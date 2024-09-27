Missouri high school football computer rankings (9/27/2024)
Week 5 of the Missouri high school football season is here and High School on SI is launching its debut computer rankings for this season.
Nixa takes the number 1 spot for the Class 6 computer rankings. The Eagles are 4-0 with two of those wins coming over top 100 teams. With one loss Christian Brothers finds themselves at No. 4 heading into Week 5 of the season.
Class 5 sees the top 9 teams sitting at 4-0 with Lafayette sitting at the No. 1 ranking after Week 4. Cardinal Ritter College Prep is looking up at the Lancers and will aim to take that top spot as the season rolls on.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.
Here are SBLive's latest Missouri football computer rankings, as of September 25, 2024:
MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Brady Twombly