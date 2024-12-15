High School

Missouri High School Football all State: Missouri Football Coaches Association Announces Class 5 Team

Class 5 state champion Platte County gets 10 all-state selections

Eureka offensive tackle Jack Lange (right), committed to the University of Missouri, has been named Missouri Class 5 first team all-state by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. / Photo by Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

The Missouri Football Coaches Association (MFCA) has released its Missouri Class 5 All-State Football Team. Platte County claimed the Class 5 state title in convincing fashion and scored 10 all-staters, including six on the first team. Helias Catholic, MICDS and Lafayette (Wildwood) also finished in the final four.

Class 5

First Team

Offense

QB Rocco Marriott, 11, 6'3, 210 Platte County

RB Jax Glendenning, 12, 5'9, 190 Lebanon

RB Zai'Aire Thomas, 12, 5'6, 170 Cape Central

RB Jamarion Parker, 12, 6'1, 188 Cardinal Ritter

WR Robby Preckel, 12, 6'4, 220 Lafayette (Wildwood)

WR Larry Porter IV, 12, 6'3, 185 Raytown

TE Jack Utz, 11, 6'5, 230 Platte County

ATH Brian Gould, 12, 6'0, 190 MICDS

OL Jack Lange, 12, 6'8, 295 Eureka

OL Miles Coleman, 11, 6'3, 295 MICDS

OL Will Kemna, 12, 6'5, 250, Helias Catholic

OL Quinn Lightle, 11, 6'2, 245 Platte County

Defense

DL Luke Allgeyer, 12, 6'6, 290 MICDS

DL Trevor Meadows, 12, 6'3, 290 Carthage

DL Oscar Chatman, 11, 6'0, 225 Hazelwood East

DL Kameron Doyle, 12, 6'2, 255 Platte County

LB Anthony Thompson, 12, 5'10, 215 Fort Osage

LB Brock Fowler, 12, 6'0, 185 Platte County

LB Eli Homan, 11, 5'11, 195 Helias Catholic

LB Brody Eggleston, 12, 6'0, 175 Webb City

LB Alex Behl, 12, 6'1, 205 Lafayette (Wildwood)

DB DeKarai Weaver, 11, 5'11, 165 Chaminade

DB Trevor Hay, 12, 6'2, 185 Platte County

DB Logan Hillman, 11, 6'3, 180 Helias Catholic

DB Antonio Parker, 12, 5'11, 182 Cardinal Ritter

Specialists

P Colton Clyman, 11, 6'0, 170 Grain Valley

K Malik Orsan, 12, 6'0, 190 MICDS

RET Alex Marberry, 12, 5'11, 175 Helias Catholic

Offensive Player of the Year

Rocco Marriott, 11, 6'3, 210 Platte County

Defensive Player of the Year

Anthony Thompson, 12, 5'10, 215 Fort Osage

Coach of the Year

Bill Utz, Platte County

Second Team

Offense

QB Jack Behl, 12, 6'0, 200 Lafayette (Wildwood)

RB Trevor Codak, 11, 6'0, 185 Eureka

RB Jaylen Thomas, 11, 5'10, 205 Capital City

RB Madden Irving, 12, 5'9, 200 Chaminade

WR Dejerrian Miller, 12, 6'4, 190 Cardinal Ritter

WR Braiden Stevens, 11, 5'10, 155 Platte County

TE Kerson Murray, 12, 6'4, 235 Carthage

TE Gabriel Weaver, 11, 6'6, 210 MICDS

ATH Carson Boyd, 12, 6'0, 186 Cardinal Ritter

OL Eric Lathan, 12, 5'11, 225 Webb City

OL Jacob Sweeten, 12, 5'11, 215 Ft. Zumwalt North

OL Landon Harper, 11, 6'3, 260 Republic

OL Preston Brashear, 11, 6'3, 260 Fort Osage

OL Carter Briddell, 12, 6'3, 285 North Point

Defense

DL Easton Lueckenhoff, 12, 6'1, 220 Helias Catholic

DL Cartez Hopkins, 12, 6'1, 200 Cape Central

DL Xavier Jackson, 11, 6'3, 245 Ft. Zumwalt North

DL Omar Hussein, 12, 6'2, 225 Rockwood Summit

LB Peyton Simon, 12, 6'1, 230 MICDS

LB Mason Marden, 11, 6'2, 215 Ladue

LB Semaj Flowers, 12, 5'10, 170 Hazelwood East

LB Kaesen McClain, 12, 5'8, 195 Farmington

LB Darrell Smith, 12, 5'9 180 Platte County

DB Graham Faust, 11, 6'3, 190 MICDS

DB Sam Lopez, 12, 5'9, 170 Helias Catholic

DB Andrew Young, 12, 6'1, 180 Webb City

DB Nolan Savoie, 11, 6'2, 175 Lafayette (Wildwood)

Specialists

P Jake Ference, 12, 6'0, 190 Lafayette (Wildwood)

K Dane Efird, 12, 6'2, 185 Branson

RET Henry Rohan, 11, 6'1, 180 MICDS

Third Team

Offense

QB Hoyt Gregory, 12, 6'3, 215 North Point

RB Landyn Collins, 12, 5'11, 205 Carthage

RB Adam Gisler, 11, 5'10, 185 Platte County

RB Jy'Ren Green, 12, 5'11, 170 Fort Zumwalt

RB Robert Palmer, 12, 5'11, 205, Grain Valley

WR Tres Baskerville, 11, 5'10, 180 Platte County

WR Tommy Hutsler, 12, 6'3, 195 ST. PIUS X (KC)

ATH Luke McCormick, 12, 6'1, 200 Branson

OL Andy Hertlein, 12, 6'4, 285 Parkway South

OL Cyiree Artery, 12, 6'5, 320 Raytown

OL Jake Rebmann, 11, 6'5, 285 Lebanon

OL Tyce Hardin, 12, 6'3, 330 Neosho

OL Andrew Howell, 12, 6'2, 285 Chaminade

Defense

DL Bryce Gray, 12, 6'1, 285 Cardinal Ritter

DL Blake Ashby, 12, 6'2, 240 Eureka

DL Landon Bland, 11, 6'4, 225 Carthage

DL Jimmell Holman, 10, 6'0, 250 ST, PIUS X (KC)

LB Gavin Pittman, 12, 6'1, 185 Cape Central

LB Ben Lanigan, 11, 5'8, 170 Helias Catholic

LB Carl Molle, 12, 6'2, 200 ST. PIUS X (KC)

LB Eliot Hummer, 12, 6'3, 215 Ft. Zumwalt West

LB Greg Robinson, 12, 5'8, 170 Lafayette (Wildwood)

DB Bobby Cole, 11, 5'10, 165 Hazelwood East

DB Jacob Bina, 12, 6'2, 170 Washington

DB Chaun Robinson, 12, 5'10, 180 Ft. Zumwalt North

DB Kendric Johnson, 12, 5'10, 150 Jefferson City

Specialists

P Grisham Ravindranath, 12, 5'7, 160 Ladue

K Frankie Kapetanovich, 11, 5'11, 165 ST. PIUS X (KC)

RET Bostyn Patterson, 12, 6'3, 185 Neosho

