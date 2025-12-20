Missouri High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 19, 2025
The 2025 Missouri girls high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.
Bloomfield with Richland (Essex) 40, Puxico 36
Bucklin with Macon County 53, Novinger 44
Butler 48, University Academy Charter 28
Centralia 45, Chillicothe 23
Charleston 55, Oran with Advance 7
Community 44, Van-Far 36
Drexel 47, Montrose with Ballard 37
Fair Play 60, Galena 22
Ft. Zumwalt South 54, Washington 27
Grain Valley 60, Truman 28
Harrisburg 65, Hallsville 26
Hillcrest 57, Liverpool (Liverpool, NY) 38
Joplin 61, Lebanon 37
King City 38, St. Joseph Christian 34
KIPP KC Legacy 1, Guadalupe Centers Charter 0
Lafayette County 37, Lone Jack 32
Liberty (Liberty, IL) 53, Hermann 46
Lockwood 61, Verona 27
Mid-Buchanan 44, Lawson 32
Milan 53, Polo 22
Montgomery County 53, Wellsville-Middletown 9
Neelyville 55, East Carter 41
North Platte 50, East Buchanan 46
Northeast Vernon County with Rich Hill 2, Miami (Amoret) 0
Northland Christian 43, Heartland (Belton) Sr. 16
Osceola 44, Crest Ridge 30
Paris with Faith Walk 52, Schuyler County 28
Pleasant Hill 53, Harrisonville 47
Potosi 73, Valle Catholic with St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington) 40
Rector (Rector, AR) 43, Dexter 34
Rock Bridge 73, Nixa 51
Rock Port 69, Osborn with Stewartsville 18
Seckman 66, Fox 39
Sheldon 41, Everton 29
Smithville 41, Kearney 35
South Harrison 43, Marceline 37
STEAM Academy 80, Gateway Science Charter 16
Tipton 68, Skutt Catholic (Omaha, NE) 35
Tri-County 43, Bevier 28
Van Buren 67, Ellington 57
Washburn Rural (Topeka, KS) 55, Barstow 25
West Nodaway with Nodaway-Holt 1, South Holt 0
West Platte 48, South Nodaway with Jefferson (Conception) 38
Whitfield 55, Westminster Christian Academy 28