Top 25 Missouri Girls High School Basketball Rankings - Jan. 19, 2026
As the calendar turns toward the heart of the postseason push, separation is beginning to show across Missouri girls high school basketball
. The teams at the top of these rankings are no longer just winning — they’re establishing identities, stacking quality results. January has brought dominant performances, statement wins, and clarity about which programs are built to make deep runs when March arrives.
This edition of the rankings reflects more than just win-loss records. Margin of victory, consistency, strength of schedule, recent momentum, and projected postseason ceilings all factor heavily into where teams land. Several programs continue to validate their place near the top, while others are surging at the right time after navigating difficult stretches earlier in the season. At the same time, a handful of teams find themselves at a crossroads, needing signature wins in the coming weeks to solidify their standing.
With tournament play ramping up and marquee matchups on the horizon, the margins between teams are tightening. These rankings capture the current landscape and set the stage for what should be a highly competitive final stretch of the regular season.
1. Incarnate Word (11-2)
Previous Rank: 1
Incarnate Word was dominant in an 88-36 win over Mater Dei. Sophomore Bridget Fitzgerald led the team with 19 points, including five made threes. The Red Knights play Example Academy (KY) in Louisville this week.
2. Staley (13-2)
Previous Rank: 2
Both games led to easy wins for the Falcons last week. This group has the talent to run the table in Missouri leading into the playoffs.
3. Kickapoo (12-0)
Previous Rank: 3
An eleven-day break will end on Monday when the Chiefs play Carthage at home. Following this game, they’ll head to Pittsburg, KS for tournament play.
4. Lee’s Summit West (12-1)
Previous Rank: 4
Dominant wins over Blue Springs South and Park Hill South showed exactly why this team has remained within the Top 5 this season. The Titans head to Nixa for their annual tournament this week.
5. Principia (15-2)
Previous Rank: 5
A win over Lutheran North was the only game of the week for Principia. Junior forward Dasia Scott scored 21 points in the game. Up next is Hazelwood East on MLK Day.
6. Jackson (12-0)
Previous Rank: 6
Jackson is winning games by 30 to 40 points on a nightly basis as of late. Games vs. Principia and Doniphan are on the schedule; however, it’s within reach for this group to finish the regular season undefeated. They’re near the top of Class 6 contenders.
7. Lutheran St. Charles (8-4)
Previous Rank: 7
A dominant 64-37 win over ranked Marquette was a statement game. Kyrii Franklin and Kennedy Stowers form one of the best pick & roll duos in the state.
8. Tipton (10-5)
Previous Rank: 98
A 69-58 win over Boonville, which is 11-1 on the season was impressive. Tipton is set to play a big ranked matchup vs. Centralia next Saturday.
9. Cor Jesu (12-1)
Previous Rank: 9
Wins over St. Joseph’s and John Burroughs emphasize the quality of this group as a whole. Against John Burroughs, it was senior forward Lauren Ortwerth leading the way with 22 points.
10. Strafford (12-2)
Previous Rank: 10
The Indians took care of business against Skyline, which is a quality opponent. Strafford is set to compete in the Nixa Invitational Tournament this week.
11. Cardinal Ritter (8-5)
Previous Rank: 11
The Lions defeated John Burroughs by a score of 64-45 on Saturday. A game vs. Memphis Overton is set for MLK day.
12. Lafayette St. Joseph (16-1)
Previous Rank: 12
A 50-45 win over North Kansas City was a great resume addition. The Fighting Irish are set to play Shawnee Mission South (KS) on Friday night.
13. Liberty North (9-2)
Previous Rank: 13
This group has been a machine this season. Alex Couch, Millie Perry, and Taytum Schnakenberg give them a dynamic scoring trio.
14. Logan-Rogersville (12-3)
Previous Rank: 14
Defeating Rolla validated their high ranking. There’s no doubt that Logan-Rogersville is one of the top contenders to win the Class 4 this season.
15. Rock Bridge (12-5)
Previous Rank: 15
Rock Bridge defeated Capital City 71-15 in a game that was nearly over by halftime. The final part of their schedule will have a handful of tests. One thing is for sure: this team will be battle-tested in time for the playoffs.
16. Centralia (14-1)
Previous Rank: 16
Centralia has as much momentum as any team in the state at this point in the season. Upcoming games vs. Boonville and Tipton mark their most important stretch of the season.
17. Doniphan (13-1)
Previous Rank: 18
Doniphan is back to their winning ways after their game vs. East Carter. They’re dominating all local competition so far this season. A Thursday night game vs. Neelyville is intriguing.
18. Marquette (12-2)
Previous Rank: 17
Marquette split games vs. Parkway West and Lutheran St. Charles this week. Up next is Francis Howell on Wednesday night.
19. Marshfield (15-3)
Previous Rank: 19
Wins over Glendale and Fair Grove were expected given the talent level of this team. Their next game is against McDonald County (11-2) on MLK day.
20. Troy Buchanan (12-2)
Previous Rank: 25
The Trojans have worked hard to get back in the rankings. An eight-game win streak makes them one of the hottest teams in the state since late December. Grace Means leads the team averaging 17.3 points per game.
21. Park Hill South (8-5)
Previous Rank: 20
Park Hill South’s trend has been winning unranked games and losing ranked games since the start of December. They’re a quality team in need of a momentum win.
22. West Plains (11-5)
Previous Rank: Unranked
West Plains has been a difficult team to evaluate this season. At 11-5, they have more losses than most on this list, however, context is key. Three of their losses are to ranked teams and they also have quality wins such as a recent 82-49 victory over Rolla who was ranked last week. This group has a high ceiling, albeit with some volatility.
23. MICDS (10-5)
Previous Rank: 21
Two losses this week put the Rams in danger of falling out of the rankings. They were once rising towards a potential Top 10 ranking; however, the past two weeks have created some adversity. This team has the talent to make a deep playoff run.
24. Rolla (9-5)
Previous Rank: 22
The Lady Bulldogs need a signature win. All of their losses in Missouri have come to ranked teams. Their upcoming game vs. Republic is a must-win to stay ranked.
25. Boonville (11-2)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Boonville has done an excellent job of creating intrigue in late January. At 11-2, their only losses came to Centralia and Tipton who are highly ranked. What’s even more interesting is the recent game vs. Tipton was highly competitive. This ranking gives the Pirates a chance to prove themselves in a rematch vs. Centralia.