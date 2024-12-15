Missouri High School Football all State: Missouri Football Coaches Association Announces Class 5 Team
The Missouri Football Coaches Association (MFCA) has released its Missouri Class 5 All-State Football Team. Platte County claimed the Class 5 state title in convincing fashion and scored 10 all-staters, including six on the first team. Helias Catholic, MICDS and Lafayette (Wildwood) also finished in the final four.
Class 5
First Team
Offense
QB Rocco Marriott, 11, 6'3, 210 Platte County
RB Jax Glendenning, 12, 5'9, 190 Lebanon
RB Zai'Aire Thomas, 12, 5'6, 170 Cape Central
RB Jamarion Parker, 12, 6'1, 188 Cardinal Ritter
WR Robby Preckel, 12, 6'4, 220 Lafayette (Wildwood)
WR Larry Porter IV, 12, 6'3, 185 Raytown
TE Jack Utz, 11, 6'5, 230 Platte County
ATH Brian Gould, 12, 6'0, 190 MICDS
OL Jack Lange, 12, 6'8, 295 Eureka
OL Miles Coleman, 11, 6'3, 295 MICDS
OL Will Kemna, 12, 6'5, 250, Helias Catholic
OL Quinn Lightle, 11, 6'2, 245 Platte County
Defense
DL Luke Allgeyer, 12, 6'6, 290 MICDS
DL Trevor Meadows, 12, 6'3, 290 Carthage
DL Oscar Chatman, 11, 6'0, 225 Hazelwood East
DL Kameron Doyle, 12, 6'2, 255 Platte County
LB Anthony Thompson, 12, 5'10, 215 Fort Osage
LB Brock Fowler, 12, 6'0, 185 Platte County
LB Eli Homan, 11, 5'11, 195 Helias Catholic
LB Brody Eggleston, 12, 6'0, 175 Webb City
LB Alex Behl, 12, 6'1, 205 Lafayette (Wildwood)
DB DeKarai Weaver, 11, 5'11, 165 Chaminade
DB Trevor Hay, 12, 6'2, 185 Platte County
DB Logan Hillman, 11, 6'3, 180 Helias Catholic
DB Antonio Parker, 12, 5'11, 182 Cardinal Ritter
Specialists
P Colton Clyman, 11, 6'0, 170 Grain Valley
K Malik Orsan, 12, 6'0, 190 MICDS
RET Alex Marberry, 12, 5'11, 175 Helias Catholic
Offensive Player of the Year
Rocco Marriott, 11, 6'3, 210 Platte County
Defensive Player of the Year
Anthony Thompson, 12, 5'10, 215 Fort Osage
Coach of the Year
Bill Utz, Platte County
Second Team
Offense
QB Jack Behl, 12, 6'0, 200 Lafayette (Wildwood)
RB Trevor Codak, 11, 6'0, 185 Eureka
RB Jaylen Thomas, 11, 5'10, 205 Capital City
RB Madden Irving, 12, 5'9, 200 Chaminade
WR Dejerrian Miller, 12, 6'4, 190 Cardinal Ritter
WR Braiden Stevens, 11, 5'10, 155 Platte County
TE Kerson Murray, 12, 6'4, 235 Carthage
TE Gabriel Weaver, 11, 6'6, 210 MICDS
ATH Carson Boyd, 12, 6'0, 186 Cardinal Ritter
OL Eric Lathan, 12, 5'11, 225 Webb City
OL Jacob Sweeten, 12, 5'11, 215 Ft. Zumwalt North
OL Landon Harper, 11, 6'3, 260 Republic
OL Preston Brashear, 11, 6'3, 260 Fort Osage
OL Carter Briddell, 12, 6'3, 285 North Point
Defense
DL Easton Lueckenhoff, 12, 6'1, 220 Helias Catholic
DL Cartez Hopkins, 12, 6'1, 200 Cape Central
DL Xavier Jackson, 11, 6'3, 245 Ft. Zumwalt North
DL Omar Hussein, 12, 6'2, 225 Rockwood Summit
LB Peyton Simon, 12, 6'1, 230 MICDS
LB Mason Marden, 11, 6'2, 215 Ladue
LB Semaj Flowers, 12, 5'10, 170 Hazelwood East
LB Kaesen McClain, 12, 5'8, 195 Farmington
LB Darrell Smith, 12, 5'9 180 Platte County
DB Graham Faust, 11, 6'3, 190 MICDS
DB Sam Lopez, 12, 5'9, 170 Helias Catholic
DB Andrew Young, 12, 6'1, 180 Webb City
DB Nolan Savoie, 11, 6'2, 175 Lafayette (Wildwood)
Specialists
P Jake Ference, 12, 6'0, 190 Lafayette (Wildwood)
K Dane Efird, 12, 6'2, 185 Branson
RET Henry Rohan, 11, 6'1, 180 MICDS
Third Team
Offense
QB Hoyt Gregory, 12, 6'3, 215 North Point
RB Landyn Collins, 12, 5'11, 205 Carthage
RB Adam Gisler, 11, 5'10, 185 Platte County
RB Jy'Ren Green, 12, 5'11, 170 Fort Zumwalt
RB Robert Palmer, 12, 5'11, 205, Grain Valley
WR Tres Baskerville, 11, 5'10, 180 Platte County
WR Tommy Hutsler, 12, 6'3, 195 ST. PIUS X (KC)
ATH Luke McCormick, 12, 6'1, 200 Branson
OL Andy Hertlein, 12, 6'4, 285 Parkway South
OL Cyiree Artery, 12, 6'5, 320 Raytown
OL Jake Rebmann, 11, 6'5, 285 Lebanon
OL Tyce Hardin, 12, 6'3, 330 Neosho
OL Andrew Howell, 12, 6'2, 285 Chaminade
Defense
DL Bryce Gray, 12, 6'1, 285 Cardinal Ritter
DL Blake Ashby, 12, 6'2, 240 Eureka
DL Landon Bland, 11, 6'4, 225 Carthage
DL Jimmell Holman, 10, 6'0, 250 ST, PIUS X (KC)
LB Gavin Pittman, 12, 6'1, 185 Cape Central
LB Ben Lanigan, 11, 5'8, 170 Helias Catholic
LB Carl Molle, 12, 6'2, 200 ST. PIUS X (KC)
LB Eliot Hummer, 12, 6'3, 215 Ft. Zumwalt West
LB Greg Robinson, 12, 5'8, 170 Lafayette (Wildwood)
DB Bobby Cole, 11, 5'10, 165 Hazelwood East
DB Jacob Bina, 12, 6'2, 170 Washington
DB Chaun Robinson, 12, 5'10, 180 Ft. Zumwalt North
DB Kendric Johnson, 12, 5'10, 150 Jefferson City
Specialists
P Grisham Ravindranath, 12, 5'7, 160 Ladue
K Frankie Kapetanovich, 11, 5'11, 165 ST. PIUS X (KC)
RET Bostyn Patterson, 12, 6'3, 185 Neosho