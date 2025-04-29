Missouri high school football: Blue Springs announces 2025 schedule
The Wildcats compiled a 6-5 record in 2024
The Blue Springs varsity football squad recently announced its schedule for the 2025 season.
The Wildcats are coming off a 2024 campaign in which they went 6-5. The team’s season came to an end when it lost to Blue Springs South in the second round of the MSHSAA Class XI playoffs.
The MSHSAA playoffs begin Oct. 31.
Blue Springs’ full 2025 schedule
Aug. 29 – at Lees Summit West
Sept. 5 – vs. Lees Summit
Sept. 12 – at Ray-Pec
Sept. 19 – vs. Staley (Homecoming)
Sept. 26 – vs. Lees Summit North
Oct. 3 – at Rockhurst
Oct. 10 – at Park Hill South
Oct. 17 – Blue Springs South (Senior Night)
Oct. 24 – at Liberty North
