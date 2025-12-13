High School

Missouri High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025

See every Missouri high school girls basketball final score from December 12

Robin Erickson

Staley fell to Lincoln Christian (Tulsa, OK) on Friday night with a final score of 46-48.
Staley fell to Lincoln Christian (Tulsa, OK) on Friday night with a final score of 46-48. / David Smith

The 2025 Missouri girls high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday's slate of action.

Missouri Girls High School Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025

Appleton City 55, Butler 34

Bartlett Tennessee 67, Tipton 54

Belleville East 77, Cardinal Ritter 66

Bevier 49, Northwestern (Mendon) with Keytesville 42

Bishop LeBlond 49, West Nodaway with Nodaway-Holt 27

Blue Springs South 54, Joplin 42

Branson 65, Carl Junction 41

Brentwood 61, Bishop DuBourg 54

Centralia 55, Boonville 36

Clever 57, Diamond 34

Community 58, Slater with Malta Bend 37

Conway 44, Pleasant Hope 25

Crystal City 56, Herculaneum 50

Dadeville 47, Everton 42

Drexel 53, Midway 29

El Dorado Springs 40, Marion C. Early 33

Eugene 53, Wheatland 45

Francis Howell Central 65, Timberland 35

Grain Valley 51, Blue Springs 36

Green City 60, Schuyler County 56

Harrisburg 37, Southern Boone 24

Hermitage 34, Climax Springs 30

Hollister 67, Spokane 58

Jamestown 55, Northwest (Hughesville) 38

John Burroughs 67, Parkway South 39

Kickapoo 63, Lutheran St. Charles 55

King City 45, Worth County 35

Kirksville 60, Canton 36

Lafayette (Wildwood) 56, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 17

Lakeland 51, Windsor 15

Lee's Summit West 71, Blue Valley Southwest 41

Lincoln Christian 48, Staley 46

Lockwood 62, Jasper 36

Lutheran (Kansas City) 47, Kingsville 38

Macon 49, Higbee 46

Malden 83, Campbell 52

Marceline 70, Polo 19

Mark Twain 59, Paris with Faith Walk 42

Meadville 43, Brashear 36

Milan 48, Maysville 45

Moberly 55, Hallsville 12

New Franklin 65, Madison 21

Norwood 50, Walnut Grove 41

Pilot Grove 36, Smithton 28

Principia 65, Logan-Rogersville 54

Princeton 52, Pattonsburg 25

Richmond 49, Lafayette County 28

Santa Fe 44, Concordia 34

Sarcoxie 51, McAuley Catholic 41

South Harrison 64, Brookfield 32

South Pemiscot 52, Caruthersville 19

Southwest (Washburn) 56, Seneca 54

Springfield Catholic 53, Summit Christian Academy 28

St. James 32, New Haven 28

St. Joseph Christian 33, North Harrison 30

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 51, Central (St. Joseph) 31

Stanberry 59, North Andrew 21

Strafford 70, Lee's Summit North 14

Sweet Springs 57, Orrick 28

Thomas Jefferson Independent Day 23, Bronaugh 18

Tri-County 47, Braymer 40

West Platte 46, Plattsburg 39

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Missouri