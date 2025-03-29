High School

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) boys Class 1-3 all-district teams

The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) has announced its Class 1-3 boys all-district teams.
Now that the 2024-2025 high school basketball season has ended for Missouri schools, it’s time for postseason awards to honor the season’s top performers.

As it does every year, the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) has released its annual All-District and All-State teams. MBCA All-District teams are used by the MBCA to draw its candidates for boys and girls All-State teams. Member coaches vote on candidates from within their own district for All-District teams, and All-State teams are then selected by members of the MBCA All-State Selection Committee.

MBCA all-district teams are selected based on overall season performance and are not an all-district tournament team.

MBCA Class 1-3 boys all-district teams below are listed by school in alphabetical order.

Class 1

District 1

Caleb Redden, fr., Clarkton

Jayden Mathis, fr., Cooter

CJ Wallace, jr., Delta (Deering)

Drake Montgomery, sr., Gideon

Jacob Plunkett, sr., Gideon

Owen Fortner, jr., Risco

Eli Rodgers, jr., Risco

Sammy Smith, sr., Risco

Braylan Cox, jr., Southland

Trace Gibson, sr., Southland

District Player of the Year: Sammy Smith, Risco

District Coach of the Year: Brandon Blankenship, Risco

District 2

Baylor Eftink, sr., Bell City

Juan Hernandez, jr., Bell City

Kale Richardson, jr., Bell City

Paxton Hornbuckle, jr., Delta

Ryan Jeffries, jr., Delta

Preston Campbell, jr., Leopold

Tucker Hughes, sr., Richland (Essex)

Hunter Sanders, sr., Richland (Essex)

Gary Tilley, jr., Richland (Essex)

Cortabian Banks, sr., Scott County Central

District Player of the Year: Gary Tilley, Richland (Essex)

District Co-Coaches of the Year: Luke Bixler, Bell City; Toby Heeb, Delta; Matt Cline, Richland (Essex)

District 3

Brennen Meloy, so., Bunker

Brayden Radford, jr., Bunker

Owen Sanders, jr., Bunker

Dylan Larsen, jr., Couch

Lance Morey, jr, Couch

Carter Blackburn, sr., Eminence

Drew Foster, sr., Eminence

Eddie Rich, sr., Eminence

Tyson Boyer, jr., Lesterville

Carter St. Gemme, so., Lesterville

District Player of the Year: Brennen Meloy, Bunker

District Coach of the Year: Casey Yardley, Eminence

District 4

Kaiden Blakemore, so., Billings

Chance Shaffer, so., Billings

Jesse Dalton, fr., Bradleyville

Clayton Garrison, sr., Chadwick

Creek Guerin, so., Chadwick

Prestin Kinyon, so., Chadwick

Tristan Smith, sr., Chadwick

Caysen Youngblood, sr., Hurley

Scott Carswell, sr., School of the Ozarks

Josiah Martin, sr., School of the Ozarks

District Player of the Year: Clayton Garrison, Chadwick

District Coach of the Year: Shawn Guerin, Chadwick

District 5

Briar Clift, so., Dadeville

Chayse Coose, jr., Dadeville

Jamison Menadue, jr., Golden City

Ben Dingman, so., Liberal

Sean Contreras, so., Lockwood

Landry Ogden, so., Lockwood

Nik Thieman, sr., Lockwood

Max Anreder, jr., McAuley Catholic

Michael Parrigon, sr., McAuley Catholic

Sam Voris, so., Walnut Grove

District Player of the Year: Michael Parrigon, McAuley Catholic

District Coach of the Year: Tony Witt, McAuley Catholic

District 6

Colter Banes, sr., Bronaugh

Strauss Banes, sr., Bronaugh

Kade Eastwood, jr., Drexel

Cole Kimbrough, sr., Drexel

Kolbi Nichols, jr., Drexel

Gauge Feltinburger, fr., Miami (Amoret)

Landon Swaters, sr., Montrose

Nylo Foster, jr., Northeast Vernon County

Draven Walters, so., Northeast Vernon County

Aiden Bogart, jr., Sheldon

District Player of the Year: Landon Swaters, Montrose

District Coach of the Year: Trenton Roach, Drexel

District 7

Wyatt Crawford, so., Green Ridge

Brayden Barnett, sr., Kingsville

John Fleeman, jr., Kingsville

Brady Stout, sr., Kingsville

Reyd Johnson, sr., Leeton

Jaxon Shaffer, jr., Leeton

Braedyn Eads, sr., Otterville

Cameron Krause, fr., Otterville

Conner Brown, sr., Sacred Heart

Max Van Leer, jr., Sacred Heart

District Co-Players of the Year: John Fleeman, Kingsville; Max Van Leer, Sacred Heart

District Coach of the Year: Steven Goodwin, Sacred Heart

District 8

Tyrus Butterfield, so., Climax Springs

Shane Gallivan, jr., Halfway

Zach Laney, sr., Halfway

Maddox McCarthy, jr., Halfway

Cash Turner, sr., Hermitage

Jaxon Wheeler, sr., Hermitage

Michael Kincaid, jr., Stoutland

Will Morrow, sr., Stoutland

Andrew Murphy, sr., Wheatland

Nathan Sawyer, jr., Wheatland

District Player of the Year: Maddox McCarthy, Halfway

District Coach of the Year: Eric Ingram Sr., Halfway

District 9

Edmund Brooks, jr., Calvary Lutheran

Dawson Brandt, sr., Chamois

Tyler Wilson, sr., Jamestown

Beau Walker, sr., Pilot Grove

Cooper Brown, so., Prairie Home

Jackson Pitts, sr., Prairie Home

Nick Heckemeyer, sr., St. Elizabeth

Gavin Williams, sr., St. Elizabeth

Blake Wobbe, sr., St. Elizabeth

Damon Whittle, jr., Tuscumbia

District Player of the Year: Jackson Pitts, Prairie Home

District Coach of the Year: Trever Huth, Prairie Home

District 10

Deolu Adibiyi, jr., Columbia Independent

Blake Morris, sr., Columbia Independent

Celton Crawford, jr., Higbee

Danny Janssen, jr., Higbee

Cale Nelson, so., Higbee

Zander Holman, sr., Northeast (Cairo)

Shaun Luecke, jr., Northeast (Cairo)

Kaden Winkler, sr., Northeast (Cairo)

Cooper Henderson, sr., Wellsville-Middletown

Gage Marshall, sr., Wellsville-Middletown

District Player of the Year: Danny Janssen, Higbee

District Coach of the Year: Brian Winkler, Northeast (Cairo)

District 11

Mason Reed, sr., Atlanta

Jevin (JJ) White, sr., Atlanta

Cole Erwin, jr., Brashear

Ty Hall, sr., Green City

Xander Salas, sr., Green City

Noah Tipton, sr., Green City

Porter Britt, sr., Marion County

Joey Lagemann, sr., Marion County

Gannon Bowen, so., North Shelby

Jade Daniel, sr., North Shelby

District Player of the Year: Xander Salas, Green City

District Coach of the Year: Matt Ayers, Green City

District 12

Balton Brown, fr., Brunswick

Lavon Brown, jr., Brunswick

Colby Jenkins, sr., Brunswick

Troy Zeilstra, sr., Brunswick

Kaden Adams, sr., Hale

Tyzn Crackenberger, sr., Hale

Gage Heussner, sr., Hale

Mason Dennis, jr., Meadville

Donivan Schreckhise, jr., Meadville

Hudson Harms, fr., Northeastern (Mendon)

Tyler Singer, sr., Tina-Avalon

District Player of the Year: Troy Zeilstra, Brunswick

District Coach of the Year: Colton Byrd, Brunswick

District 13

Jordan Haley, sr., Braymer

Caegan Sensenich, sr., Braymer

Carter Shoe, sr., Braymer

Sam Akins, jr., Faith Christian Academy

Josiah Dull, jr., Faith Christian Academy

Max McMillen, jr., Faith Christian Academy

Brody Fifer, so., Hardin-Central

Nick Grams, jr., Lutheran (Kansas City)

Silas Walz, so., Lutheran (Kansas City)

Parker Floyd, jr., Orrick

District Player of the Year: Max McMillen, Faith Christian Academy

District Coach of the Year: Dennis McClain, Faith Christian

District 14

Camden Griffith, jr., Gilman City/North Daviess

Landon Preston, sr., Gilman City/North Daviess

Kaleb Bower, sr., Grundy County/Newtown-Harris

Hunter Miller, sr., Grundy County/Newtown-Harris

Nathaniel Singleton, so., Linn County

Kobe Hill, jr., Mercer

Jensen Davis, fr., North Harrison

Wyatt Maize, so., North Harrison

Carter Fewins, jr., Tri-County

Gabe Manning, jr., Tri-County

District Player of the Year: Hunter Miller, Grundy County/Newtown-Harris

District Coach of the Year: Ty Stillwell, Grundy County/Newtown-Harris

District 15

Landon Carlson, fr., King City

Jonathan Garlock, so., King City

Coltin Potter, so., King City

Braxon Linville, sr., North Andrew

Mason Nester, jr., North Andrew

Gavin Humphrey, jr., Pattonsburg

Cole Medsker, sr., South Holt

Hayes Weller, sr., South Holt

Brayden Watkins, jr., Winston

Levi Youtsey, sr., Winston

District Player of the Year: Levi Youtsey, Winston

District Coach of the Year: Wade Bryson, North Andrew

District 16

Chauncey Brown, jr., Mound City

Mason Casner, sr., North Nodaway

Tucker Klamm, sr., Platte County

Justin Miller, sr., Platte Valley

Reid Ellis, fr., Rock Port

Brock Holmes, so., Rock Port

Colby McQueen, sr., Stanberry

Karson Briner, sr., Worth County

Cole Ruby, so., Worth County

District Player of the Year: Jack Meyerkorth, Rock Port

District Coach of the Year: Aaron Carpenter

Class 2

District 1

Drew Fowler, jr., Campbell

Layden Kellum, sr., Campbell

J’Vonta Payne, jr., Hayti

Nicolai Sohahong-Kombet, so., Hayti

Zion Bell, so., Malden

Casen Stephens, sr., Neelyville

Ty’Riquis Campbell, so., South Pemiscot

Robert Farmer III, jr., South Pemiscot

Adyn “Spencer” Goff, sr., Senath-Hornersville

Jamarious White, jr., Senath-Hornersville

District Player of the Year: J’Vonta Payne, Hayti

District Coach of the Year: Steve Fowler, Campbell

District 2

Kayden Willard, so., Alton

Bryce Stahl, jr., East Carter

Brock Morey, sr., Ellington

Ty Harlow, sr., South Iron

Sawyer Huff, sr., South Iron

Paxton Hunter, so., Summersville

Nathan Smith, sr., Van Buren

Aiden Sullivan, jr., Winona

Hayes Townsley, jr., Van Buren

Elijah Van Wagner, sr., Van Buren

District Player of the Year: Sawyer Huff, South Iron

District Coach of the Year: Dusty Dinkins

District 3

Jon Aycock, so., Bernie

Cane Hobgood, so., Bernie

Caleb Upchurch, sr., Bloomfield

Nolan Fowler, so., Chaffee

DeShaun Henderson, sr., Charleston

Trenez Lane, so., Charleston

Teshaun Schandon, so., Charleston

Carson Kern, sr., Oran

Landan Burchard, jr., Puxico

Jett Hancock, jr., Puxico

District Player of the Year: Landan Burchard, Puxico

District Coach of the Year: Bryant Fernetti, Puxico

District 4

Austin Dunlap, jr., Bismarck

Logan Hawkins, sr., Brentwood

Demetrius Thompson, sr., Brentwood

Nolan Eisenbeis, sr., Crystal City

Braeden Hays, sr., Meadow Heights

Colden Prost, so., St. Vincent

Max Wheeler, jr., St. Vincent

Chayse DeClue, sr., Valley

Kaiden Dickey, sr., Valley

Drew McClain, sr., Valley

District Player of the Year: Brayden Hays, Meadow Heights

District Coach of the Year: Jacob Bollinger, Valley

District 5

Kain Eivins, sr., Clopton

Josh Harvey, sr., Clopton

Adam Lindsay, sr., Clopton

Javon Ries, so., Louisiana

Drew Gildehaus, fr., New Haven

Cayden Poddany, jr., Paris

Carson Huff, sr., Van-Far

Pacey Reading, jr., Van-Far

Lusajo Kasyupa, jr., Veritas Christian Academy

Titus Murrell, so., Veritas Christian Academy

District Player of the Year: Kain Eivins, Clopton

District Coach of the Year: Tony Francis, Clopton

District 6

Preston Brewer, sr., Canton

Tyler Frazier, sr., Canton

Kaden Oliver, jr., Canton

Kooper Hornaday, sr., Putnam County

Mason Morris, sr., Putnam County

Gage Brownell, jr., Schuyler County

Brody Weaver, jr., Schuyler County

Mason Windy, jr., Schuyler County

Vince Dale, sr., Scotland County

Tayte Richmond, jr., Scotland County

District Player of the Year: Preston Brewer, Canton

District Coach of the Year: Dalton Armontrout, Canton

District 7

Kyler Kottman, so., Glasgow

Jackson Meyer, jr., Glasgow

Trace Combs, sr., Harrisburg

Bryce Ott, sr., Harrisburg

Caleb Sager, jr., Harrisburg

Austin Cravens, so., Salisbury

Jake Peiffer, jr., Salisbury

Connor Lawson, sr., Sturgeon

Cruze Haynes, so., Westran

Marshall Kitchen, sr., Westran

District Player of the Year: Trace Combs, Harrisburg

District Coach of the Year: Kyle Fisher, Harrisburg

District 8

Lane Hackman, jr., New Franklin

Caden Schlotzhauer, jr., New Franklin

Tanner Johnson, sr., Northwest (Hughesville)

Ryan Pond, sr., Smithton

Nixon Sanders, so., Slater

Brandon Terrill, sr., Slater

Sam Bray, sr., Smithton

Carter Riley, fr., Smithton

Drayton Hampton, so., Sweet Springs

Lucas Cashman, sr., Tipton

Dane Schlotzhauer, jr., Tipton

District Player of the Year: Brandon Terrill, Slater

District Coach of the Year: Joey Gochenour, Slater

District 9

Jackson Burney, sr., Crocker

Adam Newton, sr., Crocker

Justice Allen, sr., Eugene

Isaac Busch, sr., Eugene

Ethan Wunderlich, jr., Eugene

Gage Holderby, jr., Newburg

Drew Woodruff, sr., Plato

Tate Jennewein, sr., Russellville

Justin Seaver, jr., Russellville

Teagan James, so., Vienna

Alex Zimmer, sr., Vienna

District Player of the Year: Isaac Busch, Eugene

District Coach of the Year: Brian Wilde, Eugene

District 10

Morris Collins, sr., Bakersfield

Connor Jones, sr., Bakersfield

Grant Leeker, jr., Gainesville

Mason Cogdill, jr., Hartville

Payton Cogdill, sr., Hartville

Boone Garrison, jr., Hartville

Jackson Ward, sr., Hartville

Noah Drake, sr., Norwood

Peyton McDaris, sr., Norwood

Cooper Vaughan, sr., Norwood

District Player of the Year: Cooper Vaughan, Norwood

District Coach of the Year: Shane Chadwell, Norwood

District 11

Braxton Bell, so., Blue Eye

Brady Isbell, sr., Blue Eye

Kolton Hoffman, jr., Crane

Braylon Merritt, jr., Crane

Owen Vaught, jr., Crane

Bobby Harris Jr., jr., Galena

Cody Jones, jr., Galena

Jack Stephens, jr., Galena

Carter Keeling, sr., Purdy

Damon Mahurin, jr., Purdy

District Player of the Year: Carter Keeling, Purdy

District Coach of the Year: Chase Howerton, Crane

District 12

Caden Ball, so., Gloria Deo Academy

Carter King, jr., Gloria Deo Academy

Trenton King, jr., Gloria Deo Academy

Nikolas Gossett, sr., Greenfield

Coltin Jett, sr., Marion C. Early

Hudson Grell, sr., New Covenant Academy

Ben Meek, so., New Covenant Academy

Caleb Altic, jr., Pleasant Hope

Dayton Altic, sr., Pleasant Hope

Kohl Thurman, jr., Thomas Jefferson Independent Day

Jack Twiss, so., Thomas Jefferson Independent Day

District Player of the Year: Hudson Grell, New Covenant Academy

District Co-Coaches of the Year: Anthony Shavies, New Covenant Academy; Ben Glasgow, Pleasant Hope

District 13

Michael Smith, so., Appleton City

Logan Moran, sr., Lakeland

Ben Eckhoff, jr., Lincoln

Riley Sanders, jr., Lincoln

Devin Bloom, jr., Osceola

Preston Listerud, sr., Osceola

Zane Becker, sr., Rich Hill

Dillon Coonce, sr., Rich Hill

Gunner Freeman, sr., Weaubleau

Clayton Ginnings, sr., Weaubleau

District Player of the Year: Dillon Coonce, Rich Hill

District Coach of the Year: Tyler Burke, Lincoln

District 14

Tristan Leeper, jr., Archie

Tanner Thompson, jr., Archie

Kellen Fiene, sr., Concordia

Wyatt Ducos, sr., Crest Ridge

Wesley Taylor, jr., Crest Ridge

Gavin Wyatt, sr. Crest Ridge

Carter Coble, sr., Midway

Tate Kreisel, jr., St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia)

Kaden Gallup, sr., St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia)

Easton Sheets, jr., St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia)

District Co-Players of the Year: Wesley Taylor, Crest Ridge; Tate Kreisel, St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia)

District Co-Coaches of the Year: Cole Schmidli, Crest Ridge; Monte Pitsch, St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia)

District 15

Roman Carlson, so., Northland Christian

Titus McBee, sr., Penney

Jacob Miller, jr., Penney

Jaiveon Grayson, jr., Plattsburg

Maverick Gentry, sr., Polo

Gage Gilbert, sr., Polo

Cooper Langley, so., Stewartsville

Ian Saunders, so., Stewartsville

Maddox Blystone, sr., Wellington-Napoleon

Johnny Hampton, jr., Wellington-Napoleon

District Player of the Years: Jacob Miller, Penney

District Co-Coaches of the Year: Doug Burnett, Penney; Terence Noel, Stewartsville

District 16

Parker Livengood, so., East Atchison

Carter Oswald, so., East Atchison

Pryce Johnson, jr., Gallatin

Gavin Wilmes, jr., Gallatin

Carson Bray, jr., Maysville

Dillon Willis, sr., Maysville

Braxton McGinness, fr., Nodaway Valley

Clay Evans, sr., Princeton

Kash Holt, so., Princeton

Johnston Stewart, sr., St. Joseph Christian

District Player of the Year: Dillon Willis, Maysville

District Coach of the Year: Damon Collins, Princeton

Class 3

District 1

Jermonte Alexander, sr., Caruthersville

Sammy Bryant, jr., Caruthersville

Quantarious McVay, jr., Caruthersville

Ra’Mond Brooks, sr., Central (New Madrid County)

Noah Johnson, sr., East Prairie

Connor Marcum, sr., East Prairie

Ross Petets, sr., Kelly

Styler Still, sr., Kelly

Xayvion Bogan, sr., Portageville

Luke Hester, sr., Twin Rivers

District Co-Players of the Year: Jermonte Alexander, Caruthersville; Noah Johnson, East Prairie

District Coach of the Year: Gary Scott, East Prairie

District 2

Jarel Jackson, so., Arcadia Valley

Cooper Sturgeon, sr., Greenville

Owen Bucheit, sr., Saxony Lutheran

Kaden Lowery, so., Scott City

Jaylen Rulo, sr., Scott City

Braeden Walton, so., Scott City

Kobe Watson, sr., Scott City

Korbin Kinder, jr., Woodland

Calvin Layton, jr., Woodland

Lane Lee, sr., Woodland

District Player of the Year: Korbin Kinder, Woodland

District Coach of the Year: Shawn Kinder, Woodland

District 3

Colton Broadwater, so., Jefferson (Festus)

Cooper Frisk, jr., Jefferson (Festus)

Blayne Wilson, so., Jefferson (Festus)

Blake Juliette, sr., Kingston

Ayden Piel, sr., Kingston

Tyler Gegg, sr., Velle Catholic

Colin Henderson, sr., Valle Catholic

Jaxon Campbell, sr., West County

Nolan Rawson, sr., West County

Brody Simily, so., West County

District Player of the Year: Tyler Gegg, Valle Catholic

District Coach of the Year: Jon DeBold, Jefferson (Festus)

District 4

Note: Bishop DuBourg is the only school in District 4 that is a member of the MBCA and is the only school eligible to receive votes.

Brendan Crowe, jr., Bishop DuBourg

Evin Pleas, sr., Biship DuBourg

Aiden Yount, jr., Bishop DuBourg

District Player of the Year: Evin Pleas, Bishop DuBourg

District Coach of the Year: Matt Peplow, Biship DuBourg

District 5

Jace Eskew, sr., Bowling Green

Drew Heischmidt, jr., Duchesne

Deavion Dodson, sr., Elsberry

Sekou Cisse, so., Principia

Quentin Coleman, jr., Principia

Gassim Toure, so., Principia

Henry Hibey, jr., Priory

Will Geary, sr. Valley Park

Dillon Player, so., Whitfield

De’Andre Stewart, fr., Whitfield

District Player of the Year: Quentin Coleman, Principia

District Coach of the Year: Jay Blossom, Principia

District 6

Harrison Parker, sr. Clark County

Ryder Lewis, jr., Macon

Brent Holland, jr., Monroe City

Quincy Mayfield, jr., Monroe City

Marty Smyser, sr., Monroe City

Hudson Bock, so., Palmyra

Ryan McKinney, jr., Palmyra

Mason Smith, sr., Palmyra

Preston Elsen, sr., South Shelby

Noah Wilt, sr., South Shelby

District Player of the Year: Hudson Bock, Palmyra

District Coach of the Year: Brian Rea

District 7

John Hiatt, sr., Hermann

Daeden Hopkins, sr., Hermann

Easton Stiers, sr., Hermann

Noah Trimmer, jr., Missouri Military Academy

Andrew Moore, sr., Montgomery County

Clayton Parker, sr., Montgomery County

Jayson Rodgers, sr., Montgomery County

Jacob Fuhriman, sr., New Bloomfield

Jamarion Glover, so., North Callaway

Colten Crocker, sr., South Callaway

District Player of the Year: Clayton Parker, Montgomery County

District Coach of the Year: Scott Kroeger, Montgomery County

District 8

Garrett Gehlert, jr., Belle

Hank Stratman, jr., Belle

Tommy McBride, sr., Dixon

Drew Young, jr., Dixon

Matthew Robertson, sr., Fatima

Tanner Patterson, sr., Iberia

Noah Riemensnider, sr., Iberia

Rhyder Martin, jr., LaQuey

Malakai Bruno, jr., Steelville

Gage Harris, sr., Steelville

District Player of the Year: Matthew Robertson, Fatima

District Coach of the Year: Josh Pritchett, Steelville

District 9

Lucas Peebles, jr., Clever

Bryden Baxter, sr., Fair Grove

Sam Kennard, sr., Fair Grove

Spensar Sieger, sr., Fair Grove

Collin Clark, sr., Greenwood

Tyler Harrell, so., Greenwood

Logan Sanders, sr., Greenwood

Derek Helms, sr., Seymour

Wyatt Henry, jr., Seymour

Abel Hume, fr., Sparta

District Player of the Year: Collin Clark, Greenwood

District Coach of the Year: Darren Taylor, Greenwood

District 10

Gavin Reese, sr., Liberty (Mountain View)

Alex Tune, so., Liberty (Mountain View)

Parker Tune, jr., Liberty (Mountain View)

Jordan Ritz, sr., Licking

Roston Stockard, sr., Licking

Devi Harrington, sr., Thayer

Easton Pitts, sr., Thayer

Brandon Prince, sr., Thayer

Kolby James, jr., Willow Springs

Jace Rodgers, sr., Willow Springs

District Player of the Year: Devin Harrington, Thayer

District Coach of the Year: Matt Pitts, Thayer

District 11

Cole Hamilton, sr., Adrian

Mason Rusow, sr., Adrian

Joe Gordon, sr., El Dorado Springs

Trey Pittsenbarger, sr., Lamar

Talon Timmons, jr., Lamar

Alex Wilkerson, sr., Lamar

Aiden Meade, jr., Skyline

Parker Owen, so., Skyline

Jax Baxter, jr., Stockton

Preson Rains, sr., Stockton

District Player of the Year: Jax Baxter, Stockton

District Coach of the Year: Heath Heckadon, Lamar

District 12

Luke Lorenzen, sr., Diamond

Kaden Patterson, sr., Diamond

Bryer Guerin, jr., Marionville

Jaron Lung, sr., Miller

Owen Weiss, jr., Miller

Jadon Smith, jr, New Heights Christian Academy

Adam Stanton, jr., New Heights Christian Academy

Kyler McWiliams, sr., Pierce City

Emmitt Price, sr., Pierce City

Kasen Holder, sr., Southwest (Washburn)

District Player of the Year: Kasen Holder, Southwest (Washburn)

District Coach of the Year: Stephen Harrel, New Heights Christian Academy

District 13

Kolby Hill, jr., Holden

Cooper Shull, jr., Lone Jack

Luke Mainard, sr., Sherwood

Vincent Kartens, jr., Stover

Gavin Wlepman, jr., Stover

Logan Gemes, sr., Warsaw

Luke Henderson, jr., Warsaw

Conner Barnes, jr., Windsor

Rowan Cox, so., Windsor

Ryan Millington, so., Windsor

District Player of the Year: Logan Gemes, Warsaw

District Coach of the Year: Matt Brownsberger, Warsaw

District 14

Marquan Haslip, sr., Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter

Derrick McGee, sr., Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter

Cortez Chatmon, jr., KIPP KC Legacy Charter

Vincent Moss, sr., KIPP KC Legacy Charter

Kenneth Smith, sr., KIPP KC Legacy Charter

Leeric Torrence, so., KIPP KC Legacy Charter

Robert Allery, sr., Lafayette County

William Button, sr., Lafayette County

Eamon Todd, sr., Lafayette County

Tajuan Cann, fr., University Academy Charter

DeAnthony Hicks, fr., University Academy Charter

District Player of the Year: Kenneth Smith, KIPP KC Legacy Charter

District Coach of the Year: Andre Chatmon, KIPP KC Legacy Charter

District 15

Trey Icke, sr., Bishop LeBlond

Chris Miljavac, sr., Bishop LeBlond

Clark Scott, jr, East Buchanan

Aidan Smith, sr., East Buchanan

Isaiah Watkins, sr., East Buchanan

Raife Smith, jr., Mid-Buchanan

Ian Wegenka, sr., Mid-Buchanan

Dylan Armstrong, jr., North Platte

Brenden Matt, jr., North Platte

Drake Montez, jr., West Platte

District Player of the Year: Raife Smith, Mid-Buchanan

District Co-Coaches of the Year: Michael Carpenter, East Buchanan; Bryce Kemper, Mid-Buchanan

District 16

Hayden DeJong, sr., Brookfield

Phoenix Jordan, so., Brookfield

Kaine Gibson, sr., Carrolton

Andrew Phipps, sr., Lawson

Isaac Willoughby, sr., Lawson

Chael Lichte, jr., Lexington

Damario Moss, sr., Lexington

Jett Cornett, jr., South Harrison

Hunter Smith, sr., Trenton

Kiefer Tolson, sr., Trenton

District Player of the Year: Damario Moss, Lexington

District Coach of the Year: Jordan Mahurin, Lexington

