Missouri girls Class 1-3 MSHSAA state basketball sectional playoff brackets, schedule (03/04/2025)

This week's games in the sectional round of the Missouri girls basketball Class 1-3 playoffs

Action kicks off this week in the sectional round of the MSHSAA girls state basketball playoff.
It’s officially March. Let the madness begin.

Hearts will be broken, and dreams will become reality for a host of high school basketball teams across the state of Missouri in the coming weeks. Now that district champions have been crowned, teams turn their focus toward a run at a state championship.

Missouri’s girls begin their state tournament this week, as Class 1-3 is slated to kick off the sectional round with a slew of exciting games on Tuesday, March 4.

This season, girls quarterfinals for Class 1-3 will take place on March 8. Class 1 and 2 will play their semifinal round on March 14 with state finals the following day on March 15. Class 3 girls will play their semifinal rounds on March 13 with finals on March 14.

Class 4 girls begin their sectional round on March 11, with quarterfinals March 15, semifinals March 21 and finals March 22. Class 5 and 6 girls begin quarterfinal play on March 15, with Class 5 semifinals on March 21, and finals March 22.

Class 6 semifinals will take place March 19, with finals March 20.

(All games scheduled for March 4)

Class 1

Delta vs. Chadwick

Hurley vs. TBA

Hume vs. Walnut Grove

St. Elizabeth vs. Northwest (Hughesville)

Northeast (Cairo) vs. North Shelby

Princeton vs. Brunswick

Santa Fe vs. Gilman City/North Daviess

North Andrew vs. Rock Port

Class 2

Malden vs. Neelyville

St. Vincent vs. St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington)/Valle Catholic

Clopton vs. Canton

Harrisburg vs. Tipton

Iberia vs. Norwood

Marionville vs. Miller

Skyline vs. Archie

North Platte vs. West Nodaway/Nodaway-Holt

Class 3

Portageville vs. Woodland

Steelville vs. KIPP St. Louis Sr.

Principia vs. South Shelby

Centralia vs. Father Tolton Regional Catholic

Fair Grove vs. Thayer

El Dorado Springs vs. Clever

Lone Jack vs. Pembroke Hill

Mid-Buchanan vs. South Harrison

