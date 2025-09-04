High School

Kansas City Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025

Get Kansas City area schedules and scores as the 2025 Missouri high school football season kicks off on Thursday, September 4

Ben Dagg

Scenes from a district quarterfinal high school football game between Kickapoo and Lee's Summit West High School on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Springfield, Missouri. Lee Ssummitwestkickapoo 6
Scenes from a district quarterfinal high school football game between Kickapoo and Lee's Summit West High School on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Springfield, Missouri. Lee Ssummitwestkickapoo 6 / Erin Hillery / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are 48 games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Thursday, September 4 and Friday, September 5, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Missouri's top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Fans will have a chance to see the two top teams as Grain Valley and Platte County face off in a highly anticipated early-season matchup.

Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025

There is one game scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Thursday, September. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

There are 47 games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Friday, September 5, highlighted by Lee's Summit North vs Staley. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard. 

Wellington-Napoleon (1-0) vs Norborne/Hardin-Central Co-op (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Christ Prep Academy (2-0) vs Penney (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Milan (0-1) vs North Platte (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Gallatin (1-0) vs Marceline (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Crest Ridge (0-1) vs West Platte (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Maryville (0-1) vs Pleasant Hill (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Windsor (1-0) vs Cole Camp (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Raytown South (0-1) vs Raytown (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Truman (1-0) vs Smithville (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Smith-Cotton (1-0) vs Rock Bridge (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Raymore-Peculiar (0-1) vs Rockhurst (0-0) at 7:00 PM

North Kansas City (1-0) vs Park Hill (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Liberty (1-0) vs Liberty North (0-1) at 7:00 PM

KIPP KC Legacy High School (0-1) vs University Academy Charter (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Adrian (1-0) vs Warsaw (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Polo (1-0) vs Trenton (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Putnam County (1-0) vs South Harrison (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Midway (0-1) vs Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Mid-Buchanan (1-0) vs Lexington (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Plattsburg (0-1) vs Lathrop (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Lafayette County (0-1) vs Lawson (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Pembroke Hill (1-0) vs Holden (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Hogan Prep Charter (1-0) vs Mission Valley (0-0) at 7:00 PM

Kearney (1-0) vs Grandview (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Summit Christian Academy (0-1) vs Father Tolton (1-0) at 7:00 PM

East Buchanan (0-1) vs Savannah (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Northeast (0-1) vs Carrollton (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Butler (0-1) vs Sherwood (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Brookfield (1-0) vs Maysville/Winston Co-op (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Oak Grove (0-1) vs Knob Noster (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Clinton (1-0) vs Odessa (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Kirksville (0-1) vs Chillicothe (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Warrensburg (0-1) vs Cameron (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Marshall (1-0) vs Boonville (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Lee's Summit West (0-1) vs Oak Park (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Lee's Summit North (1-0) vs Staley (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Winnetonka (0-1) vs Excelsior Springs (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Grain Valley (1-0) vs Platte County (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Center (1-0) vs Schlagle (0-0) at 7:00 PM

Harrisonville (1-0) vs Bolivar (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Chrisman (0-1) vs Ruskin (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Belton (1-0) vs Fort Osage (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Park Hill South (1-0) vs Blue Springs South (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Richmond (0-1) vs Lafayette (0-1) at 7:00 PM

Lee's Summit (0-1) vs Blue Springs (1-0) at 7:00 PM

Maranatha Christian Academy (0-0) vs Harmon (0-0) at 9:00 PM

Van Horn (1-0) vs Southeast (0-1) at TBA

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Missouri