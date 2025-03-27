Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) Class 1-6 girls All-District teams
Now that the 2024-2025 high school basketball season has come to a close for Missouri schools, it’s time for postseason awards to honor the season’s top performers.
As it does every year, the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) has released its annual All-District teams. Only member coaches are allowed to vote for MBCA All-District, so some schools across the state are not represented in MBCA All-District, All-State or All-Academic teams.
MBCA All-District teams are used by the MBCA to draw its candidates for boys and girls All-State teams. Member coaches vote on members from within their own district for All-District teams, and All-State teams are then selected by members of the MBCA All-State Selection Committee.
MBCA All-District teams are selected based on overall season performance and is not an all-district tournament team.
MBCA Class 1-6 girls All-District teams below are listed by school in alphabetical order.
Class 1
District 1
Grace Ancell, jr., Delta
Jade Berry, sr., Delta
Lilli Boitnott, jr., Delta
Raelin Nanny, fr., Delta
Kaelyn Deckerd, fr., Oak Ridge
Reagan Howe, sr., Oak Ridge
Madyson Ruehling, sr., Oak Ridge
Nikki Adams, sr., Scott County Central
Ellie Britt, jr., Scott Country Central
Madison Klaffer, fr., Scott Country Central
Camarie Purdue, jr., Scott County Central
District Player of the Year: Jade Berry, Delta
District Coach of the Year: David Heeb, Delta
District 2
Harley Guerin, sr., Bradleyville
Kinsey Barton, jr., Bunker
Hailey Turnbough, jr., Bunker
Emily Landry, so., Chadwick
Macy Landry, so., Chadwick
Rae Little, sr., Chadwick
Chloe Combs, jr., Couch
Ashlyn Fabrizio, jr., Couch
Sidney Hawkins, sr., Lesterville
Rena Miller, jr., South Iron
District Player of the Year: Kinsey Barton, Bunker
District Coach of the Year: Marcus Gorman, Bunker
District 3
Lancey Joe Bellamy, sr., Billings
Shea Hilburn, jr., Exeter
Dawnee Sorensen, sr., Exeter
Madison Conrad, sr., Hurley
Jaema Schimmels, sr., Hurley
Isabella Gilligan, so., McAuley Catholic
Anna Hiebert, fr., Thomas Jefferson Independent Day
Presley Long, sr., Thomas Jefferson Independent Day
Jaicee Carrasquillo, jr., Verona
Whitlee Cornelison, jr., Verona
District Player of the Year: Jaema Schimmels, Hurley
District Coach of the Year: Joey Little, Hurley
District 4
Nellie Earnest, sr., Bronaugh
Claire Mitchell, jr., Dadeville
Olivia Sartin, jr., Everton
Drew Miller, fr., Greenfield
Ally Barton, so., Liberal
Jordan Goodell, sr., Liberal
Taylor Swarnes, sr., Liberal
Hadley Abbiatti, fr., Lockwood
Asa Lasater, fr., Lockwood
Peyton Lasater, fr., Lockwood
Miriam Lamb, sr., Sheldon
District Player of the Year: Taylor Swarnes, Liberal
District Coach of the Year: Brandi Goodell, Liberal
District 5
Baylor Brownsberger, so., Appleton City
Cami Brownsberger, jr., Appleton City
Alexis Turner, sr., Appleton City
Mikah Mayfield, jr., Drexel
Izzy Richardson, sr., Drexel
Baileigh Rogers, so., Hume
Kenzee Snider, jr., Hume
Zoie Wheeler, sr., Montrose/Ballard
Mackenzie Lee, jr., Northeast Vernon County
Mayson Miller, sr., Rich Hill
District Player of the Year: Baileigh Rogers, Hume
District Coach of the Year: Justin Wehar, Hume
District 6
Lexi Francka, sr., Fair Play
Ashlyn McCarthy, so., Halfway
Mackenzie Antle, sr., Hermitage
Jacie Gavisk, sr., Walnut Grove
Rachael Kruger, sr., Walnut Grove
Sadie Loehr, so., Walnut Grove
Ellie Smith, sr., Walnut Grove
Kiarah Blation, sr., Wheatland
Mariah Box, fr., Wheatland
Charley Crouch, jr., Wheatland
District Player of the Year: Ellie Smith, Walnut Grove
District Coach of the Year: Rory Henry, Walnut Grove
District 7
Maddy Sprengel, sr., Calvary Lutheran
Daphne Butterfield, sr., Climax Springs
Brooklyn Duggan, sr., Macks Creek
Addison Ratliff, sr., Macks Creek
India Willis, sr., Macks Creek
Dani Heckemeyer, sr., St. Elizabeth
Reagan Wobbe, jr., St. Elizabeth
Cadence Chaffin, sr., Stoutland
Raegen Henry, sr., Stoutland
Mallory Shaw, jr., Stoutland
District Player of the Year: Reagan Wobbe, St. Elizabeth
District Coach of the Year: Alex Nicholson, Stoutland
District 8
Addison Ray, jr., Bunceton/Otterville
Hailey Lankford, sr., Chilhowee
Alexis Miller, sr., Chilhowee
Elyse Cooley, fr., Green Ridge
Morgan Hall, so., La Monte
Jayden Parsons, sr., Leeton
Hadley Shaffer, sr., Leeton
Gabby Meyer, jr., Northwest (Hughesville)
Maryann Walker, jr., Northwest (Hughesville)
Claire Rentel, sr., Pilot Grove
District Player of the Year: Gabby Meyer, Northwest (Hughesville)
District Coach of the Year: Caleb Croooker, Northwest (Hughesville)
District 9
Peyton Beamer, jr., Community
Aaliyah Welch, sr., Community
Lauren Spilman, jr., Higbee
Ronnie Welch, sr., Higbee
Rylee Hirschvogel, so., Jamestown
Samantha Wilson, jr., Jamestown
Avery Brumley, sr., Northeast (Cairo)
Olivia Cross, jr., Northeast (Cairo)
Macie Harman, sr., Northeast (Cairo)
Jordyn Alpers, jr., Prairie Home
District Player of the Year: Macie Harman, Northeast (Cairo)
District Coach of the Year: Brian Winkler, Northeast (Cairo)
District 10
Jada Nelson, fr., Atlanta
Bailey Watson, sr., Atlanta
Heidi Lay, jr., Brashear
Layne Mack, jr., La Plata
Emmagin Travis, so., La Plata
Kennedy Hathaway, jr., Marion County
Aylah Pollard, jr., Marion County
Harper Copenhaver, jr., North Shelby
Mallory Griffin, fr., North Shelby
Hadlee Parsons, jr., North Shelby
District Player of the Year: Layne Mack, La Plata
District Coach of the Year: Chris Parsons, North Shelby
District 11
Lily Crist, sr., Green City
Jaryn Hatcher, jr., Green City
Macy Jeffries, so., Green City
Kinsley Allnutt, jr., Grundy County/Newtown-Harris
Payton Houk, so., Mercer
Avery Carter, jr., Novinger
Kelsey Frederick, sr., Novinger
Addilyn Henke, sr., Princeton
Macey Lewis, sr., Princeton
Audrey Kelley, jr., Princeton
District Player of the Year: Addilyn Henke, Princeton
District Coach of the Year: Mike Schmidli, Princeton
District 12
Joslynn Brown, jr., Brunswick
Katie Cook, sr., Brunswick
Cadence Meyer, jr., Brunswick
Lanie Hawkins, sr., Hale/Bosworth
Kinlee Fletcher, jr., Meadville
Lexi Kiel, so., Meadville
Tessa Link, so., Meadville
Jaden Mauzey, sr, Northwestern (Mendon)
Sydney Robinson, sr., Northwestern (Mendon)
Madeline O’Neal, jr, Tina-Avalon
District Player of the Year: Joslynn Brown, Brunswick
District Coach of the Year: Keith Berger, Brunswick
District 13
Ella Clevenger, sr., Braymer/Breckenridge
Hannah Finley, jr., Hardin-Central
Ester Kincaid, jr,, Hardin-Central
Zoey Polk, sr., Hardin-Central
Avi Leabo, jr., Norborne
Anela Fletcher, sr., Orrick
Mia Lark, jr., Santa Fe
Emma Michael, sr., Santa Fe
Cali Russell, so., Wellington-Napoleon
Brilynn Zykan, sr., Wellington-Napoleon
District Player of the Year: Emma Michael, Santa Fe
District Coach of the Year: Austin Hon, Santa Fe
District 14
Karlee Crouse, sr., Cainsville/Ridgeway
Shelby Gibson, sr., Gilman City/North Daviess
Avery Gregg, jr., Gilman City/North Daviess
Khloey Sperry, so., Gilman City/North Daviess
Ava Rinehart, fr., North Harrison
Addie Jackson, sr., Osborn/Stewartsville
Kinsley Johnson, sr., Pattonsburg
Alexis Neeley, jr., Tri-County
Zoie Williams, sr., Tri-County
Shealyn Pliley, sr., Winston
District Player of the Year: Khloey Sperry, Gilman City/North Daviess
District Coach of the Year: Kaitlyn Eoff, Gilman City/North Daviess
District 15
Grace Downing, jr, DeKalb
Camry Hanshaw, so., DeKalb
Ava Bruner, jr., Faith Christian Academy
Brylin Armfield, so., King City
Clare Staley, sr., King City
Kate Mahnken, jr, Lutheran (Kansas City)
Ellie Lawrence, sr., North Andrew
Madison Lillard, sr., North Andrew
Briley Rainez, jr., North Andrew
Kinzie Pettijohn, jr., Union Star
District Player of the Year: Madison Lillard, North Andrew
District Coach of the Year: Audrey Elifrits, North Andrew
District 16
Peyton Farr, fr., Mound City
Maggie Osburn, so., Mound City
Baylie Busby, sr., Northeast Nodaway
Maleeah Bliley, sr., Platte Valley
Mya Wray, jr., Platte Valley
Addison Maifeld, sr., Rock Port
Audrie Meyerkorth, fr., Rock Port
Avery Meyerkorth, sr., Rock Port
Kynzee Adcock, fr., Standberry
Kristen Tracy, so., Worth County
District Player of the Year: Audrie Meyerkorth, Rock Port
District Coach of the Year: Austin Alitz
Class 2
District 1
Gabbie Townsend, fr., Campbell
Kalaiha Jones, so., Hayti
Ava Gurley, jr., Holcomb
Gabi Harmon, sr., Holcomb
Carsyn Cohen, so., Malden
Hestania Jackson, jr., Malden
Mariah Loya, sr., Malden
Mynena Thornton, fr., Malten
Halle Jamerson, jr., Senath-Hornersville
Ta’Kylah Wooden, sr., South Pemscot
District Player of the Year: Ta’Kylah Wooden, South Pemiscot
District Coach of the Year: Alexa Stockton, Holcomb
District 2
Miley Haney, so., Alton
Alee Willard, sr., Alton
Anna Crowley, sr., East Carter
Parker Golden, sr., East Carter
Bella Pogue, fr., Ellington
Ella Walk, so., Greenville
Jade Crosswhite, sr., Neelyville
Parker Ernst, jr., Neelyville
Anna Lack, fr., Neelyville
Kylin Cleaver, so., Van Buren
District Player of the Year: Parker Ernst, Neelyville
District Coach of the Year: Becky Hale, Neelyville
District 3
Kiersten Arnold, so., Chaffee
Carlyanne Cossou, so., Chaffee
Bailey Robertson, so., Chaffee
Ver’Nisha Haynes, fr., Charleston
Jaycee Shelton, jr., Meadow Heights
Lane Porter, sr., Puxico
Lana Adams, jr., St. Vincent
Allie Patrick, sr., St. Vincent
Brie Rubel, jr., St. Vincent
Kate Rubel, jr., St. Vincent
District Player of the Year: Brie Rubel, St. Vincent
District Coach of the Year: Mel Kirn, St. Vincent
District 4
Alyssa Brake, sr., Bismarck
Halie Dickey, jr., Bismarck
Ashley Hawkins, jr., Bismarck
Kinsey Hubbs, jr., Bismarck
Addison Bova, fr., Crystal City
Maya Hankins, jr., Crystal City
Molly Reiter, fr., Crystal City
Julie Lunsford, jr., St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington)/Valle Catholic
Mia Sherrill, sr. St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington)/Valle Catholic
Brooklyn Weibrecht, sr., St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington)/Valle Catholic
Reece Welier, fr., St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington)/Valle Catholic
Haylee Moore, sr., Valley
Alyssa Warren, sr., Valley
District Player of the Year: Ashley Hawkins, Bismarck
District Co-Coaches of the Year: Tori Cato, Bismarck; Andy Sherrill, St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington)/Valle Catholic
District 5
Ashlyn Noah, so., Clopton
Charleigh Spoonster, so., Clopton
Tinleigh Spoonster, jr., Clopton
Jordan Pedersen, sr., Louisiana
Reece Wommack, jr., Louisiana
Alayna Lagemann, sr., New Haven
Melanie Moore, so., Paris
Reese Sutton, jr., Paris
Elliott Utterback, so., Van-Fair
Abby Pils, sr., Veritas Christian Academy
District Player of the Year: Charleigh Spoonster, Clopton
District Coach of the Year: Deaven Streed, Clopton
District 6
Macy Glasgow, sr., Canton
Kenna Oliver, so., Canton
Chayse Uhlmeyer, so., Canton
Kennedy Parrish, jr., Knox County
Adison Strong, so., Knox County
Marian Dabney, jr., Milan
Amy Pickering, sr., Milan
Allise Perkins, sr., Putnam County
Kywn Hamlin, sr., Scotland County
Charlee Holland, jr., Scotland County
District Player of the Year: Marian Dabney, Milan
District Coach of the Year: Danielle Baker, Canton
District 7
Kebrea Fair, sr., Fayette
Oakleigh Hill, sr., Fayette
Halle Fuemmeler, jr., Glasgow
Lorelai Hunziker, jr., Harrisburg
Avelina McKinzie, sr., Harrisburg
Natalee Pennington, sr., Marceline
Tori Ricketts, sr., Salisbury
Julia Sloan, sr., Salisbury
Jaelyn Miller, jr., Westran
Emma Wortmann, sr., Westran
District Co-Players of the Year: Lorelai Hunziker, Harrisburg; Emma Wortmann, Westran
District Coach of the Year: Jaryt Hunziker, Harrisburg
District 8
Ryleigh Kliethermes, so., Eugene
Lydia Burnett, jr., New Franklin
Lily Chitwood, jr., New Franklin
Kylea Basnett, jr., Russelville
Audra Whittle, jr., Russellville
Madison Prysock, sr., Slater
Callie Goss, so., Smithton
Charlee Bailey, sr., Tipton
Madison Carvajal, jr., Tipton
Ava Schlotzhauer, jr., Tipton
Clara Williams, jr., Tipton
District Player of the Year: Ava Schlotzhauer, Tipton
District Coach of the Year: Jason Culpepper, Tipton
District 9
Lexi Ament, so., Crocker
Acelyn Bauer, sr., Iberia
Chloe Edwards, sr., Iberia
Alexa Rowden, sr., Iberia
Addison West, sr., LaQuey
Kiana Hostetler, sr., Linn
Lexi Burns, sr., Richland
Kamryn Kardosz, jr., Richland
Mallory Moss, so., Richland
Aubrey Schwartze, jr., Vienna
District Player of the Year: Mallory Moss, Richland
District Coach of the Year: Mike Austin, Iberia
District 10
Callie Smith, sr., Bakersfield
Kinley Luna, so., Dora
Kenzie Haskins, sr., Fordland
Kayleigh Steimel, so., Fordland
Addie Alms, so., Gainesville
Maddie Brown, so., Hartville
Kinley Cryer, so., Hartville
Cali Lemons, sr., Mansfield
Kalie Chadwell, fr., Norwood
Gentry Davault, jr., Norwood
Autumn Gunter, sr., Norwood
District Co-Players of the Year: Kalie Chadwell, Norwood; Gentry Davault, Norwood
District Coach of the Year: N/A
District 11
Kenzie Garrison, fr., Blue Eye
Emmalee Litel, sr., Blue Eye
Kaylee Wilson, sr., Blue Eye
Sayd Vaught, sr., Crane
Lily Woodward, sr., Crane
Averi Foster, sr., Galena
Melanie Rice, jr., Galena
Anna Bright, sr., Marionville
Lanie Stokes, so., Marionville
Harmony Loftis, so., Wheaton
District Player of the Year: Kaylee Wilson, Blue Eye
District Co-Coaches of the Year: Jeff Dishman, Blue Eye; Jeremy Mullins, Crane; Casey Young-Newberry, Marionville
District 12
Cord Duit, sr., Ash Grove
Bristol Lathrop, so., Ash Grove
Millison Sapp, so., Ash Grove
Elif Benzer, jr., Greenwood
Emersyn Bass, sr., Jasper
Crystal Smith, sr., Jasper
Ashlynn Helton, jr., Miller
Loghann Leivan, jr., Miller
Rachel Nunez, jr., Miller
Libby Fanning, sr., New Heights Christian Academy
District Player of the Year: Loghann Leivan, Miller
District Coach of the Year: Ryan White, Miller
District 13
Ireland Foster, so., Marion C. Early
Kinley Reed, fr., Marion C. Early
Lilly Thompson, sr., Marion C. Early
Grace Colby, sr., Osceola
Laney Uchtman, sr., Osceola
Lexi Perryman, sr., Pleasant Hope
Autumn Baldwin, sr., Skyline
Kenzi Cheek, sr., Skyline
Ashlen Garrett, sr., Skyline
Sadie Redd, sr., Skyline
Sophia Weaver, jr., Weaubleau
District Player of the Year: Ashlen Garrett, Skyline
District Coach of the Year: Kevin Cheek
District 14
Lexie Andrews, so., Archie
Malayna Baer, so., Archie
Morgan Mattingley, sr., Archie
Shelby Newport, jr., Archie
Olivia Hemme, sr., Concordia
Ava Mueller, jr., Concordia
Brilynn Fleming, fr., Crest Ridge
Brooklynn Fleming, sr., Crest Ridge
Kayley Marten, sr., Crest Ridge
Bella Woods, jr., St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia)
District Player of the Year: Lexie Andrews, Archie
District Coach of the Year: Katie Woolsey, Crest Ridge
District 15
Talia Dreher, so., Barstow
Amillia Prochnow, so., Barstow
Brianna DeBord, sr., North Platte
Lindsay Ramsey, sr., North Platte
Molly Day, jr., Northland Christian
Ruby Wheeler, jr., Northland Christian
Alexis Grayson, sr., Plattsburg
Izzy Parra, jr., Plattsburg
Anonda Ford, sr., University Academy Charter
Carisa Germain, jr., University Academy Charter
District Player of the Year: Anonda Ford, University Academy Charter
District Co-Coaches of the Year: Clay Atteberry, North Platte; Christian Jackson, University Academy Charter
District 16
Kaitlyn Bunker, so., Albany
Jayden Hillyard, so., Albany
Lizzie Schlueter, sr., East Atchison
Kallie Salmon, sr., Gallatin
Ashlyn Klippenstein, jr., Maysville
Ava Graham, sr., Nodaway Valley
Paige Hanson, sr., Nodaway Valley
Paidyn Linville, sr., Nodaway Valley
Annalee Livengood, fr., Nodaway Valley
Savanna Mariott, sr., Nodaway Valley
District Player of the Year: Ava Graham, Nodaway Valley
District Coach of the Year: Mitch Barnes, Nodaway Valley
Class 3
District 1
Abbigail Heaton, sr., Bloomfield/Richland (Essex)
Kendall Phillips, jr., Bloomfield/Richland (Essex)
Orangie Jackson, fr., Central (New Madrid County)
Tamiah Word, sr., Central (New Madrid County)
Gloriaha Farmer, jr., Portageville
Taryn Irby, jr., Portageville
Ja’Niya Smith, sr., Portageville
Ivy Benson, fr., Twin Rivers
Reese Crimson, sr., Twin Rivers
Lilly Oliver, so., Twin Rivers
District Player of the Year: Ja’Niya Smith, Portageville
District Co-Coaches of the Year: Kellye Fowler, Portageville; Michael Snider, Twin Rivers
District 2
Paige Newstead-Adams, jr., Arcadia Valley
Braelyn Turnbough, so., Arcadia Valley
Peyton Guffey, jr., Jefferson (Festus)
Halayna Loyd, jr., Jefferson (Festus)
Megan Wood, sr., Jefferson (Festus)
Kaylee Still, fr., Kelly
Lilyan Landis, sr., Scott City
Maylee Merrill, so., West County
Sadie Patterson, so., West County
Mallary Barks, sr., Woodland
Addyson Massa, so., Woodland
District Player of the Year: Braelyn Turnbough, Arcadia Valley
District Coach of the Year: Paul Lynch, Woodland
District 3
Victoria Busch, sr., Belle
Anastyn Lansford, jr., Belle
Aubrey Rehmert, jr., Belle
Bevin Bouse, sr., Bourbon
Brooke Patterson, sr., Grandview (Hillsboro)
Catherine Wakeland, sr., Grandview (Hillsboro)
Blanche Halbert, sr., Steelville
Jazmyn Hurd, so., Steelville
Emeri Perkins, so., Steelville
Hannah Turnbough, so., Steelville
District Player of the Year: Anastyn Lansford, Belle
District Coach of the Year: Nathan Lansford, Belle
District 4
Note: Only one team in District 4, Hancock, is part of the MBCA, thus is the only team whose players are eligible for this team.
Malac Al-Shadod, so., Hancock
Cleeste Santonge, so., Hancock
Justice Silver, jr., Hancock
District Player of the Year: N/A
District Coach of the Year: Laura Werner, Hancock
District 5
Kylie Bryan, so., Duchesne
Katie Stockhausen, sr., Duchesne
Falyn Davidson, so., Elsberry
Mya Pflasterer, sr., Elsberry
Grace White, jr., Elsberry
Jayla Hawkins, sr., Principia
Loganne Love, fr., Principia
Dasia Scott, so., Principia
Peyton Whitney, jr., Valley Park
Katie Crump, sr., Villa Duchesne
District Player of the Year: Dasia Scott, Principia
District Coach of the Year: Josh Spuhl, Principia
District 6
Sydnee Binsbacher, Fr., Clark County
Addy Abell, jr., Highland
Keera Rothweiler, so., Highland
Reece Barnett, jr., Macon
Naaron Hays, jr., Monroe City
Audri Youngblood, sr., Monroe City
Sydney Compton, sr., Palmyra
Clare Williams, sr., Palmyra
Callie McWilliams, sr., South Shelby
Belle Roush, sr., South Shelby
District Player of the Year: Callie McWilliams, South Shelby
District Coach of the Year: Luke O’Laughlin, South Shelby
District 7
Sydney Charlton, sr., Bowling Green
Braylin Brunkhorst, jr., Centralia
Ryenn Gordon, so., Centralia
Madi Johnson, jr., Centralia
Adalynne Means, jr., Mark Twain
Jenna Ross, so., Mark Twain
Aliviah Fischer, sr., Montgomery County
Aubrey Janes, so., Montgomery County
Emma Rodgers, fr., Montgomery County
Natalie Shryock, sr., North Callaway
District Player of the Year: Ryenn Gordon, Centralia
District Coach of the Year: Megan Brinkmann, Centralia
District 8
Jillian Aholt, sr., Father Tolton Regional Catholic
Sadie Sexauer, sr., Father Tolton Regional Catholic
Vivian Bax, sr., Fatima
Kirsten Robertson, sr., Fatima
Payton Weiberg, sr., Fatima
Ava Hughes, sr., Hermann
Kealie Lane, jr., Hermann
Kennedie Witthaus, sr., Hermann
MeKenzie Loughlin, sr., South Callaway
Kelsey Wetherell, sr., South Callaway
District Player of the Year: Vivian Bax, Fatima
District Coach of the Year: Matt Baker, Fatima
District 9
Ashton Bell, sr., Fair Grove
Brooke Daniels, sr., Fair Grove
Abbey Green, sr., Fair Grove
Camdyn Hart, sr., Fair Grove
Emma Padgett, sr., Fair Grove
Addison Ridenour, sr., Seymour
Layne Forgey, sr., Sparta
Lila Greisemer, sr., Springfield Catholic
Riley Hein, fr., Springfield Catholic
Peyton Wiseman, sr., Springfield Catholic
District Player of the Year: Brooke Daniels, Fair Grove
District Coach of the Year: Gary Greene, Fair Grove
District 10
Gracyn McNeill, jr., Houston
Hadley Chowning, sr., Liberty (Mountain View)
Hadlee Davis, fr., Licking
Allie Hock, sr., Licking
Linzie Wallace, sr., Licking
Abby Bowers, sr., Thayer
Ryleigh Davis, fr., Thayer
Kaydn Hilles, jr., Thayer
Chloe Jones, jr., Willow Springs
Alexis Sigman, so., Willow Springs
District Player of the Year: Chloe Jones, Willow Springs
District Coach of the Year: Denny Young, Thayer
District 11
Mylie Bruto, sr., Adrian
Olivia Engeman, jr., Adrian
Riley Essenpries, sr., Adrian
Gabbie Carmichael, so., Butler
Kylee Dubray, so., Butler
Alexis Collins, sr., El Dorado Springs
McKinli Mays, jr., El Dorado Springs
Neely Schaaf, sr., El Dorado Springs
Zavrie Wiss, sr., Lamar
Hayleigh Burres, so., Stockton
Raelyn Henderson, jr., Stockton
District Player of the Year: Neely Schaaf, El Dorado Springs
District Coach of the Year: Beau Swopes, El Dorado Springs
District 12
Bella Argo, fr., Clever
Mackenzie Camp, jr., Clever
Brooke Wheeler, sr., Clever
Kabrie Parmley, sr., Diamond
Lauren Turner, sr., Diamond
Macie Crowther, sr., Pierce City
Lilianna Lasker, jr., Pierce City
Remington Garrison, jr., Sarcoxie
Jaretsi Quintanilla, jr., Southwest (Washburn)
Lily Carr, so., Spokane
District Player of the Year: Lauren Turner, Diamond
District Coach of the Year: Clark Satterlee, Clever
District 13
Adalyn Campbell, jr., Holden
Delaney Richards, sr., Lone Jack
Lauren Roth, jr., Lone Jack
Miley Ward, sr., Lone Jack
Teagan Morris, fr., Stover
Ashlyn Pinzke, sr., Stover
Mia Rowland, jr., Stover
Tanna Howe, jr., Warsaw
Keira Mostaffa, sr., Warsaw
Danielle Ashby, sr., Windsor
District Player of the Year: Ashlyn Pinzke, Stover
District Co-Coaches of the Year: Dustin Mounce, Lone Jack; Jake Reardon, Stover
District 14
Aniyah Rowe, sr., Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter
Miriam Cook, sr., Lafayette County
Desinique Dawkins, sr., Lafayette County
Camille Cranshaw, sr., Pembroke Hill
Hadley Hunt, fr., Pembroke
Stella Shumate, so., Pembroke Hill
Charlie Windmann, jr., Pembroke Hill
Savannah McConnell, sr., Summit Christian Academy
Lila Painter, sr., Summit Christian Academy
Brooke Winters, so., Summit Christian Academy
District Player of the Year: Stella Shumate, Pembroke Hill
District Coach of the Year: Liz Monahan, Pembroke Hill
District 15
Ella Frezee, jr., Bishop LeBlond
Piper Jacobs, so., East Buchanan
Audrey Davis, sr., Lathrop
Jacie Kassanavoid, so., Lathrop
Myia Dillman, so., Mid-Buchanan
Avani Kendzora, jr., Mid-Buchanan
London Wilson, sr., Mid-Buchanan
Samantha Baker, sr., West Platte
Catelyn Carson, so., West Platte
Blair McHenry, jr., West Platte
District Player of the Year: Jacie Kassanavoid, Lathrop
District Co-Coaches of the Year: Greg Keith, Lathrop; Carl Moss, Mid-Buchanan
District 16
Greenlee McCollum, sr., Brookfield
Jenna Owen, jr., Carrollton
Taylor Pierson, jr., Carrollton
Kamryn Florea, jr., Lawson
Audrey Trout, sr., Lawson
Alexis Hunter, jr., South Harrison
Abigail Molloy, sr., South Harrison
Kaegen Croy, sr., Trenton
Mirena King, sr., Trenton
Astrid Soriano, sr., Trenton
District Player of the Year: Mirena King, Trenton
District Coach of the Year: Kale Watson, South Harrison
Class 4
District 1
Mauriona Menley, so., Dexter
Kate Nichols, sr., Dexter
Carsyn Hagood (Shipp), so., Doniphan
Sarah Owen, sr., Doniphan
Madilyn Redus, sr., Doniphan
Ellie White, so., Doniphan
Calie Allgier, sr., Fredericktown
Amelia Miller, sr., Fredericktown
P.J. Reutzel, sr., Fredericktown
Alyce Edwards, so., Kennett
District Co-Players of the Year: Carsyn Hagood (Shipp), Doniphan; Alyce Edwards, Kennett
District Coach of the Year: Adam Epps, Doniphan
District 2
Sydney Miles, sr., Central (Park Hills)
Allyssa O’Connor, sr., Central (Park Hills)
Taylor O’Connor, sr., Central (Park Hills)
Abygail, Amberger, so., Perryville
Aniston Mapes, sr., Potosi
Eden Robart, so., Potosi
Brooke Blankenship, jr., St. Pius X (Festus)
P.J. Krodinger, sr., St. Pius X (Festus)
Bri Abt, sr., Ste. Genevieve
Chloe Staffen, sr., Ste. Genevieve
District Player of the Year: Aaron Tyree, Central (Park Hills)
District Co-Coaches of the Year: Aaron Tyree, Central (Park Hills); Josh Mapes, Potosi
District 3
Coutrney Caron, sr., Cuba/Viburnum
Leah Schmidt, so., Cuba/Viburnum
Lila Hinson, so., St. Clair
Sydney Kressler, jr., St. Francis Borgia
Clara Nowak, jr., St. Francis Borgia
Tatum Scheer, jr., St. Francis Borgia
Taylor Scheer, so., St. Francis Borgia
Ally Hartley, sr., St. James
Lydia Kemnitzer, sr., St. James
Kenadee Smith, sr., St. James
Cora Shetley, sr., Sullivan
District Player of the Year: Lydia Kemnitzer, St. James
District Coach of the Year: Terry Wells, St. James
District 4
Amelia Wilson, sr., Affton
Gracianaelle Ladourceur, sr., Bayless
Sydney Pfister, jr., Lutheran South
Jessica Meyer, sr., Lutheran South
Anna Wangia, jr., Lutheran South
Gwen Keeven, sr., Notre Dame (St. Louis)
Jo Wozniak, sr., Notre Dame (St. Louis)
Ella Hunter, sr., Ursuline Academy
Ana Schueler, jr., Ursuline Academy
Evenlyn Shane, jr., Ursuline Academy
District Player of the Year: Evelyn Shane, Ursuline Academy
District Coach of the Year: Jeff Stevens, Ursuline Academy
District 5
Note: Vashon is the only school associated with the MBCA in District 5 and thus is the only school eligible for All-District, All-State and All-Academic awards from the MBCA.
Kiera Burns, sr., Vashon
Chase Hardieway, jr., Vashon
District Player of the Year: Kiera Burns, Vashon
District Coach of the Year: John Albert, Vashon
District 6
Madi Nettles, sr., Clayton
Genevieve Roach, sr., Clayton
Lauren Young, sr., Clayton
Camille Ford, fr., Lutheran North
Zoriah Goolsby, fr., Lutheran North
Cece Harris, sr., MICDS
Jordyn Haywood, fr., MICDS
Kayden Day, jr., Steam Academy At McCluer South-Berkeley
Bria Moore, jr., Steam Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley
Tyesha Phillips, jr., Steam Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley
District Player of the Year: Jordyn Haywood, MICDS
District Coach of the Year: Scott Small; MICDS
District 7
Kennedy Hohe, so., Orchard Farm
Gracie Pfautsch, so., Orchard Farm
Grace Basler, so., St. Charles
Miley Jackson, jr., St. Charles West
Alex Nicastro, jr., St. Charles West
Hannah Houseworth, sr., Visitation Academy
Hadley Jacoby, sr., Visitation Academy
Addie Drumm, jr., Westminster Christian Academy
Addie Kane, sr., Westminster Christian Academy
Olivia Van Cleave, jr., Winfield
District Player of the Year: Alex Nicastro, St. Charles West
District Co-Coaches of the Year: Blake French, St. Charles; Nic Zenker, Westminster Christian Academy
District 8
Audrey Arnold, jr., Fulton
Haley Martin, sr., Hallsville
Chloe Carter, jr., Kirksville
Evan Danielson, fr., Kirksville
Paishynce Fouts, sr., Kirksville
Claire Hudson, sr., Mexico
Grace Hudson, so., Mexico
Scotlyn Smith, fr., Mexico
Olivia Dunwoody, jr., Moberly
Shiriah McRoberts, jr., Wright City
District Player of the Year: Claire Hudson, Mexico
District Coach of the Year: Nick Totta, Kirksville
District 9
Belle Boessen, jr., Blair Oaks
Emily Burger, so., California
Kierstyn Lawson, sr., California
Hailey Rademan, sr., California
Corin Davis, jr., Eldon
Camryn Caldwell, sr., Owensville
Ali Daniels, sr., Owensville
Brynn Wright, sr., Owensville
Adisen Wren, sr., Southern Boone
Kylee Richey, sr., Versailles
District Player of the Year: Ali Daniels, Owensville
District Coach of the Year: John Vanleer, Owensville
District 10
Kami Bryan, jr., Bolivar
Carly Cribbs, jr., Bolivar
Emma Goodman, jr., Bolivar
Leah White, jr., Buffalo
Kenzie Wilson, so., Buffalo
Bailey Growth, sr., Osage
Avery Sperling, so., Osage
Elsie Larsen, jr., Strafford
Kinley Larsen, fr., Strafford
Trista VanHorn, fr., Strafford
District Player of the Year: Elsie Larsen, Strafford
District Coach of the Year: Dustin Larsen, Strafford
District 11
Calli Oldenburg, so., Forsyth
Lauren Turner, jr., Forsyth
Kayla Hamilton, fr., Hollister
Hailey Buckman, jr., Logan-Rogersville
Eden Kibby, jr., Logan-Rogersville
Reagan Rasmussen, jr., Logan-Rogersville
Landry Golden, sr., Mountain Grove
Sadie Schober, so., Mountain Grove
Raylee Stenzel, sr., Mountain Grove
Saylor Johnson, so., Reeds Spring
District Player of the Year: Hailey Buckman, Logan-Rogersville
District Coach of the Year: Cory Watts, Logan-Rogersville
District 12
Kylee Cole, sr., Aurora
Jaelyn Ernest, sr., Aurora
Makena Hall, sr., Aurora
Audrey Kennedy, so., Cassville
Aubrey Stoufer, jr., Cassville
Lilah Sesay, so., East Newton
Halle Schoen, sr., Monett
Kilee Wilson, jr., Monett
Cheyenne Bieber, sr., Mt. Vernon
Emmie Schubert, so., Mt. Vernon
District Player of the Year: Kylee Cole, Aurora
District Coach of the Year: Jason Cole, Aurora
District 13
Vyla Brown, sr., Clinton
Skyte Wilson, sr., Clinton
Lily Tarwater, sr., Harrisonville
Cora Braden, fr., Nevada
Anna Swarnes, so., Nevada
Terryn Ford, sr., Notre Dame De Sion
Taelyn Smith, sr., Notre Dame De Sion
Abby Wendte, sr., Notre Dame De Sion
Chaney Gray, sr., Pleasant Hill
Matti Manford, so., Pleasant Hill
District Co-Players of the Year: Skyte Wilson, Clinton; Abby Wendte, Notre Dame De Sion
District Coach of the Year: Terrell Ford, Notre Dame De Sion
District 14
Karagyn Cooper, jr., Boonville
Beth Girous, jr., Boonville
Bella Imhoff, jr., Boonville
Effie Morris, jr., Boonville
Ella Goodrich, so., Knob Noster
Danika Yates, sr., Knob Noster
Brooklynn Davenport, sr., Marshall
Kalena Duffett, sr., Oak Grove
Addisyn Marsh, so., Oak Grove
Charlye Adams, so., Odessa
District Player of the Year: Bella Imhoff, Boonville
District Co-Coaches of the Year: Jared Runyon, Boonville; Micky Wheeler, Oak Grove
District 15
Note: Only Excelsior Springs and Richmond are members of the MBCA in District 15. They are the only schools eligible for MBCA All-District, All-State and All-Academic honors.
Madeline Andreasen, sr., Excelsior Springs
Josie Casler, jr., Excelsior Springs
Bella Loeffert, jr, Excelsior Springs
Kayden Rogers, jr., Excelsior Springs
Kinley Rogers, jr., Excelsior Springs
Brylee Castilleja, fr., Richmond
Candiace Claypole, jr., Richmond
Genevieve Didier, jr., Richmond
Ella Steele, jr., Richmond
Adilyn Swope, fr., Richmond
District Co-Players of the Year: Kinley Rogers, Excelsior Springs; Adilyn Swope, Richmond
District Co-Coaches of the Year: JD Biermann, Excelsior Springs; Kaylee VanTrump, Richmond
District 16
Eliana Arambula, jr., Benton
Emma Loehnig, sr., Benton
Andrea Simmons, sr., Benton
Isabel Robinson, so., Cameron
Lyla Beetsma, jr., Chillicothe
Liz Oliver, sr., Chillicothe
Rozlyn McDevitt, fr., Lafayette (St. Joseph)
Emery Omon, so., Lafayette (St. Joseph)
Jalea Price, sr., Maryville
Ella Scott, jr., Savannah
District Co-Players of the Year: Eliana Arambula, Benton; Andrea Simmons, Benton
District Coach of the Year: Christopher Michaels, Benton
Class 5
District 1
Jamie Dason-Ide, soph, Central (Cape Girardeau)
Kate Jenkerson, so., Farmington
Madison Mills, sr., Farmington
Lillian Kennedy, so., Festus
Olivia Madden, jr., Festus
Ashley Hilton, jr., Hillsboro
Kyra Matlock, jr., Hillsboro
Amy Layton, sr., North County
Ireland Gowen, sr., Poplar Bluff
Landri Hammontree, sr., Sikeston
District Co-Players of the Year: Madison Mills, Farmington; Ashley Hilton, Hillsboro
District Coach of the Year: Andrew Hubbard, Hillsboro
District 2
Brook Boyce, sr., Cardinal Ritter
Alanah Howard, jr., Cardinal Ritter
McKenzie McCann, jr., Cardinal Ritter
Nylah Scales, so., Cardinal Ritter
Zha Harris, jr., Lift for Life Academy Charter
Amaya Manuel, so., Lift for Life Academy Charter
Cara Manuel, so., Lift for Life Academy Charter
Diamond Polk, jr., Lift for Life Academy Charter
Amali McBride, sr., St. Joseph’s Academy
Ainsley Kniker, sr., Webster Groves
District Player of the Year: Amaya Manuel, Lift for Life Academy Charter
District Coach of the Year: Christ Porter, Lift for Life Academy Charter
District 3
Tamera Currie, so., Ladue Horton Watkins
Sadie Levy, sr., Parkway Central
Oyoyoghene Omunu, jr., Parkway North
Camyra Stovall, jr., Parkway North
Josei Grunzinger, sr., Parkway West
Siena Snyder, sr., Parkway West
Kodie Gordon, sr., University City
Jael Green, jr., University City
Akira Langerston, fr., University City
Fallon Jones, so., Whitfield
District Co-Players of the Year: Siena Snyder, Parkway West; Jael Green, University City
District Coach of the Year: Brett Katz, Parkway West
District 4
Taylor McCarty, so., Ft. Zumwalt South
Ella Vaughn, fr., Ft. Zumwalt South
Mariah Mayfield, sr., Hannibal
Zaria Reese, sr., Hannibal
Malia Stolte, jr., Hannibal
Abby Alivernia, sr., Holt
Faith Cody, so., Holt
Madison Lynch, sr., St. Dominic
Peyton Roberts, so., St. Dominic
Erin Klasing, sr., Warrenton
Nyasia Love, sr., Warrenton
District Player of the Year: Madison Lynch, St. Dominic
District Coach of the Year: David German, Ft. Zumwalt South
District 5
Kinzie Vavruska, so., Camdenton
Danijah Fluellen, sr., Capital City
Kenadi Harrison, sr., Helias Catholic
Jayli Howell, jr., Helias Catholic
Claire Morris, jr., Helias Catholic
Deyja Mayes, sr., Jefferson City
Isabelle Gilbert, sr., Union
Sophia Helling, sr., Union
Ava Sykes, sr., Union
Hannah Obermark, sr., Washington
District Player of the Year: Sophia Helling, Union
District Coach of the Year: Pat Rapert, Union
District 6
Lillie Moore, so., Hillcrest
Nevaeh Shockley, sr., Hillcrest
Quinn Aldridge, jr., Marshfield
Peyton Ward, so., Marshfield
Dakota O’Brien, soph, McDonald County
Addie Burns, so., Webb City
Gillian Green, fr., West Plains
Ainsley McWilliams, fr., West Plains
Shaylee Peterson, jr., West Plains
Elise Murray, jr., Willard
District Player of the Year: Peyton Ward, Marshfield
District Coach of the Year: Trish Marsh, Marshfield
District 7
Amaya Crowder, sr., Belton
Chloe Red Legs, jr., Belton
Taniya Cruthird, sr., Grandview
Jada Smith, sr., Grandview
Ashlyn Cato, sr., Raytown South
Damajai Wallace, so., Raytown South
Lydia McVey, jr., St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
Ella Medlin, jr., St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
Ava Pratt, so., St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
Gabi Reasbeck, jr., Warrensburg
District Player of the Year: Ava Pratt, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
District Co-Coaches of the Year: Stuart Wright, Grandview; Steve Cassity, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
District 8
Brooke Paalhar, jr., Kearney
Zoe Gray, so., Lincoln College Prep
Addy Schlake, sr., Platte County
Lauren Stone, sr., Platte County
Reese Foster, jr., Smithville
Peyton Wohlford, sr., Smithville
Kate Sell, jr., St. Pius X (Kansas City)
Jaz Rhodes, so., St. Teresa’s Academy
Nora Roddy, sr., St. Teresa’s Academy
Barlin Gloto, jr., Van Horn
District Player of the Year: Jaz Rhodes, St. Teresa’s Academy
District Coach of the Year: Kiera Hardy, St. Teresa’s Academy
Class 6
District 1
Maddie DiMaria, so., Cor Jesu Academy
Lauren Ortwerth, jr., Cor Jesu Academy
Izzy Frissell, jr., Fox
Camryn Alsdorf, sr., Jackson
Kate Deck, fr., Jackson
Kate Ritter, sr., Lindbergh
Eliza Barnette, sr., Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)
Skylar Craft, sr., Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)
Mia Panton, jr., Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)
Savannah Bentrup, fr., Oakville
Millie Bailey, fr., Seckman
District Player of the Year: Lauren Ortwerth, Cor Jesu Academy
District Coach of the Year: Angela Fulton: Jackson
District 2
Marleigh Allen, jr., Eureka
Mia Cuneio, jr., Eureka
Brooke Rose, jr., Kirkwood
Taylor Nania, sr., Lafayette (Wildwood)
Sydney Bode, sr., Marquette
Maryann Kenyon, so., Marquette
Ava McCulla, sr., Parkway South
Akaela Caquelin, sr., Rolla
Rylee Dodson, so., Rolla
Mariah Watkins, jr., Rolla
District Co-Players of the Year: Ava McCulla, Parkway South; Rylee Dodson, Rolla
District Coach of the Year: Charley Parker, Rolla
District 3
Jamiah Herring-Green, fr., Hazelwood West
Nevaeh Caffey, sr., Incarnate Word Academy
Peyton Hill, sr., Incarnate Word Academy
Nevaeh Lucious, jr., Incarnate Word Academy
Peyton Olufson, jr., Incarnate Word Academy
Moriyah Douglass, jr., John Burroughs
Breaunna Ward, sr., John Burroughs
Jordan Speiser, sr., Lutheran St. Charles
Kennedy Stowers, jr., Lutheran St. Charles
Kennedy Horton, sr., Pattonville
District Player of the Year: Nevaeh Caffey, Incarnate Word Academy
District Coach of the Year: Dan Rolfes, Incarnate Word Academy
District 4
Danielle Moore, sr., Francis Howell
Veronica Simmons, fr., Francis Howell
Morgan Davis, sr., Francis Howell Central
Riley Henderson, sr., Francis Howell Central
Makenna Jennings, sr., Ft. Zumwalt West
Heidi Pickett, sr., Ft. Zumwalt West
Leighana Shelton, so., Liberty (Wentzville)
Alysse Lamb, sr., Timberland
Ava Meyers, sr., Troy Buchanan
Mya Robinson, jr., Troy Buchanan
District Co-Players of the Year: Ava Meyers, Troy Buchanan; Mya Robinson, Troy Buchanan
District Coach of the Year: Scott Cleer, Francis Howell
District 6
Lauren Choate, sr., Carthage
Alissa Owens, jr., Joplin
Ryann Arnold, so., Lee’s Summit
Avery Rausch, sr., Lee’s Summit
Jayelin May, jr., Lee’s Summit North
Antil Snoddy, jr., Lee’s Summit North
Saniah Jones, fr., Lee’s Summit West
Alex Keister, jr., Lee’s Summit West
Peyton Johnson, sr., Raymore-Peculiar
Sophie Terry, jr., Raymore-Peculiar
District Player of the Year: Antil Snoddy, Lee’s Summit North
District Coach of the Year: Jared Broughton, Lee’s Summit West
District 7
Jaleah Brookins, sr., Battle
Tayla Robinson, sr., Battle
Caitlyn Hoehns, jr., Blue Springs
Evan Uhrmacher, jr., Blue Springs South
Madison Rust, so., Grain Valley
Addy Seyfert, jr., Grain Valley
Jayla Griffith, sr., Hickman
Sy’Rae Stemmons, sr., Hickman
Elli Porter, sr., Rock Bridge
Jayda Porter, jr., Rock Bridge
Eliza Cavanagh, sr., Smith-Cotton
District Player of the Year: Jayda Porter, Rock Bridge
District Coach of the Year: Randy Draper, Grain Valley
District 8
Alex Couch, jr., Liberty North
Millie Perry, jr., Liberty North
Macey Willmann, jr., North Kansas City
Karissa Davis, fr., Oak Park
Boston Wand, sr., Park Hill
Addison Bjorn, sr., Park Hill South
Destiny Manyawu, so., Staley
Ava Miles, jr., Staley
Londyn Parker, jr., Staley
District Player of the Year: Addison Bjorn, Park Hill South
District Coach of the Year: Josh Dorr, Park Hill South
