Missouri High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Missouri high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Missouri high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:
MSHSAA High School Football Class 1 Rankings
1. Putnam County (4-0)
2. Salisbury (4-0)
3. Ash Grove (3-0)
4. Windsor (4-0)
5. Lincoln (2-0)
6. Russellville (3-1)
7. Van-Far (3-1)
8. Marionville (3-1)
9. Gallatin (3-1)
10. Tipton (3-1)
11. Scotland County (3-1)
12. Charleston (3-1)
13. North Platte (3-1)
14. Marceline (2-2)
15. Fayette (2-2)
16. West Platte (2-2)
17. Midway (2-2)
18. Hayti (2-2)
19. Cole Camp (2-2)
20. Crest Ridge (2-2)
21. Polo (2-2)
22. Harrisburg (2-2)
23. Miller (2-2)
24. Westran (2-2)
25. Louisiana (1-2)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 2 Rankings
1. Blair Oaks (4-0)
2. North Callaway (4-0)
3. Mid-Buchanan (4-0)
4. Warsaw (4-0)
5. El Dorado Springs (3-0)
6. Father Tolton (4-0)
7. Carrollton (4-0)
8. Lathrop (4-0)
9. Springfield Catholic (4-0)
10. Liberty (3-1)
11. Brookfield (4-0)
12. Caruthersville (4-0)
13. Willow Springs (3-1)
14. Monroe City (3-1)
15. South Harrison (3-1)
16. Fair Grove (3-1)
17. Lamar (3-1)
18. Houston (3-1)
19. Jefferson (3-1)
20. Holden (3-1)
21. Palmyra (3-1)
22. Forsyth (2-2)
23. Lawson (3-1)
24. Centralia (2-1)
25. New Madrid County Central (2-2)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 3 Rankings
1. Seneca (4-0)
2. Valle Catholic (4-0)
3. Lift for Life Academy (3-1)
4. Dexter (4-0)
5. Ste. Genevieve (4-0)
6. St. Francis Borgia (3-0)
7. Boonville (3-1)
8. Knob Noster (4-0)
9. Maryville (3-1)
10. Mountain Grove (3-1)
11. Richmond (3-1)
12. Osage (3-1)
13. Clinton (3-1)
14. Scott City (3-1)
15. University Academy Charter (3-1)
16. St. James (3-1)
17. Clever (3-1)
18. Eldon (3-1)
19. Central (3-1)
20. St. Michael (2-2)
21. Wright City (2-1)
22. Hollister (2-2)
23. Aurora (2-2)
24. Center (2-2)
25. Herculaneum (2-2)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 4 Rankings
1. Harrisonville (4-0)
2. Mexico (3-0)
3. Kearney (4-0)
4. Festus (3-0)
5. Nevada (3-1)
6. Orchard Farm (4-0)
7. Logan-Rogersville (3-0)
8. Savannah (4-0)
9. Hannibal (3-1)
10. Jennings (4-0)
11. Odessa (3-1)
12. Warrenton (3-1)
13. McDonald County (3-1)
14. Parkway North (2-1)
15. Lutheran North (1-1)
16. Hillsboro (3-1)
17. Smithville (3-1)
18. Carl Junction (3-1)
19. Affton (2-1)
20. Windsor (2-2)
21. University City (1-1)
22. Soldan International Studies (1-0)
23. Marshall (2-2)
24. Marshfield (3-1)
25. Sullivan (2-2)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 5 Rankings
1. Rockwood Summit (4-0)
2. Platte County (3-0)
3. Parkway West (4-0)
4. Eureka (4-0)
5. Neosho (4-0)
6. Central (4-0)
7. Grain Valley (3-1)
8. Kirkwood (3-1)
9. Chaminade (3-0)
10. North Point (4-0)
11. Rockhurst (3-0)
12. Fort Zumwalt North (3-1)
13. Webb City (3-1)
14. Ladue Horton Watkins (3-1)
15. Fort Zumwalt South (3-0)
16. Farmington (3-1)
17. Raytown (3-1)
18. Republic (3-1)
19. Cardinal Ritter College Prep (2-2)
20. Winnetonka (3-1)
21. Smith-Cotton (3-1)
22. Fort Osage (2-2)
23. Carthage (3-1)
24. Branson (3-1)
25. Lebanon (2-2)
MSHSAA High School Football Class 6 Rankings
1. Jackson (4-0)
2. Lafayette (4-0)
3. Nixa (4-0)
4. Helias (4-0)
5. Christian Brothers (3-0)
6. St. Louis University (4-0)
7. North Kansas City (4-0)
8. St. Dominic (3-0)
9. Blue Springs South (4-0)
10. Liberty (4-0)
11. Troy-Buchanan (3-1)
12. Seckman (3-1)
13. Hickman (3-1)
14. Liberty (3-1)
15. Northwest (3-1)
16. Lee’s Summit North (3-1)
17. Oakville (3-1)
18. Fort Zumwalt West (2-2)
19. Central (3-1)
20. Park Hill (2-2)
21. Howell (2-2)
22. Pattonville (2-2)
23. Blue Springs (3-1)
24. Staley (2-2)
25. Liberty North (2-2)