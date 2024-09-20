Missouri high school basketball testing out the shot clock
The Missouri State High School Athletic Association (MSHSAA) recently announced that it will test the use of 35-second shot clock during the 2024-25 high school basketball season.
The shot clock will be used during varsity regular season tournaments and one-day shootouts. the MSHSSAA becomes the 28th state to adopt a shot clock. States that adopt a shot clock usually offer a window for schools to cover the costs and install the equipment before fully requiring all member schools to have a shot clock in place. The estimated cost of installing a shot clock is between $1,500 and $5,000 per school.
News-Press Now spoke to local coaches to gage their reactions and it was favorable.
“I think it's a great idea for the sport and I wish we would have gotten it a couple of years ago when it started to become introduced when the idea was flowing around,” Lafeyette boys basketball coach Kevin Bristol told the paper.
“It makes more sense why coach wants me to play like this, it's (shot clock) coming down the road,” said Benton girls basketball coach Chris Michaels. “My seniors know that, like, even though they may not play the shot clock, the people underneath them are going to and so, they're doing a good job of reminding kids, yes, this year we may be able to play slower than next year.”
In addition to the costs of the equipment, schools will have to train personnel how to operate it.