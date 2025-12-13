Missouri High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025
The 2025 Missouri girls high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday's slate of action.
Appleton City 55, Butler 34
Bartlett Tennessee 67, Tipton 54
Belleville East 77, Cardinal Ritter 66
Bevier 49, Northwestern (Mendon) with Keytesville 42
Bishop LeBlond 49, West Nodaway with Nodaway-Holt 27
Blue Springs South 54, Joplin 42
Branson 65, Carl Junction 41
Brentwood 61, Bishop DuBourg 54
Centralia 55, Boonville 36
Clever 57, Diamond 34
Community 58, Slater with Malta Bend 37
Conway 44, Pleasant Hope 25
Crystal City 56, Herculaneum 50
Dadeville 47, Everton 42
Drexel 53, Midway 29
El Dorado Springs 40, Marion C. Early 33
Eugene 53, Wheatland 45
Francis Howell Central 65, Timberland 35
Grain Valley 51, Blue Springs 36
Green City 60, Schuyler County 56
Harrisburg 37, Southern Boone 24
Hermitage 34, Climax Springs 30
Hollister 67, Spokane 58
Jamestown 55, Northwest (Hughesville) 38
John Burroughs 67, Parkway South 39
Kickapoo 63, Lutheran St. Charles 55
King City 45, Worth County 35
Kirksville 60, Canton 36
Lafayette (Wildwood) 56, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 17
Lakeland 51, Windsor 15
Lee's Summit West 71, Blue Valley Southwest 41
Lincoln Christian 48, Staley 46
Lockwood 62, Jasper 36
Lutheran (Kansas City) 47, Kingsville 38
Macon 49, Higbee 46
Malden 83, Campbell 52
Marceline 70, Polo 19
Mark Twain 59, Paris with Faith Walk 42
Meadville 43, Brashear 36
Milan 48, Maysville 45
Moberly 55, Hallsville 12
New Franklin 65, Madison 21
Norwood 50, Walnut Grove 41
Pilot Grove 36, Smithton 28
Principia 65, Logan-Rogersville 54
Princeton 52, Pattonsburg 25
Richmond 49, Lafayette County 28
Santa Fe 44, Concordia 34
Sarcoxie 51, McAuley Catholic 41
South Harrison 64, Brookfield 32
South Pemiscot 52, Caruthersville 19
Southwest (Washburn) 56, Seneca 54
Springfield Catholic 53, Summit Christian Academy 28
St. James 32, New Haven 28
St. Joseph Christian 33, North Harrison 30
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 51, Central (St. Joseph) 31
Stanberry 59, North Andrew 21
Strafford 70, Lee's Summit North 14
Sweet Springs 57, Orrick 28
Thomas Jefferson Independent Day 23, Bronaugh 18
Tri-County 47, Braymer 40
West Platte 46, Plattsburg 39
