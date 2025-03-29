Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) boys Class 1-3 all-district teams
Now that the 2024-2025 high school basketball season has ended for Missouri schools, it’s time for postseason awards to honor the season’s top performers.
As it does every year, the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) has released its annual All-District and All-State teams. MBCA All-District teams are used by the MBCA to draw its candidates for boys and girls All-State teams. Member coaches vote on candidates from within their own district for All-District teams, and All-State teams are then selected by members of the MBCA All-State Selection Committee.
MBCA all-district teams are selected based on overall season performance and are not an all-district tournament team.
MBCA Class 1-3 boys all-district teams below are listed by school in alphabetical order.
Class 1
District 1
Caleb Redden, fr., Clarkton
Jayden Mathis, fr., Cooter
CJ Wallace, jr., Delta (Deering)
Drake Montgomery, sr., Gideon
Jacob Plunkett, sr., Gideon
Owen Fortner, jr., Risco
Eli Rodgers, jr., Risco
Sammy Smith, sr., Risco
Braylan Cox, jr., Southland
Trace Gibson, sr., Southland
District Player of the Year: Sammy Smith, Risco
District Coach of the Year: Brandon Blankenship, Risco
District 2
Baylor Eftink, sr., Bell City
Juan Hernandez, jr., Bell City
Kale Richardson, jr., Bell City
Paxton Hornbuckle, jr., Delta
Ryan Jeffries, jr., Delta
Preston Campbell, jr., Leopold
Tucker Hughes, sr., Richland (Essex)
Hunter Sanders, sr., Richland (Essex)
Gary Tilley, jr., Richland (Essex)
Cortabian Banks, sr., Scott County Central
District Player of the Year: Gary Tilley, Richland (Essex)
District Co-Coaches of the Year: Luke Bixler, Bell City; Toby Heeb, Delta; Matt Cline, Richland (Essex)
District 3
Brennen Meloy, so., Bunker
Brayden Radford, jr., Bunker
Owen Sanders, jr., Bunker
Dylan Larsen, jr., Couch
Lance Morey, jr, Couch
Carter Blackburn, sr., Eminence
Drew Foster, sr., Eminence
Eddie Rich, sr., Eminence
Tyson Boyer, jr., Lesterville
Carter St. Gemme, so., Lesterville
District Player of the Year: Brennen Meloy, Bunker
District Coach of the Year: Casey Yardley, Eminence
District 4
Kaiden Blakemore, so., Billings
Chance Shaffer, so., Billings
Jesse Dalton, fr., Bradleyville
Clayton Garrison, sr., Chadwick
Creek Guerin, so., Chadwick
Prestin Kinyon, so., Chadwick
Tristan Smith, sr., Chadwick
Caysen Youngblood, sr., Hurley
Scott Carswell, sr., School of the Ozarks
Josiah Martin, sr., School of the Ozarks
District Player of the Year: Clayton Garrison, Chadwick
District Coach of the Year: Shawn Guerin, Chadwick
District 5
Briar Clift, so., Dadeville
Chayse Coose, jr., Dadeville
Jamison Menadue, jr., Golden City
Ben Dingman, so., Liberal
Sean Contreras, so., Lockwood
Landry Ogden, so., Lockwood
Nik Thieman, sr., Lockwood
Max Anreder, jr., McAuley Catholic
Michael Parrigon, sr., McAuley Catholic
Sam Voris, so., Walnut Grove
District Player of the Year: Michael Parrigon, McAuley Catholic
District Coach of the Year: Tony Witt, McAuley Catholic
District 6
Colter Banes, sr., Bronaugh
Strauss Banes, sr., Bronaugh
Kade Eastwood, jr., Drexel
Cole Kimbrough, sr., Drexel
Kolbi Nichols, jr., Drexel
Gauge Feltinburger, fr., Miami (Amoret)
Landon Swaters, sr., Montrose
Nylo Foster, jr., Northeast Vernon County
Draven Walters, so., Northeast Vernon County
Aiden Bogart, jr., Sheldon
District Player of the Year: Landon Swaters, Montrose
District Coach of the Year: Trenton Roach, Drexel
District 7
Wyatt Crawford, so., Green Ridge
Brayden Barnett, sr., Kingsville
John Fleeman, jr., Kingsville
Brady Stout, sr., Kingsville
Reyd Johnson, sr., Leeton
Jaxon Shaffer, jr., Leeton
Braedyn Eads, sr., Otterville
Cameron Krause, fr., Otterville
Conner Brown, sr., Sacred Heart
Max Van Leer, jr., Sacred Heart
District Co-Players of the Year: John Fleeman, Kingsville; Max Van Leer, Sacred Heart
District Coach of the Year: Steven Goodwin, Sacred Heart
District 8
Tyrus Butterfield, so., Climax Springs
Shane Gallivan, jr., Halfway
Zach Laney, sr., Halfway
Maddox McCarthy, jr., Halfway
Cash Turner, sr., Hermitage
Jaxon Wheeler, sr., Hermitage
Michael Kincaid, jr., Stoutland
Will Morrow, sr., Stoutland
Andrew Murphy, sr., Wheatland
Nathan Sawyer, jr., Wheatland
District Player of the Year: Maddox McCarthy, Halfway
District Coach of the Year: Eric Ingram Sr., Halfway
District 9
Edmund Brooks, jr., Calvary Lutheran
Dawson Brandt, sr., Chamois
Tyler Wilson, sr., Jamestown
Beau Walker, sr., Pilot Grove
Cooper Brown, so., Prairie Home
Jackson Pitts, sr., Prairie Home
Nick Heckemeyer, sr., St. Elizabeth
Gavin Williams, sr., St. Elizabeth
Blake Wobbe, sr., St. Elizabeth
Damon Whittle, jr., Tuscumbia
District Player of the Year: Jackson Pitts, Prairie Home
District Coach of the Year: Trever Huth, Prairie Home
District 10
Deolu Adibiyi, jr., Columbia Independent
Blake Morris, sr., Columbia Independent
Celton Crawford, jr., Higbee
Danny Janssen, jr., Higbee
Cale Nelson, so., Higbee
Zander Holman, sr., Northeast (Cairo)
Shaun Luecke, jr., Northeast (Cairo)
Kaden Winkler, sr., Northeast (Cairo)
Cooper Henderson, sr., Wellsville-Middletown
Gage Marshall, sr., Wellsville-Middletown
District Player of the Year: Danny Janssen, Higbee
District Coach of the Year: Brian Winkler, Northeast (Cairo)
District 11
Mason Reed, sr., Atlanta
Jevin (JJ) White, sr., Atlanta
Cole Erwin, jr., Brashear
Ty Hall, sr., Green City
Xander Salas, sr., Green City
Noah Tipton, sr., Green City
Porter Britt, sr., Marion County
Joey Lagemann, sr., Marion County
Gannon Bowen, so., North Shelby
Jade Daniel, sr., North Shelby
District Player of the Year: Xander Salas, Green City
District Coach of the Year: Matt Ayers, Green City
District 12
Balton Brown, fr., Brunswick
Lavon Brown, jr., Brunswick
Colby Jenkins, sr., Brunswick
Troy Zeilstra, sr., Brunswick
Kaden Adams, sr., Hale
Tyzn Crackenberger, sr., Hale
Gage Heussner, sr., Hale
Mason Dennis, jr., Meadville
Donivan Schreckhise, jr., Meadville
Hudson Harms, fr., Northeastern (Mendon)
Tyler Singer, sr., Tina-Avalon
District Player of the Year: Troy Zeilstra, Brunswick
District Coach of the Year: Colton Byrd, Brunswick
District 13
Jordan Haley, sr., Braymer
Caegan Sensenich, sr., Braymer
Carter Shoe, sr., Braymer
Sam Akins, jr., Faith Christian Academy
Josiah Dull, jr., Faith Christian Academy
Max McMillen, jr., Faith Christian Academy
Brody Fifer, so., Hardin-Central
Nick Grams, jr., Lutheran (Kansas City)
Silas Walz, so., Lutheran (Kansas City)
Parker Floyd, jr., Orrick
District Player of the Year: Max McMillen, Faith Christian Academy
District Coach of the Year: Dennis McClain, Faith Christian
District 14
Camden Griffith, jr., Gilman City/North Daviess
Landon Preston, sr., Gilman City/North Daviess
Kaleb Bower, sr., Grundy County/Newtown-Harris
Hunter Miller, sr., Grundy County/Newtown-Harris
Nathaniel Singleton, so., Linn County
Kobe Hill, jr., Mercer
Jensen Davis, fr., North Harrison
Wyatt Maize, so., North Harrison
Carter Fewins, jr., Tri-County
Gabe Manning, jr., Tri-County
District Player of the Year: Hunter Miller, Grundy County/Newtown-Harris
District Coach of the Year: Ty Stillwell, Grundy County/Newtown-Harris
District 15
Landon Carlson, fr., King City
Jonathan Garlock, so., King City
Coltin Potter, so., King City
Braxon Linville, sr., North Andrew
Mason Nester, jr., North Andrew
Gavin Humphrey, jr., Pattonsburg
Cole Medsker, sr., South Holt
Hayes Weller, sr., South Holt
Brayden Watkins, jr., Winston
Levi Youtsey, sr., Winston
District Player of the Year: Levi Youtsey, Winston
District Coach of the Year: Wade Bryson, North Andrew
District 16
Chauncey Brown, jr., Mound City
Mason Casner, sr., North Nodaway
Tucker Klamm, sr., Platte County
Justin Miller, sr., Platte Valley
Reid Ellis, fr., Rock Port
Brock Holmes, so., Rock Port
Colby McQueen, sr., Stanberry
Karson Briner, sr., Worth County
Cole Ruby, so., Worth County
District Player of the Year: Jack Meyerkorth, Rock Port
District Coach of the Year: Aaron Carpenter
Class 2
District 1
Drew Fowler, jr., Campbell
Layden Kellum, sr., Campbell
J’Vonta Payne, jr., Hayti
Nicolai Sohahong-Kombet, so., Hayti
Zion Bell, so., Malden
Casen Stephens, sr., Neelyville
Ty’Riquis Campbell, so., South Pemiscot
Robert Farmer III, jr., South Pemiscot
Adyn “Spencer” Goff, sr., Senath-Hornersville
Jamarious White, jr., Senath-Hornersville
District Player of the Year: J’Vonta Payne, Hayti
District Coach of the Year: Steve Fowler, Campbell
District 2
Kayden Willard, so., Alton
Bryce Stahl, jr., East Carter
Brock Morey, sr., Ellington
Ty Harlow, sr., South Iron
Sawyer Huff, sr., South Iron
Paxton Hunter, so., Summersville
Nathan Smith, sr., Van Buren
Aiden Sullivan, jr., Winona
Hayes Townsley, jr., Van Buren
Elijah Van Wagner, sr., Van Buren
District Player of the Year: Sawyer Huff, South Iron
District Coach of the Year: Dusty Dinkins
District 3
Jon Aycock, so., Bernie
Cane Hobgood, so., Bernie
Caleb Upchurch, sr., Bloomfield
Nolan Fowler, so., Chaffee
DeShaun Henderson, sr., Charleston
Trenez Lane, so., Charleston
Teshaun Schandon, so., Charleston
Carson Kern, sr., Oran
Landan Burchard, jr., Puxico
Jett Hancock, jr., Puxico
District Player of the Year: Landan Burchard, Puxico
District Coach of the Year: Bryant Fernetti, Puxico
District 4
Austin Dunlap, jr., Bismarck
Logan Hawkins, sr., Brentwood
Demetrius Thompson, sr., Brentwood
Nolan Eisenbeis, sr., Crystal City
Braeden Hays, sr., Meadow Heights
Colden Prost, so., St. Vincent
Max Wheeler, jr., St. Vincent
Chayse DeClue, sr., Valley
Kaiden Dickey, sr., Valley
Drew McClain, sr., Valley
District Player of the Year: Brayden Hays, Meadow Heights
District Coach of the Year: Jacob Bollinger, Valley
District 5
Kain Eivins, sr., Clopton
Josh Harvey, sr., Clopton
Adam Lindsay, sr., Clopton
Javon Ries, so., Louisiana
Drew Gildehaus, fr., New Haven
Cayden Poddany, jr., Paris
Carson Huff, sr., Van-Far
Pacey Reading, jr., Van-Far
Lusajo Kasyupa, jr., Veritas Christian Academy
Titus Murrell, so., Veritas Christian Academy
District Player of the Year: Kain Eivins, Clopton
District Coach of the Year: Tony Francis, Clopton
District 6
Preston Brewer, sr., Canton
Tyler Frazier, sr., Canton
Kaden Oliver, jr., Canton
Kooper Hornaday, sr., Putnam County
Mason Morris, sr., Putnam County
Gage Brownell, jr., Schuyler County
Brody Weaver, jr., Schuyler County
Mason Windy, jr., Schuyler County
Vince Dale, sr., Scotland County
Tayte Richmond, jr., Scotland County
District Player of the Year: Preston Brewer, Canton
District Coach of the Year: Dalton Armontrout, Canton
District 7
Kyler Kottman, so., Glasgow
Jackson Meyer, jr., Glasgow
Trace Combs, sr., Harrisburg
Bryce Ott, sr., Harrisburg
Caleb Sager, jr., Harrisburg
Austin Cravens, so., Salisbury
Jake Peiffer, jr., Salisbury
Connor Lawson, sr., Sturgeon
Cruze Haynes, so., Westran
Marshall Kitchen, sr., Westran
District Player of the Year: Trace Combs, Harrisburg
District Coach of the Year: Kyle Fisher, Harrisburg
District 8
Lane Hackman, jr., New Franklin
Caden Schlotzhauer, jr., New Franklin
Tanner Johnson, sr., Northwest (Hughesville)
Ryan Pond, sr., Smithton
Nixon Sanders, so., Slater
Brandon Terrill, sr., Slater
Sam Bray, sr., Smithton
Carter Riley, fr., Smithton
Drayton Hampton, so., Sweet Springs
Lucas Cashman, sr., Tipton
Dane Schlotzhauer, jr., Tipton
District Player of the Year: Brandon Terrill, Slater
District Coach of the Year: Joey Gochenour, Slater
District 9
Jackson Burney, sr., Crocker
Adam Newton, sr., Crocker
Justice Allen, sr., Eugene
Isaac Busch, sr., Eugene
Ethan Wunderlich, jr., Eugene
Gage Holderby, jr., Newburg
Drew Woodruff, sr., Plato
Tate Jennewein, sr., Russellville
Justin Seaver, jr., Russellville
Teagan James, so., Vienna
Alex Zimmer, sr., Vienna
District Player of the Year: Isaac Busch, Eugene
District Coach of the Year: Brian Wilde, Eugene
District 10
Morris Collins, sr., Bakersfield
Connor Jones, sr., Bakersfield
Grant Leeker, jr., Gainesville
Mason Cogdill, jr., Hartville
Payton Cogdill, sr., Hartville
Boone Garrison, jr., Hartville
Jackson Ward, sr., Hartville
Noah Drake, sr., Norwood
Peyton McDaris, sr., Norwood
Cooper Vaughan, sr., Norwood
District Player of the Year: Cooper Vaughan, Norwood
District Coach of the Year: Shane Chadwell, Norwood
District 11
Braxton Bell, so., Blue Eye
Brady Isbell, sr., Blue Eye
Kolton Hoffman, jr., Crane
Braylon Merritt, jr., Crane
Owen Vaught, jr., Crane
Bobby Harris Jr., jr., Galena
Cody Jones, jr., Galena
Jack Stephens, jr., Galena
Carter Keeling, sr., Purdy
Damon Mahurin, jr., Purdy
District Player of the Year: Carter Keeling, Purdy
District Coach of the Year: Chase Howerton, Crane
District 12
Caden Ball, so., Gloria Deo Academy
Carter King, jr., Gloria Deo Academy
Trenton King, jr., Gloria Deo Academy
Nikolas Gossett, sr., Greenfield
Coltin Jett, sr., Marion C. Early
Hudson Grell, sr., New Covenant Academy
Ben Meek, so., New Covenant Academy
Caleb Altic, jr., Pleasant Hope
Dayton Altic, sr., Pleasant Hope
Kohl Thurman, jr., Thomas Jefferson Independent Day
Jack Twiss, so., Thomas Jefferson Independent Day
District Player of the Year: Hudson Grell, New Covenant Academy
District Co-Coaches of the Year: Anthony Shavies, New Covenant Academy; Ben Glasgow, Pleasant Hope
District 13
Michael Smith, so., Appleton City
Logan Moran, sr., Lakeland
Ben Eckhoff, jr., Lincoln
Riley Sanders, jr., Lincoln
Devin Bloom, jr., Osceola
Preston Listerud, sr., Osceola
Zane Becker, sr., Rich Hill
Dillon Coonce, sr., Rich Hill
Gunner Freeman, sr., Weaubleau
Clayton Ginnings, sr., Weaubleau
District Player of the Year: Dillon Coonce, Rich Hill
District Coach of the Year: Tyler Burke, Lincoln
District 14
Tristan Leeper, jr., Archie
Tanner Thompson, jr., Archie
Kellen Fiene, sr., Concordia
Wyatt Ducos, sr., Crest Ridge
Wesley Taylor, jr., Crest Ridge
Gavin Wyatt, sr. Crest Ridge
Carter Coble, sr., Midway
Tate Kreisel, jr., St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia)
Kaden Gallup, sr., St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia)
Easton Sheets, jr., St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia)
District Co-Players of the Year: Wesley Taylor, Crest Ridge; Tate Kreisel, St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia)
District Co-Coaches of the Year: Cole Schmidli, Crest Ridge; Monte Pitsch, St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia)
District 15
Roman Carlson, so., Northland Christian
Titus McBee, sr., Penney
Jacob Miller, jr., Penney
Jaiveon Grayson, jr., Plattsburg
Maverick Gentry, sr., Polo
Gage Gilbert, sr., Polo
Cooper Langley, so., Stewartsville
Ian Saunders, so., Stewartsville
Maddox Blystone, sr., Wellington-Napoleon
Johnny Hampton, jr., Wellington-Napoleon
District Player of the Years: Jacob Miller, Penney
District Co-Coaches of the Year: Doug Burnett, Penney; Terence Noel, Stewartsville
District 16
Parker Livengood, so., East Atchison
Carter Oswald, so., East Atchison
Pryce Johnson, jr., Gallatin
Gavin Wilmes, jr., Gallatin
Carson Bray, jr., Maysville
Dillon Willis, sr., Maysville
Braxton McGinness, fr., Nodaway Valley
Clay Evans, sr., Princeton
Kash Holt, so., Princeton
Johnston Stewart, sr., St. Joseph Christian
District Player of the Year: Dillon Willis, Maysville
District Coach of the Year: Damon Collins, Princeton
Class 3
District 1
Jermonte Alexander, sr., Caruthersville
Sammy Bryant, jr., Caruthersville
Quantarious McVay, jr., Caruthersville
Ra’Mond Brooks, sr., Central (New Madrid County)
Noah Johnson, sr., East Prairie
Connor Marcum, sr., East Prairie
Ross Petets, sr., Kelly
Styler Still, sr., Kelly
Xayvion Bogan, sr., Portageville
Luke Hester, sr., Twin Rivers
District Co-Players of the Year: Jermonte Alexander, Caruthersville; Noah Johnson, East Prairie
District Coach of the Year: Gary Scott, East Prairie
District 2
Jarel Jackson, so., Arcadia Valley
Cooper Sturgeon, sr., Greenville
Owen Bucheit, sr., Saxony Lutheran
Kaden Lowery, so., Scott City
Jaylen Rulo, sr., Scott City
Braeden Walton, so., Scott City
Kobe Watson, sr., Scott City
Korbin Kinder, jr., Woodland
Calvin Layton, jr., Woodland
Lane Lee, sr., Woodland
District Player of the Year: Korbin Kinder, Woodland
District Coach of the Year: Shawn Kinder, Woodland
District 3
Colton Broadwater, so., Jefferson (Festus)
Cooper Frisk, jr., Jefferson (Festus)
Blayne Wilson, so., Jefferson (Festus)
Blake Juliette, sr., Kingston
Ayden Piel, sr., Kingston
Tyler Gegg, sr., Velle Catholic
Colin Henderson, sr., Valle Catholic
Jaxon Campbell, sr., West County
Nolan Rawson, sr., West County
Brody Simily, so., West County
District Player of the Year: Tyler Gegg, Valle Catholic
District Coach of the Year: Jon DeBold, Jefferson (Festus)
District 4
Note: Bishop DuBourg is the only school in District 4 that is a member of the MBCA and is the only school eligible to receive votes.
Brendan Crowe, jr., Bishop DuBourg
Evin Pleas, sr., Biship DuBourg
Aiden Yount, jr., Bishop DuBourg
District Player of the Year: Evin Pleas, Bishop DuBourg
District Coach of the Year: Matt Peplow, Biship DuBourg
District 5
Jace Eskew, sr., Bowling Green
Drew Heischmidt, jr., Duchesne
Deavion Dodson, sr., Elsberry
Sekou Cisse, so., Principia
Quentin Coleman, jr., Principia
Gassim Toure, so., Principia
Henry Hibey, jr., Priory
Will Geary, sr. Valley Park
Dillon Player, so., Whitfield
De’Andre Stewart, fr., Whitfield
District Player of the Year: Quentin Coleman, Principia
District Coach of the Year: Jay Blossom, Principia
District 6
Harrison Parker, sr. Clark County
Ryder Lewis, jr., Macon
Brent Holland, jr., Monroe City
Quincy Mayfield, jr., Monroe City
Marty Smyser, sr., Monroe City
Hudson Bock, so., Palmyra
Ryan McKinney, jr., Palmyra
Mason Smith, sr., Palmyra
Preston Elsen, sr., South Shelby
Noah Wilt, sr., South Shelby
District Player of the Year: Hudson Bock, Palmyra
District Coach of the Year: Brian Rea
District 7
John Hiatt, sr., Hermann
Daeden Hopkins, sr., Hermann
Easton Stiers, sr., Hermann
Noah Trimmer, jr., Missouri Military Academy
Andrew Moore, sr., Montgomery County
Clayton Parker, sr., Montgomery County
Jayson Rodgers, sr., Montgomery County
Jacob Fuhriman, sr., New Bloomfield
Jamarion Glover, so., North Callaway
Colten Crocker, sr., South Callaway
District Player of the Year: Clayton Parker, Montgomery County
District Coach of the Year: Scott Kroeger, Montgomery County
District 8
Garrett Gehlert, jr., Belle
Hank Stratman, jr., Belle
Tommy McBride, sr., Dixon
Drew Young, jr., Dixon
Matthew Robertson, sr., Fatima
Tanner Patterson, sr., Iberia
Noah Riemensnider, sr., Iberia
Rhyder Martin, jr., LaQuey
Malakai Bruno, jr., Steelville
Gage Harris, sr., Steelville
District Player of the Year: Matthew Robertson, Fatima
District Coach of the Year: Josh Pritchett, Steelville
District 9
Lucas Peebles, jr., Clever
Bryden Baxter, sr., Fair Grove
Sam Kennard, sr., Fair Grove
Spensar Sieger, sr., Fair Grove
Collin Clark, sr., Greenwood
Tyler Harrell, so., Greenwood
Logan Sanders, sr., Greenwood
Derek Helms, sr., Seymour
Wyatt Henry, jr., Seymour
Abel Hume, fr., Sparta
District Player of the Year: Collin Clark, Greenwood
District Coach of the Year: Darren Taylor, Greenwood
District 10
Gavin Reese, sr., Liberty (Mountain View)
Alex Tune, so., Liberty (Mountain View)
Parker Tune, jr., Liberty (Mountain View)
Jordan Ritz, sr., Licking
Roston Stockard, sr., Licking
Devi Harrington, sr., Thayer
Easton Pitts, sr., Thayer
Brandon Prince, sr., Thayer
Kolby James, jr., Willow Springs
Jace Rodgers, sr., Willow Springs
District Player of the Year: Devin Harrington, Thayer
District Coach of the Year: Matt Pitts, Thayer
District 11
Cole Hamilton, sr., Adrian
Mason Rusow, sr., Adrian
Joe Gordon, sr., El Dorado Springs
Trey Pittsenbarger, sr., Lamar
Talon Timmons, jr., Lamar
Alex Wilkerson, sr., Lamar
Aiden Meade, jr., Skyline
Parker Owen, so., Skyline
Jax Baxter, jr., Stockton
Preson Rains, sr., Stockton
District Player of the Year: Jax Baxter, Stockton
District Coach of the Year: Heath Heckadon, Lamar
District 12
Luke Lorenzen, sr., Diamond
Kaden Patterson, sr., Diamond
Bryer Guerin, jr., Marionville
Jaron Lung, sr., Miller
Owen Weiss, jr., Miller
Jadon Smith, jr, New Heights Christian Academy
Adam Stanton, jr., New Heights Christian Academy
Kyler McWiliams, sr., Pierce City
Emmitt Price, sr., Pierce City
Kasen Holder, sr., Southwest (Washburn)
District Player of the Year: Kasen Holder, Southwest (Washburn)
District Coach of the Year: Stephen Harrel, New Heights Christian Academy
District 13
Kolby Hill, jr., Holden
Cooper Shull, jr., Lone Jack
Luke Mainard, sr., Sherwood
Vincent Kartens, jr., Stover
Gavin Wlepman, jr., Stover
Logan Gemes, sr., Warsaw
Luke Henderson, jr., Warsaw
Conner Barnes, jr., Windsor
Rowan Cox, so., Windsor
Ryan Millington, so., Windsor
District Player of the Year: Logan Gemes, Warsaw
District Coach of the Year: Matt Brownsberger, Warsaw
District 14
Marquan Haslip, sr., Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter
Derrick McGee, sr., Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter
Cortez Chatmon, jr., KIPP KC Legacy Charter
Vincent Moss, sr., KIPP KC Legacy Charter
Kenneth Smith, sr., KIPP KC Legacy Charter
Leeric Torrence, so., KIPP KC Legacy Charter
Robert Allery, sr., Lafayette County
William Button, sr., Lafayette County
Eamon Todd, sr., Lafayette County
Tajuan Cann, fr., University Academy Charter
DeAnthony Hicks, fr., University Academy Charter
District Player of the Year: Kenneth Smith, KIPP KC Legacy Charter
District Coach of the Year: Andre Chatmon, KIPP KC Legacy Charter
District 15
Trey Icke, sr., Bishop LeBlond
Chris Miljavac, sr., Bishop LeBlond
Clark Scott, jr, East Buchanan
Aidan Smith, sr., East Buchanan
Isaiah Watkins, sr., East Buchanan
Raife Smith, jr., Mid-Buchanan
Ian Wegenka, sr., Mid-Buchanan
Dylan Armstrong, jr., North Platte
Brenden Matt, jr., North Platte
Drake Montez, jr., West Platte
District Player of the Year: Raife Smith, Mid-Buchanan
District Co-Coaches of the Year: Michael Carpenter, East Buchanan; Bryce Kemper, Mid-Buchanan
District 16
Hayden DeJong, sr., Brookfield
Phoenix Jordan, so., Brookfield
Kaine Gibson, sr., Carrolton
Andrew Phipps, sr., Lawson
Isaac Willoughby, sr., Lawson
Chael Lichte, jr., Lexington
Damario Moss, sr., Lexington
Jett Cornett, jr., South Harrison
Hunter Smith, sr., Trenton
Kiefer Tolson, sr., Trenton
District Player of the Year: Damario Moss, Lexington
District Coach of the Year: Jordan Mahurin, Lexington
