Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (Mar. 2, 2026)
The Missouri boys basketball regular season has officially closed, and the postseason picture across Missouri is beginning to sharpen. District tournaments are underway, and for many programs, the next three weeks will define how this season is remembered.
Some teams enter March playing their best basketball of the year, while others are still searching for consistency at the most important time. Veteran leadership, guard play, and depth will all play a factor. Several programs near the top have already proven they can win in high-pressure environments, but the margins tighten significantly in district play.
Momentum matters this time of year, and a handful of teams below the top tier are peaking at the right moment. Individual stars are also making late pushes for postseason honors, adding another layer of intrigue. There are multiple districts loaded with high-level talent that could produce early-round battles worthy of state semifinal atmospheres. Experience will matter, but so will adjustments and preparation. Coaching will play a massive role as scouting becomes more detailed and possessions more valuable.
The depth across Class 4, 5, and 6 is noticeable, and there is no clear runaway favorite statewide. That unpredictability should make for one of the more competitive postseasons in recent memory. With that in mind, here is the latest breakdown heading into district play.
1. Principia (25-2)
Previous Rank: 1
Two playoff wins led to a district championship for Principia. In the district title game against Whitfield, senior guard Jaedyn Jones scored 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting from three. Up next is a matchup against Monroe City on Tuesday night.
2. Vashon (20-3)
Previous Rank: 2
Vashon has steadily built momentum since the Highland Shootout. They’ve returned to dominance over the final two months of the season. Junior guard Jimmy McKinney III finished as the Wolverines’ leading scorer at 15.5 points per game.
3. Chaminade (21-5)
Previous Rank: 3
A home game against Webster Groves brought a packed gym and plenty of storylines. The Red Devils answered the challenge, winning 81-66. Senior guard Tricy Collins continued his stellar season with 19 points.
4. Logan-Rogersville (23-3)
Previous Rank: 4
The Class 4 playoffs will say a lot about Logan-Rogersville. This three-week stretch has a chance to define the program. A championship run could also lead to Indiana commit Chase Branham collecting multiple postseason honors.
5. Rockhurst (23-1)
Previous Rank: 5
Rockhurst is set to begin its playoff run against Carthage on Wednesday night. The Hawklets are aiming for a deep postseason push to cap what has already been a dream season.
6. Benton (25-1)
Previous Rank: 6
In a win over Pembroke Hill, senior guard Lincoln Goodwin surpassed the 1,500-point mark. He’s one of the best players in program history. Benton has built steady momentum toward a potential state semifinal appearance since its only loss on January 6.
7. Kickapoo (21-5)
Previous Rank: 7
Wins over Glendale and Springfield Central pushed the Chiefs to a 21-win season. They’re set to compete in a tough Class 6 District 5 over the next week.
8. MICDS (21-4)
Previous Rank: 8
A win over SLUH closed out the regular season on a strong note. Brandon Clemens, Tyler Ray, and Jason Stokes combined for 44 points in the victory. Those three will be key to any playoff run.
9. De Smet (21-5)
Previous Rank: 9
A 67-58 win over St. Mary’s showed this team can win in multiple ways. Northern Iowa signee Jordan Boyd scored 23 points, while Indiana State signee Ian Thomas added 15. They are the catalysts for this group.
10. Vianney (21-5)
Previous Rank: 11
Wins over Francis Howell and CBC helped build momentum heading into the playoffs. The Golden Griffins feature balanced scoring across their starting five. Seven-foot sophomore Mamadou Barry will need to be a game-changer in the postseason.
11. Oak Park (20-5)
Previous Rank: 13
Oak Park is beginning to look like itself again. Head coach Sherron Collins has settled on the right rotations, and the seniors are stepping up. A 56-43 win over Liberty speaks volumes in the Kansas City area.
12. Webster Groves (19-7)
Previous Rank: 14
A 2-1 week against three ranked teams should be viewed as a success. The Statesmen defeated Jackson, fell to Chaminade, and then beat Marquette on the road. Scottie Adkinson had a tremendous week, strengthening his case for Mr. Basketball.
13. Cardinal Ritter (17-9)
Previous Rank: 15
Cardinal Ritter being ranked 13th entering the playoffs would have seemed unlikely in late December. The Lions started 6-7 before turning things around in the new year. Their seniors are playing well, and the depth is evident. Strong rotational pieces are critical to their defensive identity.
14. Sikeston (24-2)
Previous Rank: 16
Sikeston has been one of the more talented programs in the state over the past few seasons. They’ve had several Division I prospects but have yet to reach the state tournament. This year feels different. Young players have stepped up, and the chemistry is clicking. They’re a legitimate Class 5 contender.
15. Lee’s Summit (21-5)
Previous Rank: 10
A close loss to Staley ended one of the state’s longest winning streaks. The Tigers will have a chance to regroup against Lee’s Summit West on Tuesday.
16. North Kansas City (21-4)
Previous Rank: 19
Wins over Staley and Park Hill South helped close the regular season strong. This is a team few will want to face down the stretch. They have all the pieces to win their district.
17. Rock Bridge (21-5)
Previous Rank: 20
Wins over Blair Oaks and Helias should not be overlooked. Both are quality opponents, and Rock Bridge handled business. The Bruins control tempo and have found a style that suits them this season.
18. Westminster (19-7)
Previous Rank: 12
Westminster faces an uphill battle in arguably the toughest Class 5 district. In a recent loss to CBC, senior forward Tobi Akinyede was a bright spot, scoring 20 points and knocking down multiple threes.
19. Rolla (21-5)
Previous Rank: 21
Rolla will be tested in district play. The Bulldogs earned the top seed and open with a Tuesday night matchup against Northwest Cedar Hill.
20. Francis Howell Central (22-4)
Previous Rank: 17
The Spartans split two games last week, losing to Lafayette and defeating Francis Howell North. They’re set to face Timberland on Tuesday night.
21. St. Dominic (22-4)
Previous Rank: 18
A 10-game winning streak ended with a 70-59 loss to Orchard Farm. Still, this team has plenty of upside heading into the postseason.
22. Staley (17-9)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Staley earned a hard-fought win over Lee’s Summit on Friday night. It’s the type of victory that builds confidence entering district play. Chris Neff remains one of the best coaches in the state.
23. Pattonville (20-5)
Previous Rank: 23
Pattonville isn’t flashy. It’s a group that simply wins and gets it done defensively. This has been a successful season, led by senior guard Evan Longmeyer.
24. Battle (18-8)
Previous Rank: 24
The CMAC champions are ready for the playoffs. An opening-round matchup against Fort Osage is scheduled for Tuesday night.
25. Christian Brothers (15-11)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Many will see 15 wins and assume CBC doesn’t belong on this list. A deeper look shows a young team that has improved each week. Most of their Missouri losses have come against Top 10 opponents. Context matters. The Cadets earned a win over Westminster last week.