Missouri boys Class 1-3 MSHSAA sectional round playoff brackets, schedule
It’s officially March. Let the madness begin.
Hearts will be broken, and dreams will become reality for a host of high school basketball teams across the state of Missouri in the coming weeks. Now that district champions have been crowned, teams turn their focus toward a run at a state championship.
Missouri’s boys will kick off the state tournament this week, as Class 1-3 boys are slated to kick off the sectional round with a slate of exciting games on Monday, March 3.
This season, boys quarterfinals for Class 1-3 will take place on March 7. Class 1 will play its semifinal round on March 14 with state finals the following day on March 15. Class 2 and 3 boys will play their semifinal rounds on March 12 with finals on March 13.
Class 4 boys begin their sectional round on March 10, with quarterfinals March 14, semifinals March 21 and finals March 22. Class 5 and 6 boys begin quarterfinal play on March 14 with semifinals slated for March 19 and finals March 20.
Check back with High School on SI - Missouri as we will post live updated scoreboards and brackets for all classes throughout the entirety of the MSHSAA boys and girls state basketball tournament.
Missouri boys Class 1-3 MSHSAA sectional round playoff brackets
(Games scheduled for March 3)
Class 1
Risco vs. Richland (Essex)
Eminence vs. Chadwick
McAuley Catholic vs. Drexel
Kingsville vs. Wheatland
St. Elizabeth vs. Northeast (Cairo)
Green City vs. Brunswick
Braymer vs. Grundy County/Newtown-Harris
North Andrew vs. Rock Port
Class 2
Hayti vs. South Iron
Puxico vs. Valley
Clopton vs. Canton
Harrisburg vs. Slater
Eugene vs. Hartville
Blue Eye vs. Pleasant Hope
Lincoln vs. St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia)
Stewartsville/Osborn vs. Gallatin
Class 3
East Prairie vs. Woodland
Jefferson (Festus) vs. Soldan International Studies
Principia vs. Palmyra
Montgomery County vs. Steelville
Fair Grove vs. Thayer
Lamar vs. New Heights Christian Academy
Warsaw vs. KIPP KC Legacy
East Buchanan vs. Lexington