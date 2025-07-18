Missouri high school athlete dies in tragic accident
A 16-year-old Poplar Bluff resident died Wednesday, July 16, 2025, from injuries sustained in a tubing accident that occurred Tuesday night on a private pond in Butler County.
Truston Alexander was pronounced dead at 6:43 a.m. Wednesday by Dr. Travis Webb at Region One Medical in Memphis, Tennessee.
Butler County Coroner Jim Akers initiated an investigation into Alexander’s death and activated a child death review panel.
“All evidence indicates that Alexander died as the result of a tragic tubing accident with no foul play involved,” Akers told the Daily American Republic on Wednesday evening. “Please put the Alexander family in your prayers this evening.”
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the accident occurred on a private pond near County Road 465 in Butler County. A 2005 Weldcraft vessel was towing Alexander on a tube when he was ejected and struck a partially submerged log in the water.
Emergency responders transported Alexander by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center before he was flown to Memphis. The 16-year-old male driving the vessel, also from Poplar Bluff, was not injured, according to authorities.
According to his obituary on Fitch-Hillis Funeral Home, Alexander was a co-CEO of Myrtle’s Place in Downtown Poplar Bluff, where friends and family placed flowers and other items on Thursday. He was also a member of the Poplar Bluff High School golf team, skeet shooting team, the Fellowship Baptist Church youth group, and Westwood Hills Country Club.
“Above all else, Truston was a respectful, witty, knowledgeable, adventurous, duck hunt lovin, golf playin, and has that country boy charm,” the family said in his obituary. “He never met a stranger, and if you were lucky enough for him to let you in…he loved big.”
A visitation is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the Black River Coliseum, 301 S. Fifth St., Poplar Bluff, Missouri. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Black River Coliseum, with Youth Pastor Cody Morgeson and Pastor Adam Fears officiating. Interment will follow at Sparkman Cemetery. Fitch-Hillis Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. The Alexander family has requested attendees wear golf or hunting clothes in his honor.
A memorial fund, named T$ Memorial Fund - “T$” being a nickname for Alexander - has been established at Sterling Bank. Proceeds from the fund will be divided among Missouri Disabled Sportsmen, the Poplar Bluff High School Golf Team, and a scholarship.