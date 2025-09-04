Kansas City Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025
There are 48 games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Thursday, September 4 and Friday, September 5, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Missouri's top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Fans will have a chance to see the two top teams as Grain Valley and Platte County face off in a highly anticipated early-season matchup.
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Thursday, September. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Kansas City High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 47 games scheduled across the Kansas City metro area on Friday, September 5, highlighted by Lee's Summit North vs Staley. You can follow every game on our Kansas City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Wellington-Napoleon (1-0) vs Norborne/Hardin-Central Co-op (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Christ Prep Academy (2-0) vs Penney (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Milan (0-1) vs North Platte (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Gallatin (1-0) vs Marceline (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Crest Ridge (0-1) vs West Platte (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Maryville (0-1) vs Pleasant Hill (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Windsor (1-0) vs Cole Camp (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Raytown South (0-1) vs Raytown (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Truman (1-0) vs Smithville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Smith-Cotton (1-0) vs Rock Bridge (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Raymore-Peculiar (0-1) vs Rockhurst (0-0) at 7:00 PM
North Kansas City (1-0) vs Park Hill (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Liberty (1-0) vs Liberty North (0-1) at 7:00 PM
KIPP KC Legacy High School (0-1) vs University Academy Charter (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Adrian (1-0) vs Warsaw (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Polo (1-0) vs Trenton (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Putnam County (1-0) vs South Harrison (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Midway (0-1) vs Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Mid-Buchanan (1-0) vs Lexington (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Plattsburg (0-1) vs Lathrop (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Lafayette County (0-1) vs Lawson (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Pembroke Hill (1-0) vs Holden (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Hogan Prep Charter (1-0) vs Mission Valley (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Kearney (1-0) vs Grandview (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Summit Christian Academy (0-1) vs Father Tolton (1-0) at 7:00 PM
East Buchanan (0-1) vs Savannah (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Northeast (0-1) vs Carrollton (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Butler (0-1) vs Sherwood (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Brookfield (1-0) vs Maysville/Winston Co-op (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Oak Grove (0-1) vs Knob Noster (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Clinton (1-0) vs Odessa (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Kirksville (0-1) vs Chillicothe (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Warrensburg (0-1) vs Cameron (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Marshall (1-0) vs Boonville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Lee's Summit West (0-1) vs Oak Park (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Lee's Summit North (1-0) vs Staley (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Winnetonka (0-1) vs Excelsior Springs (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Grain Valley (1-0) vs Platte County (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Center (1-0) vs Schlagle (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Harrisonville (1-0) vs Bolivar (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Chrisman (0-1) vs Ruskin (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Belton (1-0) vs Fort Osage (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Park Hill South (1-0) vs Blue Springs South (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Richmond (0-1) vs Lafayette (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Lee's Summit (0-1) vs Blue Springs (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Maranatha Christian Academy (0-0) vs Harmon (0-0) at 9:00 PM
Van Horn (1-0) vs Southeast (0-1) at TBA
