Missouri High School Football: 2025 MSHSAA Class and District Assignments

Check out the roadmap to the postseason for Missouri's high school football teams

Levi Payton

As teams eye a postseason run in 2025, the MSHSAA just released its 2025 class and district assignments - giving high school programs a clear roadmap to the postseason.
As teams eye a postseason run in 2025, the MSHSAA just released its 2025 class and district assignments - giving high school programs a clear roadmap to the postseason.

As the 2025 high school football season officially gets underway in Missouri, the excitement is palpable. Teams across the state are gearing up for their first full slate of games, the bulk of which are on Friday though some kicked off on Thursday, and fans are ready to see which programs will emerge as contenders.

With the early-week openers in the books, the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) released its 2025 class and district assignments on Friday morning, giving schools, coaches, and fans a roadmap for the path to the postseason.

The 2024 season saw several teams etch their names into Missouri high school football history with state championships. In Class 6, De Smet Jesuit emerged victorious, defeating Nixa 35-20 to claim the Spartans' third state title. Platte County dominated Class 5 with a perfect 14-0 record, capping the season with a 49-14 win over Helias Catholic. Lutheran North showcased its prowess in Class 4, overpowering Festus 46-7 for the Crusaders' seventh state title. Blair Oaks continued its legacy in Class 3, finishing the season undefeated with a 38-28 win against Seneca to secure the Falcons' sixth championship. In Class 2, Lamar edged out Fair Grove 28-25, securing their 10th state title. Class 1 saw Adrian triumph over Penney with a 34-13 victory, marking the program's second state championship.

Here are the 2025 MSHSAA class and district assignments for the high school football season.

Class 1

District 1

Charleston

Hayti

Malden

Portageville

Saxony Lutheran

District 2

Crystal City

Grandview (Hillsboro)

Louisiana

Van-Far

Veritas Christian Academy HS

District 3

Ash Grove

Cabool

Marionville

Miller

Pierce City

Thayer

District 4

Cole Camp

Linn

Russellville

Skyline

Tipton

District 5

Adrian

Crest Ridge (Chilhowee)

Midway

Polo

Sherwood

Windsor

District 6

Gallatin (Tri-County)

Maysville (Winston)

North Platte

Penney

Plattsburg

West Platte

District 7

Fayette

Harrisburg

Marceline

Salisbury

Westran

District 8

Highland

Milan

Putnam County

Scotland County

South Shelby

Class 2

District 1

Caruthersville

Central (New Madrid County)

East Prairie

Jefferson (Festus)

Kelly

St. Pius X (Festus)

St. Vincent

District 2

Bowling Green

Cuba

Duchesne

Hermann

Montgomery County

Priory

District 3

Ava

Fair Grove

Forsyth

Houston

Liberty (Mountain View)

Springfield Catholic

Willow Springs

District 4

Butler

Diamond

El Dorado Springs

Holden

Lamar

Sarcoxie

Stockton (Sheldon)

District 5

Blair Oaks

Centralia

Father Tolton Regional Catholic

North Callaway

South Callaway

Versailles

Warsaw

District 6

Carrollton

Hogan Prep Academy Charter

KIPP KC Legacy

Lafayette County

Lexington

Lone Jack (Kingsville)

Summit Christian Academy

District 7

Brookfield

Clark County

Macon

Mark Twain

Monroe City

Palmyra

District 8

Cameron

East Buchanan

Lathrop

Lawson

Mid-Buchanan

South Harrison

Trenton

Class 3

District 1

Central (Park Hills)

Dexter

Doniphan

Fredericktown

Kennett

Potosi

Scott City (Chaffee)

District 2

Herculaneum

John Burroughs

Lift for Life Academy Charter

Lutheran South

Normandy Collaborative

Ste. Genevieve

Valle Catholic

District 3

Owensville

Principia (Whitfield)

St. Charles West

St. Clair

St. Francis Borgia

Winfield

Wright City

District 4

California

Eldon

Fulton

Hallsville

Moberly

Osage

Southern Boone

District 5

Buffalo

Clever

Mountain Grove

Pleasant Hope (Halfway, Marion C. Early)

Salem

St. James

Strafford

District 6

Aurora

Cassville

East Newton

Hollister

Mt. Vernon

Reeds Spring

Seneca

District 7

Boonville

Center

Clinton

Knob Noster

Oak Grove

St. Michael the Archangel

University Academy Charter (Ewing Marion Kauffman)

District 8

Central (Kansas City)

Chillicothe

Lafayette (St. Joseph)

Maryville

Pembroke Hill

Richmond

Class 4

District 1

DeSoto

Festus

Hillsboro

North County

Perryville

Sikeston

Windsor (Imperial)

District 2

Affton

Bayless (Hancock)

Pacific

Sullivan

Union

Vianney

Westminster Christian Academy

District 3

Confluence Prep Academy Charter (Grand Center Arts Charter)

Gateway (Soldan International Studies)

Jennings

Lutheran North

McCluer North

Roosevelt

St. Mary's South Side

District 4

Clayton (Brentwood)

Holt

Lutheran St. Charles

Orchard Farm

Parkway North

St. Charles

University City

District 5

Hannibal

Kirksville

Marshall

Mexico

Odessa

Warrenton

District 6

Bolivar

Carl Junction

Logan-Rogersville

Marshfield

McDonald County

Monett

West Plains

District 7

Harrisonville

Lincoln College Prep

Nevada

Pleasant Hill

Raytown South

Southeast

Warrensburg

District 8

Benton

Excelsior Springs

Kearney

Northeast (Kansas City)

Savannah

Smithville

Van Horn

Class 5

District 1

Central (Cape Girardeau)

Farmington

Fox

Mehlville

Miller Career Academy (Sumner, Vashon)

Poplar Bluff

Webster Groves

District 2

Eureka

Kirkwood

Parkway South

Rockwood Summit

Rolla

Washington

District 3

Cardinal Ritter

Chaminade College Prep

Hazelwood East

Ladue Horton Watkins

McCluer

MICDS

Riverview Gardens

District 4

Ft. Zumwalt East

Ft. Zumwalt North

Ft. Zumwalt South

North Point

Parkway Central

Parkway West

Timberland

District 5

Camdenton

Capital City

Glendale

Hillcrest

Jefferson City

Lebanon

Waynesville

District 6

Branson

Carthage

Neosho

Parkview

Republic

Webb City

Willard

District 7

Battle

Belton

Grain Valley

Grandview

Raytown

Ruskin

Smith-Cotton

District 8

Fort Osage

Platte County

Rockhurst

St. Pius X (Kansas City)

Truman

William Chrisman

Winnetonka

Class 6

District 1

Jackson

Lindbergh

Northwest (Cedar Hill)

Oakville

Seckman

District 2

Christian Brothers College

De Smet Jesuit

Lafayette (Wildwood)

Marquette

SLUH

District 3

Francis Howell North

Hazelwood Central

Hazelwood West

Pattonville

Ritenour

District 4

Francis Howell Central

Francis Howell

Ft. Zumwalt West

Liberty (Wentzville)

St. Dominic

Troy Buchanan

District 5

Joplin

Kickapoo

Nixa

Ozark

Raymore-Peculiar

District 6

Blue Springs

Blue Springs South

Helias Catholic

Hickman

Rock Bridge

District 7

Lee's Summit

Lee's Summit North

Lee's Summit West

North Kansas City

Park Hill South

District 8

Central (St. Joseph)

Liberty

Liberty North

Oak Park

Park Hill

Staley

Published
Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Levi’s sports journalism career began in 2005. A Missouri native, he’s won multiple Press Association awards for feature writing and has served as a writer and editor covering high school sports as well as working beats in professional baseball, NCAA football, basketball, baseball and soccer. If you have a good story, he’d love to tell it.

