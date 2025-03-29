High School

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) boys Class 4-6 all-district teams

Missouri’s high school basketball coaches announce Class 4-6 all-district boys basketball teams

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Chaminade College Prep forward Jamison White (10) against DeLaSalle High School during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School.
Now that the 2024-2025 high school basketball season has ended for Missouri schools, it’s time for postseason awards to honor the season’s top performers.

As it does every year, the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) has released its annual all-district and all-state teams. MBCA all-district teams are used by the MBCA to draw its candidates for boys and girls All-State teams. Member coaches vote on candidates from within their own district for all-district teams, and all-state teams are then selected by members of the MBCA all-state Selection Committee.

MBCA all-district teams are selected based on overall season performance and are not an all-district tournament team.

MBCA Class 4-6 boys all-district teams below are listed by school in alphabetical order.

Class 4

District 1

John Sepulvado, jr., Dexter

Devin Turnbo, jr., Dexter

Corey Hagood, jr., Doniphan

Emmitt Jones, sr., Doniphan

Tucker Reutzel, fr., Fredericktown

Hayden Gilmore, sr., Kennett

Dyson Watson, sr., Kennett

Brett Dohogne, sr., Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)

Kolton Johnson, sr., Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)

Karston Schilli, jr., Perryville

District Player of the Year: Kolton Johnson, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)

District Coach of the Year: Jeremy Brinkmeyer, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)

District 2

Carter Kimmel, sr., Affton

Jackson Moad, so., Affton

Jyon Thomas, jr., Bayless

Brandon Wiley, fr., Bayless

Justin Robinson, sr., Central (Park Hills)

Tanner Duncan, jr., Herculaneum

Carter Whitley, sr., Potosi

Kanaan Wilson, so., Potosi

Alex Basler, jr., Ste. Genevieve

Devin Flye, sr., Ste. Genevieve

District Player of the Year: Carter Whitley, Potosi

District Coach of the Year: Jackson Conaway, Potosi

District 3

Jesse Elrod, sr., Cuba

Preston Heads, sr., Cuba

Chase Crosby, so., Owensville

Keigan Glaser, so., Owensville

Braiden Gapsch, jr., Salem

Lincoln Thomas, jr., Salem

Nick Gleason, jr., St. James

Tate Gruver, jr., St. James

Nathan Short, jr., St. Clair

Chris Glaser, sr., Sullivan

District Player of the Year: Jesse Elrod, Cuba

District Coach of the Year: Cullen VanLeer, Owensville

District 4

Note: Only two schools in this district are part of the MBCA and were eligible to receive nominations.

Sebastian Bolden, so., Clayton

Eli Fauss, sr., Clayton

Damarion Verges, so., Clayton

Micah Boone, sr., Maplewood-Richmond Heights

Malik Brinkley, fr., Maplewood-Richmond Heights

Abraham Nayou, jr., Maplewood-Richmond Heights

District Co-Players of the Year: Eli Fauss, Clayton; Abraham Nayou, Maplewood-Richmond Heights

District Co-Coaches of the Year: Sumner Ahearn, Clayton; Joe Sausele, Maplewood-Richmond Heights

District 5

Note: Only three schools from this district are members of the MBCA and were the only schools eligible to receive nominations.

Yabsa N’Diaye, sr., Confluence Prep Academy Charter

Ted Nassah, jr., Lift for Life Academy Charter

Terron Garrett, sr., Vashon

Dorea McCaskill, sr., Vashon

Jimmy McKinney III, so., Vashon

Trey Williams Jr., sr., Vashon

District Player of the Year: Trey Williams Jr., Vashon

District Coach of the Year: Jimmy McKinney II, Vashon

District 6

Berry Benson, sr., Lutheran North

Karter Blakemore, sr., Lutheran North

Kyren Evans, so., Lutheran North

Brandon Clemens, jr., MICDS

Jason Stokes, jr., MICDS

Keivon Smith, sr., Normandy Collaborative

Dylan Merkle, sr., Steam Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley

Mustafa Taylor, sr., Steam Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley

Jayden Creighton, sr., University City

Philip Jones, so., University City

Miyel Taylor, sr., University City

District Co-Players of the Year: Brandon Clemens, MICDS; Jason Stokes, MICDS

District Coach of the Year: Jerome Douglas, University City

District 7

Tyler Stepney, sr., Lutheran St. Charles

Jayden Woods, so., Lutheran St. Charles

Max Dietrich, sr., Orchard Farm

Collin Sinclair, jr., Orchard Farm

Will Wolf, jr., Orchard Farm

Zach Rohlfing, sr., St. Charles

Jordan Rowe, sr., St. Charles

Jadon Salamone, sr., St. Charles

Karson Gerdeman, so., St. Charles West

Brady Cappel, jr., Winfield

District Player of the Year: Collin Sinclair, Orchard Farm

District Coach of the Year: Mike Hohe, Orchard Farm

District 8

Anthony Ford, jr., Centralia

Ethan Milius, sr., Fulton

Cameron Cox, sr., Hallsville

Keilin Dorman, jr., Hallsville

Isaac Stinson, sr., Hallsville

Cole Kelly, sr., Kirksville

Kaden Benne, jr., Mexico

Jaydon Eldridge, sr., Mexico

PJ Perkins, sr., Mexico

Mason Bivens, sr., Moberly

District Player of the Year: Jaydon Eldridge, Mexico

District Coach of the Year: Darren Pappas, Mexico

District 9

Brenden Rackers, jr., Blair Oaks

Bennett Wilde, jr., Blair Oaks

Evan Bishop, sr., Boonville

Hayden Kilmer, sr., California

Blake Pingeton, sr., Father Tolton Regional Catholic

Aaron Rowe, sr., Father Tolton Regional Catholic

Zay Wilson, sr., Father Tolton Regional Catholic

Chase Rackers, jr., Southern Boone

Jace Wren, sr., Southern Boone

Reese Murdock, sr., Versailles

District Player of the Year: Zay Wilson, Father Tolton Regional Catholic

District Coach of the Year: Nick Voss, Blair Oaks

District 10

Brody Ingold, sr., Bolivar

Colton Ingold, so., Bolivar

Blair Abraham, jr., Buffalo

Dayne Depee, sr., Osage

Blake Harrison, jr., Osage

Miles Elliott, jr., Springfield Catholic

Ryder Rowde, jr., Springfield Catholic

Jourdyn Edelstein, sr., Strafford

Brady Ripp, sr., Strafford

Cody Voysey, sr., Strafford

District Player of the Year: Cody Voysey, Strafford

District Coach of the Year: Tyler Ryerson, Strafford

District 11

Isaac Dalton, sr., Ava

Tanner Baird, sr., Forsyth

Chris Halbrook, jr., Forsyth

Tamarkus Holmes, jr., Forsyth

Chase Branham, so., Logan-Rogersville

Marcus Moore, jr., Logan-Rogersville

Titus Moore, fr., Logan-Rogersville

Jase Petifurd, sr., Logan-Rogersville

Kale Gardner, so., Mountain Grove

Jayden Turner, sr., Reeds Spring

District Player of the Year: Chase Branham, Logan-Rogersville

District Coach of the Year: John Schaefer, Logan-Rogersville

District 12

Cannon Thornhill, jr., Aurora

Cameron Whitener, sr., Aurora

Eli Stokes, sr., Cassville

Braxton Wolfe, sr., East Newton

Landyn Brandt, sr., Monett

Logan Kutz, sr., Monett

Juliun Hernandez, sr., Mount Vernon

Jarrett Zerby, sr., Mount Vernon

Zane Grotjohn, sr., Seneca

Tyrone Harris, sr., Seneca

District Player of the Year: Cannon Thornhill, Aurora

District Coach of the Year: Adam Thornhill, Aurora

District 13

Angelo Gray, so., Barstow

Richard Brown, sr., Clinton

Ryan Lowe, so., Clinton

Eli Baker, sr., Harrisonville

Jaxton Chrostowski, so., Harrisonville

Alex Ast, jr., Nevada

Mason Majors, jr., Nevada

Gabe Smith, sr., Nevada

Gage Mothersbaugh, sr., Pleasant Hill

Lucas VanMeter, jr., Pleasant Hill

District Co-Players of the Year: Alex Ast, Nevada; Gage Mothersbaugh, Pleasant Hill

District Coach of the Year: Andre Steward, Clinton

District 14

Ra’Heym Ansley, jr., Center

Xavier Byers, sr., Center

Israel Johnigan, fr., Center

Deacon Arends, sr., Marshall

Brody Kueker, jr., Marshall

Chase Thompson, jr., Marshall

Phillip Nadeau, jr., Oak Grove

Landon Linkhart, sr., Odessa

Trey Sanders, so., Odessa

DeMarco Johnson, jr., Southeast

District Player of the Year: Israel Johnigan, Center

District Coach of the Year: Ledale Wooten, Center

District 15

Cameran Calvin, sr., Central (Kansas City)

Ra’Mondre Fritz, so., Central (Kansas City)

Martay Jefferson, jr., Central (Kansas City)

Zahir Ragsdale, sr., Central (Kansas City)

Gabriel Johnson, sr., Richmond

Nolan Quick, jr., Richmond

Tyler Lind, sr., St. Pius X (Kansas City)

Matthew Schmitz, sr., St. Pius X (Kansas City)

Jackson Stacy, sr., St. Pius X (Kansas City)

Miles Winders, sr., St. Pius X (Kansas City)

District Co-Players of the Year: Zahir Ragsdale, Central (Kansas City); Jackson Stacy, St. Pius X (Kansas City)

District Co-Coaches of the Year: Michael Gholston Jr., Central (Kansas City); Christian Phelps, St. Pius X (Kansas City)

District 16

Myles Bachali, sr., Benton

Lincoln Goodwin, jr., Benton

Mach Mayom, jr., Benton

Payton Snow, sr., Cameron

Soljier Allen, sr., Chillicothe

Jaishon White, jr., Chillicothe

Jodell Redman, so., Lafayette (St. Joseph)

Kyzdon Robertson, sr., Lafayette (St. Joseph)

Antonio Williams, sr., Lafayette (St. Joseph)

Jackson Dredge, so., Maryville

Aiden Knechtenhofer, jr., Savannah

District Player of the Year: Lincoln Goodwin, Benton

District Coach of the Year: Jared Boone, Benton

Class 5

District 1

Mar’K Mills, sr., Central (Cape Girardeau)

Matayo Rivers, sr., Central (Cape Girardeau)

Cannon Roth, sr., Farmington

Logan Schaupert, sr., Farmington

Drew Johnson, jr., Festus

Greg Robinson, sr., Hillsboro

Brendan Durden, sr., Poplar Bluff

P.J. Farmer, sr., Sikeston

Lekereon McCray, sr., Sikeston

Tristan Wiggins, sr., Sikeston

District Player of the Year: P.J. Farmer, Sikeston

District Co-Coaches of the Year: Garrett Callahan, Farmington; Gregg Holifield, Sikeston

District 2

Ben Long, sr., Lutheran South

Oliver Puljic, jr., Rockwood Summit

Zyree Collins, sr., St. Mary’s South Side Catholic

Gary Johnson II, jr., St. Mary’s South Side Catholic

Ben Karsten, jr., Vianney

Luke Walsh, sr., Vianney

Jaden Grosse, sr., Washington

Scottie Adkinson, so., Webster Groves

Miles Simpson, fr., Webster Groves

Layton Hollis, sr., Windsor (Imperial)

District Player of the Year: Luke Walsh, Vianney

District Coach of the Year: Justin Mathes, Webster Groves

District 3

Tyran Frazier, so., Hazelwood East

Jaylen Vance, sr., Hazelwood East

Sheek Pearson, jr., John Burroughs

Tristan Reed, jr., John Burroughs

Jack Edgerton, sr., Ladue Horton Watkins

Trisiah Edwards, sr., Ladue Horton Watkins

Dillon Harris, sr., Parkway Central

Cortez Johnson, sr., Parkway North

Ty Kuehl, sr., Parkway West

Will Powers, so., Westminster Christian Academy

JD Robertson, sr., Westminster Christian Academy

District Player of the Year: Tristan Reed, John Burroughs

District Coach of the Year: Dale Ribble, Westminster Christian Academy

District 4

Samuel Randall, sr., Fort Zumwalt East

Mason Brown, jr., Fort Zumwalt South

Cobi Moore, sr., Fort Zumwalt South

Cameron Rollins, jr., Fort Zumwalt South

Jace Evans, jr., Holt

Will Salonies, jr., Holt

Lebron Benning, jr., North Point

Adones Smith, jr., North Point

Taylor Anderson, jr., Warrenton

Deadrick Forrest, jr., Warrenton

District Player of the Year: Will Salonies, Holt

District Coach of the Year: Charles Arnold, Holt

District 5

Alan Poage, so., Camdenton

Grady Payton, jr., Capital City

Logan Hillman, jr., Helias Catholic

Sam Lopez, sr., Helias Catholic

Kendric Johnson, sr., Jefferson City

Jordan Martin, sr., Jefferson City

Ethan Brown, jr., Rolla

Jenson Thomas, jr., Rolla

Harry Mitchell, sr., St. Francis Borgia

Emery Woehrmann, so., St. Francis Borgia

District Player of the Year: Jordan Martin, Jefferson City

District Coach of the Year: Mark Miller, Rolla

District 6

Brody Pant, jr., Carl Junction

Keion Epps, sr., Central (Springfield)

Bryce Walker, sr., Central (Springfield)

Taner Hicks, sr., Hillcrest

Kyrese Simpson, so., Hillcrest

Dassiah Green, sr., Parkview

Carlitos Sanchez, sr., Parkview

Holton Keith, sr., Webb City

Eli Pace, sr., Webb City

Braxton Boyer, sr., Willard

District Player of the Year: Keion Epps, Central (Springfield)

District Coach of the Year: Jordan Epps, Central (Springfield)

District 7

Jayce Maiden, fr., Belton

Cooper Shrum, jr., Belton

DeAndre Nichols, sr., Grandview

Tristian Gower, sr., Raytown

Ramelo Smith, sr., Raytown

Marcellus Goudeau, jr., Raytown South

Phillip Howard, jr., St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

Josh Wheeler, jr., St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

Max Rieger, sr., Summit Christian Academy

Mike Thomas III, so., Summit Christian Academy

District Player of the Year: Ramelo Smith, Raytown

District Coach of the Year: Cody Buford, Raytown

District 8

Jonathan Bruce Jr., East (Kansas City)

Tre Smith, sr., Kearney

Drew Wilson, sr., Kearney

Arrion Cornelius, sr., Lincoln College Prep

Mavrick Hawkins, jr., Pembroke Hill

Jaden Peterson, sr., Platte County

AJ Mason, jr., Smithville

Christian Neely, sr., Van Horn

Antonio Fowler, jr., Winnetonka

Malik McGinnis, sr., Winnetonka

District Player of the Year: Mavrick Hawkins, Pembroke Hill

District Coach of the Year: Kirk Stegeman, Winnetonka

Class 6

District 1

Jaylen Edwards, jr., Cardinal Ritter

Oscar Patterson, jr., Cardinal Ritter

Kole Deck, sr., Jackson

David Hardesty, sr., Lindbergh

Alex Hessler, jr., Lindbergh

Brady Sights, sr., Mehlville

Sam Guethle, so., Seckman

Keagan Heitert, sr., Seckman

Keenan Harris, jr., SLUH

Landon Pace, sr., SLUH

District Player of the Year: Kole Deck, Jackson

District Co-Coaches of the Year: Nathan Biggs, Lindbergh; Aaron Carroll, Seckman

District 2

Jaxson Joggerst, jr., Eureka

Joe Rauls, jr., Eureka

Evan Simon, sr., Kirkwood

Brady Micek, jr., Lafayette (Wildwood)

Andrew Pickering, jr., Lafayette (Wildwood)

Noah Boggs, sr., Lebanon

Alex Komorech, jr., Marquette

Brody Owen, jr., Marquette

Noah Barnes, sr., Parkway South

Jacob Sidwell, jr., Parkway South

District Co-Players of the Year: Evan Simon, Kirkwood; Brody Owen, Marquette

District Coach of the Year: Derek Hoffman, Marquette

District 3

Devin Houston, jr., Christian Brothers College

Jonny Jordan Jr., jr., Chaminade College Prep

Jahadi White Jr., jr., Chaminade College Prep

Jamison White, jr., Chaminade College Prep

Jordan Boyd, jr., De Smet Jesuit

Will Foulk, so., De Smet Jesuit

Riley Massy, sr., De Smet Jesuit

Ian Thomas, jr., De Smet Jesuit

Michael Nunley III, sr., Hazelwood Central

Izy Prude, sr., Hazelwood Central

Evan Longmeyer, jr., Pattonville

District Co-Players of the Year: Jamison White, Chaminade College Prep; Riley Massey, De Smet Jesuit

District Coach of the Year: Kent Williams, De Smet Jesuit

District 4

Lincoln Swan, jr., Francis Howell

Jamarious Britt, so., Francis Howell Central

Xavier Morrison, jr., Francis Howell Central

Kobe Anderson, sr., Fort Zumwalt North

Braden Palmer, sr., Fort Zumwalt West

Andrew Badra, sr., Liberty (Wentzville)

Ty Nickerson, sr., Liberty (Wentzville)

Ace Armstrong, so., St. Dominic

Nolan Struckmann, so., St. Dominic

Jacob Aydelott, sr., Timberland

Mason Carroll, sr., Timberland

District Player of the Year: Jacob Aydelott, Timberland

District Coach of the Year: Kyle Deweese, Timberland

District 5

Jayce Culver, sr., Branson

Anthony Fletcher, sr., Glendale

Joelle Rover, so., Glendale

Reese Kimrey, jr., Kickapoo

Jackson Shorter, sr., Kickapoo

Jaise Combs, sr., Nixa

Adam McKnight, so., Nixa

Kylan Pickren, so., Ozark

Brenley Hagewood, sr., Republic

CJ Uhl, sr., Republic

District Player of the Year: Brenley Hagewood, Republic

District Coach of the Year: Brock Blansit, Nixa

District 6

Landon Ray, jr., Carthage

Jaylen Lockhart, sr., Lee’s Summit

Tre Paulding, jr., Lee’s Summit North

Cameron Barnes, so., Lee’s Summit West

DJ Childs, jr., Lee’s Summit West

Brendan Perry, jr., Raymore-Peculiar

Callen Eskew, sr., Rockhurst

Cohen Robinson, jr., Rockhurst

Kevin Sullivan, jr., Rockhurst

Dallas Winda, sr., Truman

District Player of the Year: Cameron Barnes, Lee’s Summit West

District Coach of the Year: Billy Thomas, Rockhurst

District 7

Keyion Cross, sr., Battle

Brandon Rooks, so., Battle

Malik Lewis, sr., Blue Springs

Blayne Marshall, jr., Blue Springs South

AC Rollins, jr., Blue Springs South

Isaac Woodward, sr., Fort Osage

Eli Herbert, jr., Grain Valley

Brock Camp, sr., Hickman

Roman Kemp, sr., Hickman

Dylan Davis, sr., Rock Bridge

Nick Timbrock, so., Rock Bridge

District Player of the Year: Eli Herbert, Grain Valley

District Coach of the Year: Josh Smith, Blue Springs South

District 8

Kale Mortimer, sr., Liberty

Jake Willmann, jr., North Kansas City

Kordell Williams, sr., North Kansas City

Corbin Allen, sr., Oak Park

Zeek Brown, sr., Oak Park

Caleb Estes, sr., Oak Park

Leo Gayman, sr., Park Hill

Cam Jones, sr., Park Hill

Avian Webb, sr., Staley

Xavier Wilson, sr., Staley

District Player of the Year: Corbin Allen, Oak Park

District Coach of the Year: Sherron Collins, Oak Park

