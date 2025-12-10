Oklahoma High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025
The 2025 Oklahoma high school boys basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from tonight's slate of action.
Oklahoma high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025
Ada 58, Tecumseh 43
Afton 60, Bluejacket 58
Alex 62, Rush Springs 48
Aline-Cleo 51, Billings 40
Allen 91, Wetumka 43
Amber-Pocasset 44, Dibble 34
Arapaho-Butler 53, Thomas-Fay-Custer 32
Ardmore 60, Seminole 44
Arkoma 47, Gans 31
Arnett 57, Beaver 43
Asher 51, Tupelo 34
Balko/Forgan 46, Tyrone 24
Muskogee 58, Bartlesville 48
Battiest 88, Haworth 26
Beggs 82, Morris 56
Perkins-Tryon 59, Berryhill 52
Binger-Oney 42, Verden 30
Bishop McGuinness 72, Duncan 61
Bixby 78, Ponca City 35
Blanchard 69, Tuttle 39
Boise City 74, Goodwell 33
Booker T Washington 73, Edison Prep 57
Boswell 74, Achille 10
Bowlegs 80, Graham-Dustin 34
Bridge Creek 57, Cache 39
Broken Arrow 67, Edmond Santa Fe 60
Burlington 51, South Barber (KS) 50
Byng 79, Atoka 34
Cameron 72, Buffalo Valley 40
Caney Valley 62, Dewey Jv 33
Canton 52, Ringwood 47
Carney 53, Coyle 48
Cascia Hall 78, McLain 64
Cashion 71, Minco 57
Cedar Vale-Dexter (KS) 43, Barnsdall 39
Central High 78, Fletcher 36
Chandler 75, Prague 33
Chattanooga 48, Mtn View-Gotebo 29
Cheyenne/Reydon 54, Merritt 50
Chisholm 84, Alva/Freedom 46
Choctaw 53, Putnam City 42
Chouteau-Mazie 52, Salina 43
Classen SAS 93, Altus 45
Cleveland 54, Cushing 46
Clinton 49, Elk City 46
Coalgate 59, Rock Creek 55
Collinsville 64, Coweta 52
Community Christian 51, Oklahoma Christian Academy 48
Union City 71, Cordell 27
Dover 85, Covington-Douglas 37
Daniel Webster 65, Wilson (Henryetta) 48
Davenport 80, Oilton 54
Del City 55, Newcastle 51
Douglass 43, Palo Duro (Amarillo, TX) 35
Dove Science - Tulsa 70, Tulsa Adventist Academy 20
Drummond 41, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 23
Duke 80, Big Pasture 33
Eagletown 74, Clayton 26
Earlsboro 51, Macomb 26
East Central 61, Claremore 43
Edmond Memorial 77, Putnam City West 76
Empire 58, Grandfield 43
Hollis 2, Erick 0
Eufaula 62, Henryetta 30
Fairland 90, Oklahoma Union 18
Fargo-Gage/Ft. Supply 51, Mooreland 46
Frederick 58, Burns Flat-Dill City 44
Frontier 66, Pawhuska 60
Ft. Cobb-Broxton 83, Walters 38
Glencoe 67, Garber 38
Geary 51, Mercy 35
Geronimo 47, Waurika 43
Tahlequah 50, Glenpool 44
Haileyville 45, Canadian 39
Hammon 70, Shattuck 42
The Academy 80, Harding Fine Arts 36
Mount St. Mary 78, Harrah 25
Haskell 62, Mounds 32
Heavener 81, Panama 61
Hinton 54, Hennessey 49
Stilwell 69, Hilldale 41
Hillsdale Christian 59, Medford 47
Hobart 58, Apache 43
McLoud 53, Holdenville 49
Hooker 63, Stratford, TX 44
Idabel 47, Hugo 33
Leedey 66, Hydro-Eakly 43
Sweetwater 76, Indiahoma 48
Inola 52, Victory Christian 49
Jenks 85, Capitol Hill 11
Western Heights 69, John Marshall 63
Kansas 49, Vinita 39
Kellyville 57, Bristow 51
Ketchum 53, Commerce 49
Keys (Parkhill) 61, Sallisaw 59
Kiefer 59, Sperry 20
Kingfisher 62, Bethany 48
Oklahoma Flame 94, KIPP Tulsa 85
Konawa 58, Elmore City-Pernell 49
Timberlake 56, Kremlin-Hillsdale 26
Latta 78, Roff 44
Legacy Christian School 68, Ft. Towson 48
Stratford 51, Lexington 47
Summit Christian 52, Liberty 44
Lincoln Christian 60, Metro Christian 44
Lindsay 66, Pauls Valley 36
Little Axe 79, Comanche 60
Lomega 74, Oklahoma Bible 56
Lone Grove 52, Madill 46
Oklahoma Christian School 60, Luther 24
Mannford 55, Nowata 42
Marietta 47, Turner 43
McAlester 61, Durant 57
Meeker 55, Stroud 31
Memorial 86, Pryor 38
Milburn 74, Coleman 62
Union 59, Moore 45
Morrison 62, Blackwell 45
Moss 49, Crowder 45
Soper 47, Moyers 38
Mulhall-Orlando 53, Agra 47
Mustang 83, Eisenhower 69
Nathan Hale 59, Will Rogers 48
Navajo 61, Snyder 22
Paden 76, New Lima 42
Noble 62, El Reno 40
Norman 69, Edmond North 40
Norman North 50, Westmoore 40
Okeene 49, Cherokee 44
Warner 50, Oktaha 46
Tipton 58, Olustee-Eldorado 43
Owasso 85, Sand Springs 47
Purcell 54, Washington 52
Putnam City North 82, Stillwater 42
Quapaw 71, Baxter Springs, KS 65
Wewoka 52, Quinton 44
Ripley 60, Wellston 49
Riverfield 77, Braggs 67
Riverside 63, Star-Spencer 54
Ryan 62, Thackerville 31
Sapulpa 77, Yukon 59
Sasakwa 63, Strother 38
Sequoyah (Tahlequah) 69, Wagoner 20
Shawnee 58, Bishop Kelley 48
U. S. Grant 86, Southmoore 79
Southwest Covenant 71, Destiny Christian 53
Velma-Alma 102, Springer 21
Sterling 69, Cement 61
Stringtown 64, Wapanucka 31
Stuart 92, Caney 32
Turpin 54, Buffalo 46
Tushka 71, Bennington 39
Valliant 65, Antlers 45
Watonga 64, Seiling 38
Wayne 60, Ninnekah 41
Waynoka 65, Taloga 34
Weatherford 63, OKC Knights 29
Weleetka 78, Butner 27
Wesleyan Christian School 83, South Coffeyville 28
Wilson 64, Tishomingo 43
Woodward 82, Anadarko 57
Yale 59, Pawnee 47