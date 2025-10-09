Kansas City Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025
There are 81 games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Thursday, October 9, Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Missouri's top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Fans will have a chance to see Lutheran North vs Maryville in a highly awaited matchup.
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Thursday, October 9. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lawrence Free State (4-1) vs South (3-2) at 7:00 PM
St. Mary's Academy (3-1) vs Pembroke Hill (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 76 games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Friday, October 10. There are 24 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Rockhurst vs Aquinas. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lutheran North (3-1) vs Maryville (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Troy (4-1) vs Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Southeast (3-1) vs Pleasanton (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Valley Falls (1-4) vs Jefferson County North (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Pleasant Ridge (1-4) vs McLouth (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Bishop Ward (2-2) vs Wellsville (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Osawatomie (0-5) vs Iola (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy (1-4) vs Doniphan West (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Horton (0-5) vs Centralia (3-1) at 7:00 PM
West Franklin (0-5) vs Eureka (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Council Grove (4-1) vs Central Heights (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Baldwin (3-2) vs Santa Fe Trail (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Anderson County (3-2) vs Prairie View (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Independence (2-2) vs Eudora (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Olathe South (2-3) vs Olathe North (3-2) at 7:00 PM
West (0-4) vs Northwest (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Royal Valley (1-4) vs Atchison County (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Bonner Springs (0-4) vs Ottawa (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Basehor-Linwood (5-0) vs Tonganoxie (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Wyandotte (1-4) vs Washington (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Lawrence (0-5) vs Shawnee Mission Northwest (2-3) at 7:00 PM
West (0-5) vs Turner (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Spring Hill (4-1) vs Paola (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Olathe East (1-4) vs Gardner-Edgerton (3-2) at 7:00 PM
North (0-5) vs East (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Olathe West (4-1) vs Mill Valley (4-1) at 7:00 PM
St. James Academy (4-1) vs Blue Valley North (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Lansing (2-3) vs Piper (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Rockhurst (4-1) vs Aquinas (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Harmon (1-4) vs Schlagle (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Leavenworth (4-1) vs DeSoto (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Blue Valley Southwest (0-5) vs Blue Valley West (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Blue Valley Northwest (3-2) vs Blue Valley (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Santa Fe (2-4) vs Wellington-Napoleon (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Polo (3-3) vs Marceline (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Midway (3-3) vs Cole Camp (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Platte County (5-0) vs Truman (2-4) at 7:00 PM
North Kansas City (5-1) vs Oak Park (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Liberty (6-0) vs Blue Springs South (6-0) at 7:00 PM
Windsor (6-0) vs Versailles (0-6) at 7:00 PM
Van Horn (3-3) vs Summit Christian Academy (1-5) at 7:00 PM
University Academy Charter (5-1) vs St. Michael (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Lutheran of St. Charles (1-6) vs St. Mary's (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Odessa (5-1) vs Pleasant Hill (1-5) at 7:00 PM
Northeast (1-5) vs Sumner Academy (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Raytown South (0-6) vs Kearney (6-0) at 7:00 PM
Trenton (1-5) vs Maysville/Winston Co-op (1-5) at 7:00 PM
North Platte (5-1) vs Mid-Buchanan (6-0) at 7:00 PM
Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op (0-6) vs Ruskin (0-6) at 7:00 PM
Lawson (4-2) vs Plattsburg (0-6) at 7:00 PM
Penney (1-5) vs Lathrop (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Hogan Prep Charter (2-4) vs Pleasant Hope (2-4) at 7:00 PM
El Dorado Springs (3-2) vs Sherwood (1-5) at 7:00 PM
East Buchanan (2-4) vs West Platte (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Carrollton (4-1) vs Lexington (0-6) at 7:00 PM
Butler (3-3) vs Warsaw (6-0) at 7:00 PM
Brookfield (5-1) vs South Harrison (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Lafayette County (0-6) vs Knob Noster (6-0) at 7:00 PM
Fulton (1-5) vs Marshall (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Clinton (4-2) vs Harrisonville (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Chillicothe (2-4) vs Savannah (6-0) at 7:00 PM
Cameron (2-4) vs Lafayette (0-6) at 7:00 PM
Adrian (3-3) vs California (0-6) at 7:00 PM
Southeast (0-6) vs Lincoln College Prep (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Lee's Summit West (2-4) vs Staley (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Liberty North (4-2) vs Lee's Summit North (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Lee's Summit (2-4) vs Raymore-Peculiar (0-6) at 7:00 PM
Grandview (0-6) vs Excelsior Springs (1-5) at 7:00 PM
Center (2-4) vs Warrensburg (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Fort Osage (3-3) vs Raytown (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Winnetonka (4-2) vs Chrisman (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Park Hill (3-3) vs Central (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Smith-Cotton (4-2) vs Capital City (3-3) at 7:00 PM
Belton (3-3) vs Grain Valley (4-2) at 7:00 PM
Richmond (4-1) vs Holden (5-1) at 7:00 PM
Blue Springs (4-2) vs Park Hill South (1-5) at 7:00 PM
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Saturday, October 11. The final game, Field Kindley vs Christ Prep Academy, starts at 1:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Oak Grove (1-5) vs Central (3-2) at 12:00 PM
Christ Prep Academy (6-0) vs KIPP KC Legacy High School (1-6) at 1:00 PM
