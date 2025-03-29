Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) boys Class 4-6 all-district teams
Now that the 2024-2025 high school basketball season has ended for Missouri schools, it’s time for postseason awards to honor the season’s top performers.
As it does every year, the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) has released its annual all-district and all-state teams. MBCA all-district teams are used by the MBCA to draw its candidates for boys and girls All-State teams. Member coaches vote on candidates from within their own district for all-district teams, and all-state teams are then selected by members of the MBCA all-state Selection Committee.
MBCA all-district teams are selected based on overall season performance and are not an all-district tournament team.
MBCA Class 4-6 boys all-district teams below are listed by school in alphabetical order.
Class 4
District 1
John Sepulvado, jr., Dexter
Devin Turnbo, jr., Dexter
Corey Hagood, jr., Doniphan
Emmitt Jones, sr., Doniphan
Tucker Reutzel, fr., Fredericktown
Hayden Gilmore, sr., Kennett
Dyson Watson, sr., Kennett
Brett Dohogne, sr., Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)
Kolton Johnson, sr., Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)
Karston Schilli, jr., Perryville
District Player of the Year: Kolton Johnson, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)
District Coach of the Year: Jeremy Brinkmeyer, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)
District 2
Carter Kimmel, sr., Affton
Jackson Moad, so., Affton
Jyon Thomas, jr., Bayless
Brandon Wiley, fr., Bayless
Justin Robinson, sr., Central (Park Hills)
Tanner Duncan, jr., Herculaneum
Carter Whitley, sr., Potosi
Kanaan Wilson, so., Potosi
Alex Basler, jr., Ste. Genevieve
Devin Flye, sr., Ste. Genevieve
District Player of the Year: Carter Whitley, Potosi
District Coach of the Year: Jackson Conaway, Potosi
District 3
Jesse Elrod, sr., Cuba
Preston Heads, sr., Cuba
Chase Crosby, so., Owensville
Keigan Glaser, so., Owensville
Braiden Gapsch, jr., Salem
Lincoln Thomas, jr., Salem
Nick Gleason, jr., St. James
Tate Gruver, jr., St. James
Nathan Short, jr., St. Clair
Chris Glaser, sr., Sullivan
District Player of the Year: Jesse Elrod, Cuba
District Coach of the Year: Cullen VanLeer, Owensville
District 4
Note: Only two schools in this district are part of the MBCA and were eligible to receive nominations.
Sebastian Bolden, so., Clayton
Eli Fauss, sr., Clayton
Damarion Verges, so., Clayton
Micah Boone, sr., Maplewood-Richmond Heights
Malik Brinkley, fr., Maplewood-Richmond Heights
Abraham Nayou, jr., Maplewood-Richmond Heights
District Co-Players of the Year: Eli Fauss, Clayton; Abraham Nayou, Maplewood-Richmond Heights
District Co-Coaches of the Year: Sumner Ahearn, Clayton; Joe Sausele, Maplewood-Richmond Heights
District 5
Note: Only three schools from this district are members of the MBCA and were the only schools eligible to receive nominations.
Yabsa N’Diaye, sr., Confluence Prep Academy Charter
Ted Nassah, jr., Lift for Life Academy Charter
Terron Garrett, sr., Vashon
Dorea McCaskill, sr., Vashon
Jimmy McKinney III, so., Vashon
Trey Williams Jr., sr., Vashon
District Player of the Year: Trey Williams Jr., Vashon
District Coach of the Year: Jimmy McKinney II, Vashon
District 6
Berry Benson, sr., Lutheran North
Karter Blakemore, sr., Lutheran North
Kyren Evans, so., Lutheran North
Brandon Clemens, jr., MICDS
Jason Stokes, jr., MICDS
Keivon Smith, sr., Normandy Collaborative
Dylan Merkle, sr., Steam Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley
Mustafa Taylor, sr., Steam Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley
Jayden Creighton, sr., University City
Philip Jones, so., University City
Miyel Taylor, sr., University City
District Co-Players of the Year: Brandon Clemens, MICDS; Jason Stokes, MICDS
District Coach of the Year: Jerome Douglas, University City
District 7
Tyler Stepney, sr., Lutheran St. Charles
Jayden Woods, so., Lutheran St. Charles
Max Dietrich, sr., Orchard Farm
Collin Sinclair, jr., Orchard Farm
Will Wolf, jr., Orchard Farm
Zach Rohlfing, sr., St. Charles
Jordan Rowe, sr., St. Charles
Jadon Salamone, sr., St. Charles
Karson Gerdeman, so., St. Charles West
Brady Cappel, jr., Winfield
District Player of the Year: Collin Sinclair, Orchard Farm
District Coach of the Year: Mike Hohe, Orchard Farm
District 8
Anthony Ford, jr., Centralia
Ethan Milius, sr., Fulton
Cameron Cox, sr., Hallsville
Keilin Dorman, jr., Hallsville
Isaac Stinson, sr., Hallsville
Cole Kelly, sr., Kirksville
Kaden Benne, jr., Mexico
Jaydon Eldridge, sr., Mexico
PJ Perkins, sr., Mexico
Mason Bivens, sr., Moberly
District Player of the Year: Jaydon Eldridge, Mexico
District Coach of the Year: Darren Pappas, Mexico
District 9
Brenden Rackers, jr., Blair Oaks
Bennett Wilde, jr., Blair Oaks
Evan Bishop, sr., Boonville
Hayden Kilmer, sr., California
Blake Pingeton, sr., Father Tolton Regional Catholic
Aaron Rowe, sr., Father Tolton Regional Catholic
Zay Wilson, sr., Father Tolton Regional Catholic
Chase Rackers, jr., Southern Boone
Jace Wren, sr., Southern Boone
Reese Murdock, sr., Versailles
District Player of the Year: Zay Wilson, Father Tolton Regional Catholic
District Coach of the Year: Nick Voss, Blair Oaks
District 10
Brody Ingold, sr., Bolivar
Colton Ingold, so., Bolivar
Blair Abraham, jr., Buffalo
Dayne Depee, sr., Osage
Blake Harrison, jr., Osage
Miles Elliott, jr., Springfield Catholic
Ryder Rowde, jr., Springfield Catholic
Jourdyn Edelstein, sr., Strafford
Brady Ripp, sr., Strafford
Cody Voysey, sr., Strafford
District Player of the Year: Cody Voysey, Strafford
District Coach of the Year: Tyler Ryerson, Strafford
District 11
Isaac Dalton, sr., Ava
Tanner Baird, sr., Forsyth
Chris Halbrook, jr., Forsyth
Tamarkus Holmes, jr., Forsyth
Chase Branham, so., Logan-Rogersville
Marcus Moore, jr., Logan-Rogersville
Titus Moore, fr., Logan-Rogersville
Jase Petifurd, sr., Logan-Rogersville
Kale Gardner, so., Mountain Grove
Jayden Turner, sr., Reeds Spring
District Player of the Year: Chase Branham, Logan-Rogersville
District Coach of the Year: John Schaefer, Logan-Rogersville
District 12
Cannon Thornhill, jr., Aurora
Cameron Whitener, sr., Aurora
Eli Stokes, sr., Cassville
Braxton Wolfe, sr., East Newton
Landyn Brandt, sr., Monett
Logan Kutz, sr., Monett
Juliun Hernandez, sr., Mount Vernon
Jarrett Zerby, sr., Mount Vernon
Zane Grotjohn, sr., Seneca
Tyrone Harris, sr., Seneca
District Player of the Year: Cannon Thornhill, Aurora
District Coach of the Year: Adam Thornhill, Aurora
District 13
Angelo Gray, so., Barstow
Richard Brown, sr., Clinton
Ryan Lowe, so., Clinton
Eli Baker, sr., Harrisonville
Jaxton Chrostowski, so., Harrisonville
Alex Ast, jr., Nevada
Mason Majors, jr., Nevada
Gabe Smith, sr., Nevada
Gage Mothersbaugh, sr., Pleasant Hill
Lucas VanMeter, jr., Pleasant Hill
District Co-Players of the Year: Alex Ast, Nevada; Gage Mothersbaugh, Pleasant Hill
District Coach of the Year: Andre Steward, Clinton
District 14
Ra’Heym Ansley, jr., Center
Xavier Byers, sr., Center
Israel Johnigan, fr., Center
Deacon Arends, sr., Marshall
Brody Kueker, jr., Marshall
Chase Thompson, jr., Marshall
Phillip Nadeau, jr., Oak Grove
Landon Linkhart, sr., Odessa
Trey Sanders, so., Odessa
DeMarco Johnson, jr., Southeast
District Player of the Year: Israel Johnigan, Center
District Coach of the Year: Ledale Wooten, Center
District 15
Cameran Calvin, sr., Central (Kansas City)
Ra’Mondre Fritz, so., Central (Kansas City)
Martay Jefferson, jr., Central (Kansas City)
Zahir Ragsdale, sr., Central (Kansas City)
Gabriel Johnson, sr., Richmond
Nolan Quick, jr., Richmond
Tyler Lind, sr., St. Pius X (Kansas City)
Matthew Schmitz, sr., St. Pius X (Kansas City)
Jackson Stacy, sr., St. Pius X (Kansas City)
Miles Winders, sr., St. Pius X (Kansas City)
District Co-Players of the Year: Zahir Ragsdale, Central (Kansas City); Jackson Stacy, St. Pius X (Kansas City)
District Co-Coaches of the Year: Michael Gholston Jr., Central (Kansas City); Christian Phelps, St. Pius X (Kansas City)
District 16
Myles Bachali, sr., Benton
Lincoln Goodwin, jr., Benton
Mach Mayom, jr., Benton
Payton Snow, sr., Cameron
Soljier Allen, sr., Chillicothe
Jaishon White, jr., Chillicothe
Jodell Redman, so., Lafayette (St. Joseph)
Kyzdon Robertson, sr., Lafayette (St. Joseph)
Antonio Williams, sr., Lafayette (St. Joseph)
Jackson Dredge, so., Maryville
Aiden Knechtenhofer, jr., Savannah
District Player of the Year: Lincoln Goodwin, Benton
District Coach of the Year: Jared Boone, Benton
Class 5
District 1
Mar’K Mills, sr., Central (Cape Girardeau)
Matayo Rivers, sr., Central (Cape Girardeau)
Cannon Roth, sr., Farmington
Logan Schaupert, sr., Farmington
Drew Johnson, jr., Festus
Greg Robinson, sr., Hillsboro
Brendan Durden, sr., Poplar Bluff
P.J. Farmer, sr., Sikeston
Lekereon McCray, sr., Sikeston
Tristan Wiggins, sr., Sikeston
District Player of the Year: P.J. Farmer, Sikeston
District Co-Coaches of the Year: Garrett Callahan, Farmington; Gregg Holifield, Sikeston
District 2
Ben Long, sr., Lutheran South
Oliver Puljic, jr., Rockwood Summit
Zyree Collins, sr., St. Mary’s South Side Catholic
Gary Johnson II, jr., St. Mary’s South Side Catholic
Ben Karsten, jr., Vianney
Luke Walsh, sr., Vianney
Jaden Grosse, sr., Washington
Scottie Adkinson, so., Webster Groves
Miles Simpson, fr., Webster Groves
Layton Hollis, sr., Windsor (Imperial)
District Player of the Year: Luke Walsh, Vianney
District Coach of the Year: Justin Mathes, Webster Groves
District 3
Tyran Frazier, so., Hazelwood East
Jaylen Vance, sr., Hazelwood East
Sheek Pearson, jr., John Burroughs
Tristan Reed, jr., John Burroughs
Jack Edgerton, sr., Ladue Horton Watkins
Trisiah Edwards, sr., Ladue Horton Watkins
Dillon Harris, sr., Parkway Central
Cortez Johnson, sr., Parkway North
Ty Kuehl, sr., Parkway West
Will Powers, so., Westminster Christian Academy
JD Robertson, sr., Westminster Christian Academy
District Player of the Year: Tristan Reed, John Burroughs
District Coach of the Year: Dale Ribble, Westminster Christian Academy
District 4
Samuel Randall, sr., Fort Zumwalt East
Mason Brown, jr., Fort Zumwalt South
Cobi Moore, sr., Fort Zumwalt South
Cameron Rollins, jr., Fort Zumwalt South
Jace Evans, jr., Holt
Will Salonies, jr., Holt
Lebron Benning, jr., North Point
Adones Smith, jr., North Point
Taylor Anderson, jr., Warrenton
Deadrick Forrest, jr., Warrenton
District Player of the Year: Will Salonies, Holt
District Coach of the Year: Charles Arnold, Holt
District 5
Alan Poage, so., Camdenton
Grady Payton, jr., Capital City
Logan Hillman, jr., Helias Catholic
Sam Lopez, sr., Helias Catholic
Kendric Johnson, sr., Jefferson City
Jordan Martin, sr., Jefferson City
Ethan Brown, jr., Rolla
Jenson Thomas, jr., Rolla
Harry Mitchell, sr., St. Francis Borgia
Emery Woehrmann, so., St. Francis Borgia
District Player of the Year: Jordan Martin, Jefferson City
District Coach of the Year: Mark Miller, Rolla
District 6
Brody Pant, jr., Carl Junction
Keion Epps, sr., Central (Springfield)
Bryce Walker, sr., Central (Springfield)
Taner Hicks, sr., Hillcrest
Kyrese Simpson, so., Hillcrest
Dassiah Green, sr., Parkview
Carlitos Sanchez, sr., Parkview
Holton Keith, sr., Webb City
Eli Pace, sr., Webb City
Braxton Boyer, sr., Willard
District Player of the Year: Keion Epps, Central (Springfield)
District Coach of the Year: Jordan Epps, Central (Springfield)
District 7
Jayce Maiden, fr., Belton
Cooper Shrum, jr., Belton
DeAndre Nichols, sr., Grandview
Tristian Gower, sr., Raytown
Ramelo Smith, sr., Raytown
Marcellus Goudeau, jr., Raytown South
Phillip Howard, jr., St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
Josh Wheeler, jr., St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
Max Rieger, sr., Summit Christian Academy
Mike Thomas III, so., Summit Christian Academy
District Player of the Year: Ramelo Smith, Raytown
District Coach of the Year: Cody Buford, Raytown
District 8
Jonathan Bruce Jr., East (Kansas City)
Tre Smith, sr., Kearney
Drew Wilson, sr., Kearney
Arrion Cornelius, sr., Lincoln College Prep
Mavrick Hawkins, jr., Pembroke Hill
Jaden Peterson, sr., Platte County
AJ Mason, jr., Smithville
Christian Neely, sr., Van Horn
Antonio Fowler, jr., Winnetonka
Malik McGinnis, sr., Winnetonka
District Player of the Year: Mavrick Hawkins, Pembroke Hill
District Coach of the Year: Kirk Stegeman, Winnetonka
Class 6
District 1
Jaylen Edwards, jr., Cardinal Ritter
Oscar Patterson, jr., Cardinal Ritter
Kole Deck, sr., Jackson
David Hardesty, sr., Lindbergh
Alex Hessler, jr., Lindbergh
Brady Sights, sr., Mehlville
Sam Guethle, so., Seckman
Keagan Heitert, sr., Seckman
Keenan Harris, jr., SLUH
Landon Pace, sr., SLUH
District Player of the Year: Kole Deck, Jackson
District Co-Coaches of the Year: Nathan Biggs, Lindbergh; Aaron Carroll, Seckman
District 2
Jaxson Joggerst, jr., Eureka
Joe Rauls, jr., Eureka
Evan Simon, sr., Kirkwood
Brady Micek, jr., Lafayette (Wildwood)
Andrew Pickering, jr., Lafayette (Wildwood)
Noah Boggs, sr., Lebanon
Alex Komorech, jr., Marquette
Brody Owen, jr., Marquette
Noah Barnes, sr., Parkway South
Jacob Sidwell, jr., Parkway South
District Co-Players of the Year: Evan Simon, Kirkwood; Brody Owen, Marquette
District Coach of the Year: Derek Hoffman, Marquette
District 3
Devin Houston, jr., Christian Brothers College
Jonny Jordan Jr., jr., Chaminade College Prep
Jahadi White Jr., jr., Chaminade College Prep
Jamison White, jr., Chaminade College Prep
Jordan Boyd, jr., De Smet Jesuit
Will Foulk, so., De Smet Jesuit
Riley Massy, sr., De Smet Jesuit
Ian Thomas, jr., De Smet Jesuit
Michael Nunley III, sr., Hazelwood Central
Izy Prude, sr., Hazelwood Central
Evan Longmeyer, jr., Pattonville
District Co-Players of the Year: Jamison White, Chaminade College Prep; Riley Massey, De Smet Jesuit
District Coach of the Year: Kent Williams, De Smet Jesuit
District 4
Lincoln Swan, jr., Francis Howell
Jamarious Britt, so., Francis Howell Central
Xavier Morrison, jr., Francis Howell Central
Kobe Anderson, sr., Fort Zumwalt North
Braden Palmer, sr., Fort Zumwalt West
Andrew Badra, sr., Liberty (Wentzville)
Ty Nickerson, sr., Liberty (Wentzville)
Ace Armstrong, so., St. Dominic
Nolan Struckmann, so., St. Dominic
Jacob Aydelott, sr., Timberland
Mason Carroll, sr., Timberland
District Player of the Year: Jacob Aydelott, Timberland
District Coach of the Year: Kyle Deweese, Timberland
District 5
Jayce Culver, sr., Branson
Anthony Fletcher, sr., Glendale
Joelle Rover, so., Glendale
Reese Kimrey, jr., Kickapoo
Jackson Shorter, sr., Kickapoo
Jaise Combs, sr., Nixa
Adam McKnight, so., Nixa
Kylan Pickren, so., Ozark
Brenley Hagewood, sr., Republic
CJ Uhl, sr., Republic
District Player of the Year: Brenley Hagewood, Republic
District Coach of the Year: Brock Blansit, Nixa
District 6
Landon Ray, jr., Carthage
Jaylen Lockhart, sr., Lee’s Summit
Tre Paulding, jr., Lee’s Summit North
Cameron Barnes, so., Lee’s Summit West
DJ Childs, jr., Lee’s Summit West
Brendan Perry, jr., Raymore-Peculiar
Callen Eskew, sr., Rockhurst
Cohen Robinson, jr., Rockhurst
Kevin Sullivan, jr., Rockhurst
Dallas Winda, sr., Truman
District Player of the Year: Cameron Barnes, Lee’s Summit West
District Coach of the Year: Billy Thomas, Rockhurst
District 7
Keyion Cross, sr., Battle
Brandon Rooks, so., Battle
Malik Lewis, sr., Blue Springs
Blayne Marshall, jr., Blue Springs South
AC Rollins, jr., Blue Springs South
Isaac Woodward, sr., Fort Osage
Eli Herbert, jr., Grain Valley
Brock Camp, sr., Hickman
Roman Kemp, sr., Hickman
Dylan Davis, sr., Rock Bridge
Nick Timbrock, so., Rock Bridge
District Player of the Year: Eli Herbert, Grain Valley
District Coach of the Year: Josh Smith, Blue Springs South
District 8
Kale Mortimer, sr., Liberty
Jake Willmann, jr., North Kansas City
Kordell Williams, sr., North Kansas City
Corbin Allen, sr., Oak Park
Zeek Brown, sr., Oak Park
Caleb Estes, sr., Oak Park
Leo Gayman, sr., Park Hill
Cam Jones, sr., Park Hill
Avian Webb, sr., Staley
Xavier Wilson, sr., Staley
District Player of the Year: Corbin Allen, Oak Park
District Coach of the Year: Sherron Collins, Oak Park
