Top 25 Missouri Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 5, 2025
The Missouri girls basketball landscape is beginning to take shape as tournament play and marquee matchups separate teams. Several teams have solidified their status near the top, while others are building momentum through challenging schedules and statement wins. With the Sophie Cunningham Classic and key conference games on deck, this update reflects performance, quality wins, and trajectory heading into the heart of the season.
1. Incarnate Word (7-2)
Previous Rank: 1
Incarnate Word was able to regain momentum in the state of Missouri by winning the Visitation Tournament. The Red Knights are clearly the top team in the state. With this comes a target on their back each and every night. Sophomore wing Bridget Fitzgerald leads the team at 10.9 PPG on 41.9% shooting from beyond the arc.
2. Staley (8-1)
Previous Rank: 2
The Falcons went 3-0 during their time in Tennessee. They’re the clear No. 2 on this list with a big game vs. Liberty North coming on Thursday. Nebraska commit Ava Miles has put together a tremendous senior season.
3. Kickapoo (10-0)
Previous Rank: 3
A ranked win over Logan-Rogersville at the Pink and White Tournament highlighted why Kickapoo has remained firmly in the top tier all season. The Chiefs are undefeated and focused on returning to the state final four.
4. Lee’s Summit West (7-1)
Previous Rank: 4
The Titans were pushed to overtime by Olathe South but showed resilience in a 63-58 win. Lee’s Summit West continues to develop toughness that will matter in March. They head to the Sophie Cunningham Classic on Saturday to face Lift for Life.
5. Principia (12-2)
Previous Rank: 5
Principia is winning games by large margins. Their two losses came to teams ranked ahead of them on this list. Tests against Olathe South (KS) and West Plains are on the horizon at the Sophie Cunningham Classic. Junior forward Dasia Scott is averaging 20.5 PPG this season.
6. Jackson (8-0)
Previous Rank: 8
Jackson remains undefeated and continues to validate its reputation as one of the state’s best teams. Sophomore Kate Deck has emerged as a key piece, showcasing elite two-way ability and high-level upside.
7. Lutheran St. Charles (7-4)
Previous Rank: 6
The Cougars consistently schedule top competition, a decision that should pay dividends as postseason play approaches. Senior guard Kyrii Franklin provides a steady scoring presence, averaging 14.8 PPG.
8. Cardinal Ritter (6-4)
Previous Rank: 7
Ritter’s three-game losing streak comes with important context, as all losses were against elite opponents: Incarnate Word, Belleville East, and Dallas Legion Prep. The Lions responded with a 64-42 win over Lift for Life on December 26th. Senior guard Nylah Scales leads the team at 17.7 PPG
9. Tipton (7-5)
Previous Rank: 9
Tipton continues to challenge itself with one of the tougher schedules in the state. That trend continues Friday at the Sophie Cunningham Classic against undefeated Doniphan. These are the games where being battle-tested can pay off later.
10. Lafayette St. Joseph (12-1)
Previous Rank: 10
The Fighting Irish are a complete, disciplined team with strong senior leadership and a defense that controls tempo. They’ll look to continue that trend in their upcoming matchup against Maryville on Thursday.
11. Liberty North (6-1)
Previous Rank: 12
Liberty North enters a key stretch after a brief break. Their matchup against Staley on Thursday is one of the most anticipated games of the week. Prior to that, a game against Blue Springs South should help sharpen their rhythm.
12. MICDS (9-1)
Previous Rank: 13
The Rams are preparing for a ranked showdown against Cor Jesu on Tuesday night. Led by five-star Jordyn Haywood, MICDS has significant upside and firmly positions itself as a Class 5 title contender.
13. Strafford (9-2)
Previous Rank: 17
A seven-game winning streak, including a dominant victory over Marshfield, makes Strafford one of the biggest movers this week. The Indians can compete with nearly anyone in the state and will test themselves against out-of-state opponents Solon (IA) and Quincy (IA).
14. Doniphan (10-0)
Previous Rank: 15
Doniphan remains undefeated as the season reaches a pivotal point. Their matchup against Tipton at the Sophie Cunningham Classic represents one of their toughest tests. A win could propel them into the top 10.
15. Logan-Rogersville (10-3)
Previous Rank: 16
The Wildcats won three games at the Pink and White Tournament before falling to Kickapoo in the championship. Despite the loss, they continue to show the makeup of a top-15 team with room to grow.
16. Cor Jesu (9-1)
Previous Rank: 18
Cor Jesu navigated a challenging Visitation Tournament with wins over Eureka, Ursuline, and Lift for Life. Their matchup against MICDS on Tuesday night is one of the premier games in Missouri this week.
17. Rock Bridge (9-4)
Previous Rank: 19
Rock Bridge is beginning to find consistency midway through the season. An extended winning stretch has them trending upward ahead of the Sophie Cunningham Classic, where they’ll face Olathe South (KS) and Liberty North.
18. Marquette (10-1)
Previous Rank: 20
The Mustangs are firing on all cylinders after sweeping their holiday tournament in Rolla and following it with a win over Francis Howell Central. Junior Maryann Kenyon has developed into one of the state’s top players, with sophomore Bailey Owen also standing out.
19. Park Hill South (5-3)
Previous Rank: 14
Park Hill South remains competitive largely due to the impact of Addison Bjorn. With three winnable games this week, including one against Quincy (IL) at the Sophie Cunningham Classic, they have an opportunity to climb.
20. Centralia (10-1)
Previous Rank: 22
Centralia went 2-1 at the Jefferson Bank Select 8 Tournament, earning wins over Helias and Hickman. A ranked matchup against MICDS on Saturday will be a significant measuring stick.
21. Marshfield (11-2)
Previous Rank: 21
Marshfield advanced to the Pink and White Tournament championship as expected but ran into a surging Strafford team. A bounce-back opportunity awaits, though it won’t be easy against Rock Bridge on Monday.
22. Rolla (8-3)
Previous Rank: 23
Rolla is a talented group still searching for its first ranked win. Another opportunity presents itself next week against Logan-Rogersville.
23. St. Teresa’s (5-3)
Previous Rank: 25
St. Teresa’s picked up a notable win over previously ranked Lift for Life in its lone post-holiday game. A major test awaits Thursday against Incarnate Word.
24. Liberty (7-1)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Liberty enters the rankings after a strong 7-1 start. Their consistency in the Kansas City area has been impressive, making them a team to monitor moving forward.
25. Troy Buchanan (8-2)
Previous Rank: Unranked
The Trojans rejoin the rankings after statement wins over John Burroughs and Eureka. They’ll face another quality opponent in Hickman on Sunday at the Sophie Cunningham Classic.