High School

Missouri boys Class 1-3 MSHSAA sectional round playoff brackets, schedule

This week's matchups in Class 1-3 Missouri boys basketball state sectional round

Levi Payton

The Missouri boys Class 1-3 sectional round kicks off the MSHAA state basketball tournament this week.
The Missouri boys Class 1-3 sectional round kicks off the MSHAA state basketball tournament this week. / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

It’s officially March. Let the madness begin.

Hearts will be broken, and dreams will become reality for a host of high school basketball teams across the state of Missouri in the coming weeks. Now that district champions have been crowned, teams turn their focus toward a run at a state championship.

Missouri’s boys will kick off the state tournament this week, as Class 1-3 boys are slated to kick off the sectional round with a slate of exciting games on Monday, March 3.

This season, boys quarterfinals for Class 1-3 will take place on March 7. Class 1 will play its semifinal round on March 14 with state finals the following day on March 15. Class 2 and 3 boys will play their semifinal rounds on March 12 with finals on March 13.

Class 4 boys begin their sectional round on March 10, with quarterfinals March 14, semifinals March 21 and finals March 22. Class 5 and 6 boys begin quarterfinal play on March 14 with semifinals slated for March 19 and finals March 20.

Check back with High School on SI - Missouri as we will post live updated scoreboards and brackets for all classes throughout the entirety of the MSHSAA boys and girls state basketball tournament.

Missouri boys Class 1-3 MSHSAA sectional round playoff brackets

(Games scheduled for March 3)

Class 1

Risco vs. Richland (Essex)

Eminence vs. Chadwick

McAuley Catholic vs. Drexel

Kingsville vs. Wheatland

St. Elizabeth vs. Northeast (Cairo)

Green City vs. Brunswick

Braymer vs. Grundy County/Newtown-Harris

North Andrew vs. Rock Port

Class 2

Hayti vs. South Iron

Puxico vs. Valley

Clopton vs. Canton

Harrisburg vs. Slater

Eugene vs. Hartville

Blue Eye vs. Pleasant Hope

Lincoln vs. St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia)

Stewartsville/Osborn vs. Gallatin

Class 3

East Prairie vs. Woodland

Jefferson (Festus) vs. Soldan International Studies

Principia vs. Palmyra

Montgomery County vs. Steelville

Fair Grove vs. Thayer

Lamar vs. New Heights Christian Academy

Warsaw vs. KIPP KC Legacy

East Buchanan vs. Lexington

Published |Modified
Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Home/Missouri