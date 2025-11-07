Missouri Girls Basketball Preseason Top 25 Rankings - Nov 7, 2025
With another season of Missouri Basketball approaching, it's time to do our first breakdown of the state's top girls teams. Here’s the release of our Missouri Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings.
There are a handful of familiar faces in this first edition of rankings. Incarnate Word continues their high school dynasty with the top spot. Kickapoo and Lee’s Summit West move into the top 10 with key transfers. The SWMO region is well represented with Logan-Rogersville, Strafford, and Marshfield all in this first edition. This is a loaded list of 25 great programs.
1. Incarnate Word
Nobody builds a championship roster quite like Dan Rolfes. His team will be led by 6’3 Missouri State commit Nevaeh Lucious and Saint Louis commit Peyton Olufson. These two will be an excellent duo surrounded by Addi Owen, Savannah Stricker, Ava Albanese rounding out a great senior class. Keep an eye out for sophomore Bridget Fitzgerald who has many of the best programs in the country recruiting her.
2. Staley
In many states Staley would be the top ranked team. They’re coming off a 30-2 season where the program reached new heights. Nebraska commit Ava Miles is their leader at the guard spot. Destiny Manyawu gives an inside-outside shot blocking presence as one of the best juniors in the state. Beside them are Londyn Parker and Brielle Mays who bring this team together. They’re the heavy favorite to come out of their side of the bracket.
3. Kickapoo
Kickapoo always finds a way to be one of the best programs in the state. It’s a testament to their consistency and coaching. Josie Salazar returns as their leader and a guard with years of experience. Lexi Ringgold plus transfers Anaya Perry and Brooklyn Brandon will surround her with the scoring and defense needed to have another winning season. Perry is one of the state's best juniors.
4. Rock Bridge
Rock Bridge has been one of the most consistent large school programs in the state over the past decade. Leading the way is 6’4 Texas A&M commit Jayda Porter. She’ll be joined by Simone Walker, Tayte Higgins, and Cora Smith who all bring something different to the table. The Columbia area power is a Class 6 contender.
5. Lift for Life
Lift for Life plays an exciting brand of basketball. They’re a quick group of guards who can put up points in the blink of an eye. A tough matchup for any team in the state. Amaya Manuel and Cara Manuel are two noteworthy names (and sisters). Unfortunately, Amaya, will miss the season due to injury. She’s one of the brightest talents in the country. Zha Harris and Diamond Polk bring senior leadership. A dangerous team coming off a state championship.
6. Lee's Summit West
A young roster that should reach the next level with another year of experience. A 20-8 record last season is even more impressive considering they were led by a freshman in Saniah Jones. She averaged a double-double and will be one of the best sophomores in the state. Alex Kiester is a senior with a lot of ability. With all that being said, the big addition was transfer Antil Snoddy. She’s a Missouri State commit and one of the best guards in Missouri.
7. Lutheran St. Charles
The production of Jordan Speiser will have to be replaced by a committee. This team is built to do so. Kennedy Stowers brings a presence in the paint. Kyrii Franklin will run the show. Addy Cooley is another player to watch. All three were proactive last season. This team has a high floor with their ceiling to be determined.
8. Cardinal Ritter
Ritter is expected to take the jump this season. Following a 20-8 season much of their roster returns and they’re a year older. Bringing back the top four scorers from an already successful team naturally leads to expectations. Nyla Scales, Alanah Howard, and Trinity Jackson are the three-headed monster. McKenzie McCann does plenty of work around the basket. The Lions have all the pieces.
9. Tipton
Tipton is one of the best small school programs in the state. A tremendous 2026 class will be leading the way once again. Ava Schlotzhauer is a consistent double-double threat. Madison Carvajal is their leader and floor general. Clara Williams also added 15.5 PPG as a junior rounding out the big three. A well coached group looking to earn another state championship like these seniors did as freshmen.
10. Principia
Principia is ready to take the next step as a program. They’ve been in the state championship game each of the last two seasons showing the ability to go the distance. The offensive output is centered around top ranked 2027 Dasia Scott and Loganne Love who was great during her freshman season. Key role players also return for the Panthers. Leighanna Shelton is a transfer of note.
11. Park Hill South
Park Hill South will have the best player in the state on their side. Addison Bjorn is the program's all-time leading scorer after only three seasons. A Top 10 recruit in the country who hits all parts of the box score. The team will go as she goes which has led to success in past seasons.
12. Troy Buchanan
Troy is a large school who showed a lot of consistency last season. They went 23-7 and returned many of their top scorers. Senior Mya Robinson is instant offense in the halfcourt. Ellie Moore and Grace Means are two talented juniors. This team has great chemistry. They’ve also shown willingness to create a difficult schedule which shapes them for the playoffs.
13. Jackson
The Indians might be the best team in Southeast Missouri. A team who shows up with a consistent gameplan on a nightly basis. They’re well coached and assignment correct. Kate Deck is a special player in the 2028 class. Her freshman to sophomore year jump should be significant.
14. Liberty North
When you talk about teams who have all the pieces to make a deep run Liberty North is one of them. Alex Couch, Millie Perry, Mia Couch, and Kara Durso are all back who combined for over 46+ PPG on a nightly basis last season. This alone should bring a level of confidence and continuity. Add in the state's best freshman, Eyani Mills, a 6’2 do-it-all prospect and you’ve got a complete team.
15. St. Teresa's
St. Teresa’s will have big expectations this season. They’re set to return 4 of their 5 starters and will be led by one of the best players in the state in the form of Jazlyn Rhodes. She’s an explosive 5’9 combo guard that has earned a host of mid-to-high major offers. Addi Moylan and Lauren Rando round out a talented group.
16. Doniphan
Last season's champion in Class 4. They were dominant all year long going 29-2. Carsyn Hagood is back and will be leading the way. She was a premier player during the playoffs leading the way each game and earning the classifications POY. Ellie White is another junior who will be a big part of the rotation.
17. Benton
Benton was without question one of the best teams in Class 4 last season. Although they graduated a talented leader in Andrea Simmons there's plenty of young players ready to step up. Amongst them are Elaina Arambula, Jerzey Ziolkowski, and a star sophomore in Jenna Cox who averaged 9.6 PPG in her first varsity season.
18. Logan-Rogersville
Another great program in SWMO. Hailey Buckman is their star. The 6’0 SEMO commit was all-state last season and will contend for POY this season. Reagan Rasmussen is an excellent running mate in the frontcourt. Both create mismatches and have a ton of skill on the offensive end.
19. Strafford
Strafford brings a potent offensive attack to the floor. The name Larsen is a big one in the program. Dustin Larsen is their head coach and his two best players are his own daughters. Elsie is a senior committed to play at Colorado State. Kinley is a sophomore who put together some impressive performances as a freshman.
20. Cor Jesu
Cor Jesu has made two straight state tournament runs. Once again, they’re set to return production from last season. Lauren Ortwerth is one of the best forwards in the state. Izzy Rohr and Maddie DiMaria were very good in their roles. A team who defends and hits the glass.
21. Ursuline
Ursuline should be excited about the team they have. Coming off a 23-5 season they’ll be led by a Saint Louis commit in Evelyn Shane who does everything on the floor. Ana Schueler and Ellie Tiburzi are excellent shooters who can also create for others. A well-rounded group.
22. MICDS
The Rams are a team with tons of upside. A big reason why is that they have one of the state's biggest stars. Jordyn Haywood put together a freshman season for the record books. Her 21.9 PPG, 10.3 RPG, and 3.6 SPG put her in elite company. Kennedy Newman, Lily Harris, and Riha Obinegbo are all great sophomores in their own right. This 2028 group has a chance to be special.
23. Marshfield
Marshfield is a team with tons of upside. Quinn Aldridge (senior), Peyton Ward (junior), and Izzy Cherne (sophomore) will all play at the next level. They each complement each other well. As a young team last season they ran into Helias during sectionals. The group will have a chance to build off a 24-6 season and make noise.
24. Fort Zumwalt South
Zumwalt South was very good last season and is one of the only teams on this list to return their top five players. This group of five led by Taylor McCarty averaged a combined 40+ PPG last season. The chemistry built from a 22-9 season should help them moving forward. One of the better public schools in the St. Louis area.
25. St. Vincent
St. Vincent rounds out the list and will without question be one of the best small schools in the state. They went 27-4 last season coming up just a few possessions short of a state championship. Brie Rubel and Kate Rubel form a dynamic duo on both ends of the floor.