith complements him perfectly with 72 made threes of his own. This is a team capable of scoring quickly and in bunches.

25. Eugene

Eugene enters the postseason as the favorite in Class 2. Senior guard Ethan Wunderlich is one of the most accomplished players in the class and consistently elevates the play of those around him. His presence gives the Eagles an edge in tight games.