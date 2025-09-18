Kansas City Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025
There are 85 games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Thursday, September 18, Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Missouri's top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Fans will have a chance to see Kearney taking on Park Hill in a highly awaited matchup.
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Thursday, September 18. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lawrence (0-2) vs Northwest (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 80 games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Friday, September 19. There are 24 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Blue Valley vs Aquinas. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Holden (3-0) vs St. Francis Borgia (2-0) - 6:00 PM
Riverside [Wathena/Elwood] (1-1) vs McLouth (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Jefferson County North (2-0) vs Oskaloosa (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Jayhawk Linn (1-1) vs Olpe (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Mission Valley (1-1) vs West Franklin (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Troy (1-1) vs Pleasant Ridge (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Wellsville (2-0) vs Prairie View (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Osawatomie (0-2) vs Ellinwood (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Horton (0-2) vs Jackson Heights (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Uniontown (1-1) vs Central Heights (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Paola (2-0) vs Ottawa (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Louisburg (0-2) vs Clay Center (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Baldwin (1-1) vs Burlington (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Osawatomie (0-2) vs Anderson County (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Olathe West (2-0) vs Shawnee Mission Northwest (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Olathe South (1-1) vs Olathe East (1-1) - 7:00 PM
North (0-2) vs Olathe North (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Lawrence Free State (1-1) vs West (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Valley Falls (1-1) vs Atchison County (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Bonner Springs (0-2) vs Rock Creek (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Leavenworth (1-1) vs Turner (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Spring Hill (2-0) vs Eudora (1-1) - 7:00 PM
South (1-1) vs Gardner-Edgerton (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Shawnee Heights (1-1) vs Basehor-Linwood (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Blue Valley West (0-2) vs Bishop Miege (1-1) - 7:00 PM
East (2-0) vs Mill Valley (1-1) - 7:00 PM
St. James Academy (1-1) vs Blue Valley Northwest (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Sumner Academy (0-2) vs Atchison (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Lansing (1-1) vs Tonganoxie (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Schlagle (1-1) vs Highland Park (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Harmon (0-2) vs Washington (2-0) - 7:00 PM
DeSoto (2-0) vs Piper (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Blue Valley North (1-1) vs Blue Valley Southwest (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Blue Valley (1-1) vs Aquinas (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Wellington-Napoleon (2-1) vs North Shelby (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Plattsburg (0-3) vs Windsor (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Milan (0-3) vs Marceline (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Winnetonka (2-1) vs Raytown South (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Smithville (2-1) vs Oak Park (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Park Hill South (1-2) vs Liberty (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Mexico (2-0) vs Marshall (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Odessa (2-1) vs Oak Grove (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Kearney (3-0) vs Park Hill (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Warrensburg (2-1) vs Harrisonville (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Midway (1-2) vs Adrian (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Gallatin (2-1) vs Trenton (0-3) - 7:00 PM
South Harrison (2-1) vs Scotland County (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Warsaw (3-0) vs Sherwood (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Pembroke Hill (2-1) vs St. Michael (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Mid-Buchanan (3-0) vs West Platte (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Lexington (0-3) vs Anderson County (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Penney (1-2) vs Lawson (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Skyline (1-2) vs Lathrop (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Hogan Prep Charter (1-2) vs Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op (0-3) - 7:00 PM
East Buchanan (0-3) vs North Platte (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Carrollton (3-0) vs Southeast (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Butler (2-1) vs St. Mary's Academy (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Brookfield (3-0) vs Polo (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Knob Noster (3-0) vs Northeast (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Pleasant Hill (1-2) vs Clinton (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Chillicothe (0-3) vs Cameron (1-2) - 7:00 PM
University Academy Charter (2-1) vs Benton (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Aurora (1-2) vs Lafayette County (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Maryville (2-1) vs Lincoln College Prep (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Rockhurst (2-0) vs Lee's Summit West (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Lee's Summit North (3-0) vs Bentonville (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Jefferson City (2-1) vs Smith-Cotton (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Lee's Summit (0-3) vs Liberty North (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Raytown (2-1) vs Excelsior Springs (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Grain Valley (2-1) vs Ruskin (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Fort Osage (1-2) vs Truman (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Van Horn (3-0) vs Chrisman (1-2) - 7:00 PM
North Kansas City (3-0) vs Central (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Cardinal Ritter College Prep (1-2) vs St. Pius X (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Grandview (0-3) vs Belton (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Raymore-Peculiar (0-3) vs Blue Springs South (3-0) - 7:00 PM
St. Mary's (1-1) vs Bradley-Bourbonnais (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Center (2-1) vs Richmond (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Saturday, September 20. The final game, Parsons vs Christ Prep Academy, starts at 3:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Sacred Heart (0-2) vs Pleasanton (1-0) - 11:30 AM
Summit Christian Academy (0-3) vs Lift for Life Academy (2-1) - 1:00 PM
Wyandotte (0-2) vs KIPP KC Legacy High School (0-4) - 1:00 PM
Parsons (1-1) vs Christ Prep Academy (3-0) - 3:30 PM
