High School

Missouri high school football: Blue Springs announces 2025 schedule

The Wildcats compiled a 6-5 record in 2024

Kevin L. Smith

Blue Springs varsity football
Blue Springs varsity football / David Smith, SBLive Sports

The Blue Springs varsity football squad recently announced its schedule for the 2025 season.

The Wildcats are coming off a 2024 campaign in which they went 6-5. The team’s season came to an end when it lost to Blue Springs South in the second round of the MSHSAA Class XI playoffs.

The MSHSAA playoffs begin Oct. 31.

Blue Springs’ full 2025 schedule

Aug. 29 – at Lees Summit West

Sept. 5 – vs. Lees Summit

Sept. 12 – at Ray-Pec

Sept. 19 – vs. Staley (Homecoming)

Sept. 26 – vs. Lees Summit North

Oct. 3 – at Rockhurst

Oct. 10 – at Park Hill South

Oct. 17 – Blue Springs South (Senior Night)

Oct. 24 – at Liberty North

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/Missouri