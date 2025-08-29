Missouri High School Football: 2025 MSHSAA Class and District Assignments
As the 2025 high school football season officially gets underway in Missouri, the excitement is palpable. Teams across the state are gearing up for their first full slate of games, the bulk of which are on Friday though some kicked off on Thursday, and fans are ready to see which programs will emerge as contenders.
With the early-week openers in the books, the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) released its 2025 class and district assignments on Friday morning, giving schools, coaches, and fans a roadmap for the path to the postseason.
The 2024 season saw several teams etch their names into Missouri high school football history with state championships. In Class 6, De Smet Jesuit emerged victorious, defeating Nixa 35-20 to claim the Spartans' third state title. Platte County dominated Class 5 with a perfect 14-0 record, capping the season with a 49-14 win over Helias Catholic. Lutheran North showcased its prowess in Class 4, overpowering Festus 46-7 for the Crusaders' seventh state title. Blair Oaks continued its legacy in Class 3, finishing the season undefeated with a 38-28 win against Seneca to secure the Falcons' sixth championship. In Class 2, Lamar edged out Fair Grove 28-25, securing their 10th state title. Class 1 saw Adrian triumph over Penney with a 34-13 victory, marking the program's second state championship.
Here are the 2025 MSHSAA class and district assignments for the high school football season.
Class 1
District 1
Charleston
Hayti
Malden
Portageville
Saxony Lutheran
District 2
Crystal City
Grandview (Hillsboro)
Louisiana
Van-Far
Veritas Christian Academy HS
District 3
Ash Grove
Cabool
Marionville
Miller
Pierce City
Thayer
District 4
Cole Camp
Linn
Russellville
Skyline
Tipton
District 5
Adrian
Crest Ridge (Chilhowee)
Midway
Polo
Sherwood
Windsor
District 6
Gallatin (Tri-County)
Maysville (Winston)
North Platte
Penney
Plattsburg
West Platte
District 7
Fayette
Harrisburg
Marceline
Salisbury
Westran
District 8
Highland
Milan
Putnam County
Scotland County
South Shelby
Class 2
District 1
Caruthersville
Central (New Madrid County)
East Prairie
Jefferson (Festus)
Kelly
St. Pius X (Festus)
St. Vincent
District 2
Bowling Green
Cuba
Duchesne
Hermann
Montgomery County
Priory
District 3
Ava
Fair Grove
Forsyth
Houston
Liberty (Mountain View)
Springfield Catholic
Willow Springs
District 4
Butler
Diamond
El Dorado Springs
Holden
Lamar
Sarcoxie
Stockton (Sheldon)
District 5
Blair Oaks
Centralia
Father Tolton Regional Catholic
North Callaway
South Callaway
Versailles
Warsaw
District 6
Carrollton
Hogan Prep Academy Charter
KIPP KC Legacy
Lafayette County
Lexington
Lone Jack (Kingsville)
Summit Christian Academy
District 7
Brookfield
Clark County
Macon
Mark Twain
Monroe City
Palmyra
District 8
Cameron
East Buchanan
Lathrop
Lawson
Mid-Buchanan
South Harrison
Trenton
Class 3
District 1
Central (Park Hills)
Dexter
Doniphan
Fredericktown
Kennett
Potosi
Scott City (Chaffee)
District 2
Herculaneum
John Burroughs
Lift for Life Academy Charter
Lutheran South
Normandy Collaborative
Ste. Genevieve
Valle Catholic
District 3
Owensville
Principia (Whitfield)
St. Charles West
St. Clair
St. Francis Borgia
Winfield
Wright City
District 4
California
Eldon
Fulton
Hallsville
Moberly
Osage
Southern Boone
District 5
Buffalo
Clever
Mountain Grove
Pleasant Hope (Halfway, Marion C. Early)
Salem
St. James
Strafford
District 6
Aurora
Cassville
East Newton
Hollister
Mt. Vernon
Reeds Spring
Seneca
District 7
Boonville
Center
Clinton
Knob Noster
Oak Grove
St. Michael the Archangel
University Academy Charter (Ewing Marion Kauffman)
District 8
Central (Kansas City)
Chillicothe
Lafayette (St. Joseph)
Maryville
Pembroke Hill
Richmond
Class 4
District 1
DeSoto
Festus
Hillsboro
North County
Perryville
Sikeston
Windsor (Imperial)
District 2
Affton
Bayless (Hancock)
Pacific
Sullivan
Union
Vianney
Westminster Christian Academy
District 3
Confluence Prep Academy Charter (Grand Center Arts Charter)
Gateway (Soldan International Studies)
Jennings
Lutheran North
McCluer North
Roosevelt
St. Mary's South Side
District 4
Clayton (Brentwood)
Holt
Lutheran St. Charles
Orchard Farm
Parkway North
St. Charles
University City
District 5
Hannibal
Kirksville
Marshall
Mexico
Odessa
Warrenton
District 6
Bolivar
Carl Junction
Logan-Rogersville
Marshfield
McDonald County
Monett
West Plains
District 7
Harrisonville
Lincoln College Prep
Nevada
Pleasant Hill
Raytown South
Southeast
Warrensburg
District 8
Benton
Excelsior Springs
Kearney
Northeast (Kansas City)
Savannah
Smithville
Van Horn
Class 5
District 1
Central (Cape Girardeau)
Farmington
Fox
Mehlville
Miller Career Academy (Sumner, Vashon)
Poplar Bluff
Webster Groves
District 2
Eureka
Kirkwood
Parkway South
Rockwood Summit
Rolla
Washington
District 3
Cardinal Ritter
Chaminade College Prep
Hazelwood East
Ladue Horton Watkins
McCluer
MICDS
Riverview Gardens
District 4
Ft. Zumwalt East
Ft. Zumwalt North
Ft. Zumwalt South
North Point
Parkway Central
Parkway West
Timberland
District 5
Camdenton
Capital City
Glendale
Hillcrest
Jefferson City
Lebanon
Waynesville
District 6
Branson
Carthage
Neosho
Parkview
Republic
Webb City
Willard
District 7
Battle
Belton
Grain Valley
Grandview
Raytown
Ruskin
Smith-Cotton
District 8
Fort Osage
Platte County
Rockhurst
St. Pius X (Kansas City)
Truman
William Chrisman
Winnetonka
Class 6
District 1
Jackson
Lindbergh
Northwest (Cedar Hill)
Oakville
Seckman
District 2
Christian Brothers College
De Smet Jesuit
Lafayette (Wildwood)
Marquette
SLUH
District 3
Francis Howell North
Hazelwood Central
Hazelwood West
Pattonville
Ritenour
District 4
Francis Howell Central
Francis Howell
Ft. Zumwalt West
Liberty (Wentzville)
St. Dominic
Troy Buchanan
District 5
Joplin
Kickapoo
Nixa
Ozark
Raymore-Peculiar
District 6
Blue Springs
Blue Springs South
Helias Catholic
Hickman
Rock Bridge
District 7
Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit North
Lee's Summit West
North Kansas City
Park Hill South
District 8
Central (St. Joseph)
Liberty
Liberty North
Oak Park
Park Hill
Staley