Missouri girls Class 1-3 MSHSAA state basketball sectional playoff brackets, schedule (03/04/2025)
It’s officially March. Let the madness begin.
Hearts will be broken, and dreams will become reality for a host of high school basketball teams across the state of Missouri in the coming weeks. Now that district champions have been crowned, teams turn their focus toward a run at a state championship.
Missouri’s girls begin their state tournament this week, as Class 1-3 is slated to kick off the sectional round with a slew of exciting games on Tuesday, March 4.
This season, girls quarterfinals for Class 1-3 will take place on March 8. Class 1 and 2 will play their semifinal round on March 14 with state finals the following day on March 15. Class 3 girls will play their semifinal rounds on March 13 with finals on March 14.
Class 4 girls begin their sectional round on March 11, with quarterfinals March 15, semifinals March 21 and finals March 22. Class 5 and 6 girls begin quarterfinal play on March 15, with Class 5 semifinals on March 21, and finals March 22.
Class 6 semifinals will take place March 19, with finals March 20.
Check back with High School on SI - Missouri as we will post live updated scoreboards and brackets for all classes throughout the entirety of the MSHSAA boys and girls state basketball tournament.
(All games scheduled for March 4)
Class 1
Delta vs. Chadwick
Hurley vs. TBA
Hume vs. Walnut Grove
St. Elizabeth vs. Northwest (Hughesville)
Northeast (Cairo) vs. North Shelby
Princeton vs. Brunswick
Santa Fe vs. Gilman City/North Daviess
North Andrew vs. Rock Port
Class 2
Malden vs. Neelyville
St. Vincent vs. St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington)/Valle Catholic
Clopton vs. Canton
Harrisburg vs. Tipton
Iberia vs. Norwood
Marionville vs. Miller
Skyline vs. Archie
North Platte vs. West Nodaway/Nodaway-Holt
Class 3
Portageville vs. Woodland
Steelville vs. KIPP St. Louis Sr.
Principia vs. South Shelby
Centralia vs. Father Tolton Regional Catholic
Fair Grove vs. Thayer
El Dorado Springs vs. Clever
Lone Jack vs. Pembroke Hill
Mid-Buchanan vs. South Harrison