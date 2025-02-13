Matt Irvin hired as MICDS head football coach
The MICDS Athletic Department, in St. Louis, has hired Matt Irvin to become the school's next head football coach.
Irvin returns to the program he coached from 2005-2007. During this three year period he went 33-3 making two state championship game appearances in the process.
The program who defeated him in both games was led by none other than Fred Bouchard who he now replaces at MICDS.
Bouchard was 50-10 during five seasons at MICDS (2020-2024). This past season his program went 11-3 before losing to eventual champions Platte County in the state semifinals.
The most notable stop in Irvin’s coaching journey since leaving MICDS was at Kirkwood where he led the Pioneers. Outside of coaching he has had stops as an educator at New Trier (IL), Lindbergh, Lafayette, and Webster Groves.
Irvin’s veteran presence is expected to mesh well at a school with history, a winning culture, and a proud tradition. His teams have been historically strong on the defensive side of the ball.
He’s known for leading programs on deep playoff runs in short order. At both MICDS and Kirkwood he appeared in a state championship game within his first two seasons.
His awards & accolades include being named the 2005 Class 3 Coach of the Year, 2005 St. Louis Metro Football Coaches Association Coach of the Year, and 2007 St. Louis Post-Dispatch Coach of the Year.
Irvin has been mulling a return to coaching in recent years. He was known to be a candidate for Ladue and their head football coach position this winter. Now, he returns to a school with previous experience and a plan.
The other story to follow here is Fred Bouchard and the future of his coaching career. He’s a hall-of-fame coach in Missouri who has shown no signs of slowing down. His resume includes 25 years of head coaching experience, over 250 wins, and 5 state championships. Highly respected by his peers, he has been named a Missouri Coach of the Year five times in his career.