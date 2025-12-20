High School

Missouri High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 19, 2025

See every Missouri high school girls basketball final score from December 19

Centralia defeated Chillicothe on Friday night with a final score of 45-23.
Centralia defeated Chillicothe on Friday night with a final score of 45-23.

The 2025 Missouri girls high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.

Bloomfield with Richland (Essex) 40, Puxico 36

Bucklin with Macon County 53, Novinger 44

Butler 48, University Academy Charter 28

Centralia 45, Chillicothe 23

Charleston 55, Oran with Advance 7

Community 44, Van-Far 36

Drexel 47, Montrose with Ballard 37

Fair Play 60, Galena 22

Ft. Zumwalt South 54, Washington 27

Grain Valley 60, Truman 28

Harrisburg 65, Hallsville 26

Hillcrest 57, Liverpool (Liverpool, NY) 38

Joplin 61, Lebanon 37

King City 38, St. Joseph Christian 34

KIPP KC Legacy 1, Guadalupe Centers Charter 0

Lafayette County 37, Lone Jack 32

Liberty (Liberty, IL) 53, Hermann 46

Lockwood 61, Verona 27

Mid-Buchanan 44, Lawson 32

Milan 53, Polo 22

Montgomery County 53, Wellsville-Middletown 9

Neelyville 55, East Carter 41

North Platte 50, East Buchanan 46

Northeast Vernon County with Rich Hill 2, Miami (Amoret) 0

Northland Christian 43, Heartland (Belton) Sr. 16

Osceola 44, Crest Ridge 30

Paris with Faith Walk 52, Schuyler County 28

Pleasant Hill 53, Harrisonville 47

Potosi 73, Valle Catholic with St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington) 40

Rector (Rector, AR) 43, Dexter 34

Rock Bridge 73, Nixa 51

Rock Port 69, Osborn with Stewartsville 18

Seckman 66, Fox 39

Sheldon 41, Everton 29

Smithville 41, Kearney 35

South Harrison 43, Marceline 37

STEAM Academy 80, Gateway Science Charter 16

Tipton 68, Skutt Catholic (Omaha, NE) 35

Tri-County 43, Bevier 28

Van Buren 67, Ellington 57

Washburn Rural (Topeka, KS) 55, Barstow 25

West Nodaway with Nodaway-Holt 1, South Holt 0

West Platte 48, South Nodaway with Jefferson (Conception) 38

Whitfield 55, Westminster Christian Academy 28

Published
