Oklahoma High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025

See every Oklahoma boys high school basketball final score

The 2025 Oklahoma high school boys basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from tonight's slate of action.

Ada 58, Tecumseh 43

Afton 60, Bluejacket 58

Alex 62, Rush Springs 48

Aline-Cleo 51, Billings 40

Allen 91, Wetumka 43

Amber-Pocasset 44, Dibble 34

Arapaho-Butler 53, Thomas-Fay-Custer 32

Ardmore 60, Seminole 44

Arkoma 47, Gans 31

Arnett 57, Beaver 43

Asher 51, Tupelo 34

Balko/Forgan 46, Tyrone 24

Muskogee 58, Bartlesville 48

Battiest 88, Haworth 26

Beggs 82, Morris 56

Perkins-Tryon 59, Berryhill 52

Binger-Oney 42, Verden 30

Bishop McGuinness 72, Duncan 61

Bixby 78, Ponca City 35

Blanchard 69, Tuttle 39

Boise City 74, Goodwell 33

Booker T Washington 73, Edison Prep 57

Boswell 74, Achille 10

Bowlegs 80, Graham-Dustin 34

Bridge Creek 57, Cache 39

Broken Arrow 67, Edmond Santa Fe 60

Burlington 51, South Barber (KS) 50

Byng 79, Atoka 34

Cameron 72, Buffalo Valley 40

Caney Valley 62, Dewey Jv 33

Canton 52, Ringwood 47

Carney 53, Coyle 48

Cascia Hall 78, McLain 64

Cashion 71, Minco 57

Cedar Vale-Dexter (KS) 43, Barnsdall 39

Central High 78, Fletcher 36

Chandler 75, Prague 33

Chattanooga 48, Mtn View-Gotebo 29

Cheyenne/Reydon 54, Merritt 50

Chisholm 84, Alva/Freedom 46

Choctaw 53, Putnam City 42

Chouteau-Mazie 52, Salina 43

Classen SAS 93, Altus 45

Cleveland 54, Cushing 46

Clinton 49, Elk City 46

Coalgate 59, Rock Creek 55

Collinsville 64, Coweta 52

Community Christian 51, Oklahoma Christian Academy 48

Union City 71, Cordell 27

Dover 85, Covington-Douglas 37

Daniel Webster 65, Wilson (Henryetta) 48

Davenport 80, Oilton 54

Del City 55, Newcastle 51

Douglass 43, Palo Duro (Amarillo, TX) 35

Dove Science - Tulsa 70, Tulsa Adventist Academy 20

Drummond 41, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 23

Duke 80, Big Pasture 33

Eagletown 74, Clayton 26

Earlsboro 51, Macomb 26

East Central 61, Claremore 43

Edmond Memorial 77, Putnam City West 76

Empire 58, Grandfield 43

Hollis 2, Erick 0

Eufaula 62, Henryetta 30

Fairland 90, Oklahoma Union 18

Fargo-Gage/Ft. Supply 51, Mooreland 46

Frederick 58, Burns Flat-Dill City 44

Frontier 66, Pawhuska 60

Ft. Cobb-Broxton 83, Walters 38

Glencoe 67, Garber 38

Geary 51, Mercy 35

Geronimo 47, Waurika 43

Tahlequah 50, Glenpool 44

Haileyville 45, Canadian 39

Hammon 70, Shattuck 42

The Academy 80, Harding Fine Arts 36

Mount St. Mary 78, Harrah 25

Haskell 62, Mounds 32

Heavener 81, Panama 61

Hinton 54, Hennessey 49

Stilwell 69, Hilldale 41

Hillsdale Christian 59, Medford 47

Hobart 58, Apache 43

McLoud 53, Holdenville 49

Hooker 63, Stratford, TX 44

Idabel 47, Hugo 33

Leedey 66, Hydro-Eakly 43

Sweetwater 76, Indiahoma 48

Inola 52, Victory Christian 49

Jenks 85, Capitol Hill 11

Western Heights 69, John Marshall 63

Kansas 49, Vinita 39

Kellyville 57, Bristow 51

Ketchum 53, Commerce 49

Keys (Parkhill) 61, Sallisaw 59

Kiefer 59, Sperry 20

Kingfisher 62, Bethany 48

Oklahoma Flame 94, KIPP Tulsa 85

Konawa 58, Elmore City-Pernell 49

Timberlake 56, Kremlin-Hillsdale 26

Latta 78, Roff 44

Legacy Christian School 68, Ft. Towson 48

Stratford 51, Lexington 47

Summit Christian 52, Liberty 44

Lincoln Christian 60, Metro Christian 44

Lindsay 66, Pauls Valley 36

Little Axe 79, Comanche 60

Lomega 74, Oklahoma Bible 56

Lone Grove 52, Madill 46

Oklahoma Christian School 60, Luther 24

Mannford 55, Nowata 42

Marietta 47, Turner 43

McAlester 61, Durant 57

Meeker 55, Stroud 31

Memorial 86, Pryor 38

Milburn 74, Coleman 62

Union 59, Moore 45

Morrison 62, Blackwell 45

Moss 49, Crowder 45

Soper 47, Moyers 38

Mulhall-Orlando 53, Agra 47

Mustang 83, Eisenhower 69

Nathan Hale 59, Will Rogers 48

Navajo 61, Snyder 22

Paden 76, New Lima 42

Noble 62, El Reno 40

Norman 69, Edmond North 40

Norman North 50, Westmoore 40

Okeene 49, Cherokee 44

Warner 50, Oktaha 46

Tipton 58, Olustee-Eldorado 43

Owasso 85, Sand Springs 47

Purcell 54, Washington 52

Putnam City North 82, Stillwater 42

Quapaw 71, Baxter Springs, KS 65

Wewoka 52, Quinton 44

Ripley 60, Wellston 49

Riverfield 77, Braggs 67

Riverside 63, Star-Spencer 54

Ryan 62, Thackerville 31

Sapulpa 77, Yukon 59

Sasakwa 63, Strother 38

Sequoyah (Tahlequah) 69, Wagoner 20

Shawnee 58, Bishop Kelley 48

U. S. Grant 86, Southmoore 79

Southwest Covenant 71, Destiny Christian 53

Velma-Alma 102, Springer 21

Sterling 69, Cement 61

Stringtown 64, Wapanucka 31

Stuart 92, Caney 32

Turpin 54, Buffalo 46

Tushka 71, Bennington 39

Valliant 65, Antlers 45

Watonga 64, Seiling 38

Wayne 60, Ninnekah 41

Waynoka 65, Taloga 34

Weatherford 63, OKC Knights 29

Weleetka 78, Butner 27

Wesleyan Christian School 83, South Coffeyville 28

Wilson 64, Tishomingo 43

Woodward 82, Anadarko 57

Yale 59, Pawnee 47

