Lamar vs. Fair Grove: Live score, updates from Missouri high school football Class 2 finals
Lamar is looking to join some elite company among high school programs in Missouri.
The Tigers play Fair Grove in the Class 2 championship game at 3 p.m. on Friday at Faurot Field. Lamar is looking to repeat as champions and if that happens, it would be state title No. 10 for the Tigers.
In MSHSAA history, only three programs have won 10 or more titles:
- Webb City - 16
- Valle Catholic - 15
- Jefferson City - 10
Lamar did not win its first state championship until 2011 under the guidance of Scott Bailey. Lamar won seven in a row during that first stretch, while adding another title in 2020 and then another last year. Lamar was in the finals in 2021 and 2022 but came up short in those games.
Lamar (10-4) enters with the most losses in a regular season since 2010, which included three straight losses in the middle of the season. The regular season ended with a loss to Seneca, a Class 3 finalist.
The Tigers have won a pair of close games to reach this point, beating Warsaw 15-13 in the district title game and then a 27-26 win over Bowling Green last week.
Lamar scores nearly 33 points per game and gives up an average of 20.6. Fair Grove comes in averaging 43.9 points per game on offense and gives up 13.3
Fair Grove (14-0) is in the final for the first time in school history. The Eagles, like Lamar, had a close call to earn a trip to Columbia. In the quarterfinals, the Eagles beat Lafayette County 14-13. Last week, Fair Grove hammered South Shelby, 55-21.
These two teams are very familiar with each other and Lamar has owned the series, with a 6-0 mark and all six wins have came in the playoffs.
The closest game in that stretch was a 25-point win for Lamar in 2019.
About Lamar
Key players — RB Cooper Haun (153 carries, 1,014 yards, 12 TDs); QB Alex Wilkerson (35-for-70, 527 yards, 10 TDs); RB Carson Sturgell (97 carries, 855 rushing yards, 10 TDs, 8 catches, 173 receiving yards, 3 TDs); WR Trey Pittsenbarger (13 catches, 214 yards, 3 TDs); LB TJ Ansley (122 tackles, 4 INTs); S Orry Jones (111 tackles)
About Fair Grove
Key players — RB Kellen Lair (102 carries, 1,591 yards, 20 TDs); QB Spencer Seiger (127-for-200, 2,032 yards, 30 TDs); WR/S Bryden Baxter (54 catches, 948 yards, 17 TDs, 134 tackles, 6 INTs); LB Brock Bruner (183 tackles, 1 sack)
You can also watch Lamar vs. Fair Grove on MSHSAA.tv (purchase required).
Lamar vs. Fair Grove, Class 2 championship game live updates
—
