Missouri Class 6 District Championship Breakdown & Storylines

District championship time is when the high school basketball season changes overnight. Records start to matter less, matchups matter more, and every possession carries the weight of a season that could end before the night is over.

Across the state of Missouri, Saturday’s slate of district games will bring together everything that makes March basketball unpredictable: heavy favorites trying to survive, dangerous lower seeds playing with nothing to lose, and star players who suddenly have to carry the pressure of win-or-go-home basketball. For some programs, it’s the first real step toward a state championship run. For others, it’s one last chance to extend a season that has been building toward this moment since November.

From powerhouse programs expected to advance to potential underdogs looking to shake things up, the storylines surrounding tomorrow’s district matchups go far beyond the scoreboard. Here are the biggest things to watch as district championship play tips off.

Cardinal Ritter vs. Lindbergh

Cardinal Ritter enters as the favorite. The Lions are playing their best basketball at the most important time of the year. Ryan Johnson is a championship coach, senior guard Danny Winston has been playing extremely well, and sophomore forward Darnell Irving Jr. provides an impact off the bench.

For Lindbergh, the senior duo of Ben Seliga and Alex Hessler will be the players to watch. Whichever team controls the tempo will be in great shape, as these teams prefer very different styles of play.

Lafayette vs. Marquette

Lafayette arrives following a heroic shot by sophomore guard Coleman Watson. Their win over Rolla was an upset to some based on the seeding.

Marquette senior forward Alex Komorech is coming off one of his best performances of the late stretch. As always, the Mustangs will be led by Washburn signee Brody Owen, who is averaging 20.6 points per game this season.

Chaminade vs. De Smet

This may be the best game on the slate. These two teams play twice a year and met in this exact round last season. They also split the season series.

Chaminade has a distinct size advantage. However, De Smet plays a style that has been successful against the Red Devils at times. This De Smet senior class won a state championship in 2024. Meanwhile, this may be one of Frank Bennett’s most tight-knit groups in recent seasons at Chaminade.

St. Dominic vs. Francis Howell Central

These two teams met twice during the regular season, so this matchup won’t come as a surprise. Games like this often turn into lower-scoring battles.

St. Dominic is led by junior forward Nolan Struckmann, who is averaging 15.6 points per game, while Howell Central is led by junior guard Jamarious Britt, who averages 14.9 points per game. There are strong storylines on both sides in this matchup.

Kickapoo vs. Nixa

This was quite possibly the best district championship game from last season. Jaise Combs hit a heroic buzzer-beater to win it for Nixa.

These teams look different in 2026. Kickapoo won the regular season matchup and has found balance throughout its rotation. That said, Nixa is always a difficult out. These two programs know each other well, setting up another classic Southwest Missouri battle at Kickapoo.

Rockhurst vs. Lee’s Summit

This was the expected matchup coming out of the regular season. Rockhurst has been one of—if not the—best teams in Class 6 for most of the year based on its record.

While record matters, so does momentum. Lee’s Summit has been building plenty of it over the past month. Six-foot-ten junior forward Keller Daugherty is a difference-maker for the Tigers.

Battle vs. Blue Springs South

These two teams seem to find each other often, whether during the regular season or in the postseason.

Battle has emerged as the top team out of Columbia. Their fast tempo and unrelenting style of play can create chaos. Blue Springs South, meanwhile, is built around strong senior guard play, with a core group that has stayed together for multiple seasons. The winner could build momentum that carries into the Final Four.

Oak Park vs. North Kansas City

Oak Park has returned to championship-contender form after a rough stretch earlier in the season. Their senior leaders are playing their best basketball when it matters most, and Adam Tanner is a tremendous point guard.

North Kansas City, meanwhile, is a team that has been close all season long. At times, the Hornets have looked capable of competing with any team in the state. This matchup sets up a strong battle between Kansas City powerhouses.