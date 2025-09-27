High School

Missouri high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

See every final score from Week 5 of Missouri high school football

Ben Dagg

Scenes from Father Tolton
Scenes from Father Tolton / Chris Kwiecinski/Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 Missouri high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Adrian 39, Butler 28

Ava 42, Salem 14

Blair Oaks 55, Boonville 0

Bowling Green 45, Louisiana 23

Camdenton 53, Battle 24

Cameron 6, Maryville 34

Capital City 41, Jefferson City 35

Carl Junction 49, Hillcrest 26

Cassville 42, Harrisonville 14

Centralia 50, Macon 13

Chillicothe 47, Southeast 6

Christian Brothers 65, Lipscomb Academy 33

Clinton 20, Oak Grove 14

Cole Camp 45, Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op 16

Concordia 47, Orrick 8

De Smet Jesuit 56, Vianney 42

DeSoto 41, Windsor 14

Drexel/Miami Co-op 72, Rich Hill 20

East Buchanan 35, Lathrop 6

El Dorado Springs 20, Sarcoxie 28

Farmington 42, Sikeston 6

Fayette 29, Linn 14

Fort Osage 28, Oak Park 29

Gallatin 35, Westran 22

Gateway Tech 29, Crystal City 6

Glendale 38, Kickapoo 29

Grain Valley 44, Raytown South 6

Grandview 20, Perryville 21

Hallsville 43, Eldon 33

Harrisburg 0, Tipton 48

Helias 16, Rock Bridge 6

Herculaneum 50, Cuba 20

Holden 63, Lexington 6

Hollister 30, Buffalo 16

Holt 41, Winfield 6

Jackson 69, Poplar Bluff 7

Jefferson 50, Bayless 20

Kearney 24, North Kansas City 20

King City/Union Star Co-op 72, Princeton 22

Kirksville 35, Marshall 14

Kirkwood 24, Eureka 21

Knob Noster 55, Carrollton 22

Lafayette 35, Pattonville 0

Lee's Summit 33, Lee's Summit West 15

Lee's Summit North 41, Blue Springs 28

Liberty 51, Willow Springs 0

Liberty 63, Central 21

Liberty North 42, Raymore-Peculiar 3

Lift for Life Academy 12, St. Louis University 13

Lutheran North 57, Lutheran South 7

Macon 13, Centralia 50

Marceline 25, Maysville/Winston Co-op 0

Marionville 63, Diamond 0

Marquette 23, Hazelwood Central 12

Marquette Catholic 48, Saxony Lutheran 34

Marshall 14, Kirksville 35

Maryville 34, Cameron 6

Mid-Buchanan 35, Lawson 21

Milan 15, Polo 28

Miller 25, Ash Grove 12

Moberly 56, Fulton 14

Monett 50, McDonald County 40

Monroe City 62, Clark County 0

Montgomery County 28, Van-Far 14

Mountain Grove 66, Cabool 6

Mound City 72, South Nodaway 38

Mt. Vernon 21, Lamar 0

Nevada 41, East Newton 7

New Madrid County Central 26, Kelly 6

North Andrew 28, St. Joseph Christian 22

North Callaway 12, Palmyra 50

North Point 22, Fort Zumwalt East 0

North Shelby 34, Paris 26

Northeast 42, KIPP KC Legacy High School 22

Oak Park 29, Fort Osage 28

Oakville 10, Seckman 14

Orchard Farm 49, St. Charles 3

Osage 48, California 0

Ozark 71, Waynesville 0

Palmyra 50, North Callaway 12

Paris 26, North Shelby 34

Park Hill 35, Park Hill South 0

Parkview 18, Branson 13

Parkway West 49, Parkway Central 0

Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 72, Stanberry 19

Perryville 21, Grandview 20

Pierce City 54, Skyline 28

Platte County 69, Belton 14

Polo 28, Milan 15

Poplar Bluff 7, Jackson 69

Portageville 27, Charleston 18

Putnam County 29, Brookfield 16

Raymore-Peculiar 3, Liberty North 42

Republic 45, Joplin 16

Rich Hill 20, Drexel/Miami Co-op 72

Richmond 61, Lafayette County 7

Rock Bridge 6, Helias 16

Rock Port 76, Stewartsville 0

Rockwood Summit 20, Fox 14

Rockhurst 35, Bishop Miege 0

Rolla 42, North County 14

Roosevelt 0, St. Francis Borgia 13

Russellville 12, South Callaway 0

Salisbury 44, Scotland County 8

Santa Fe 34, St. Paul Lutheran 75

Sarcoxie 28, El Dorado Springs 20

Savannah 56, Benton 18

Saxony Lutheran 34, Marquette Catholic 48

Scotland County 8, Salisbury 44

Scott City 48, Malden 6

Seckman 14, Oakville 10

Seneca 57, Aurora 7

Sherwood 38, Pleasant Hope 0

Sikeston 6, Farmington 42

Slater 44, Keytesville/Northwestern Co-op 8

Smithville 56, Excelsior Springs 6

South Callaway 0, Russellville 12

South Harrison 42, Trenton 7

South Nodaway 38, Mound City 72

South Shelby 40, Highland 22

Southeast 6, Chillicothe 47

Springfield Catholic 50, Forsyth 34

St. Charles 3, Orchard Farm 49

St. Clair 21, Union 20

St. Dominic 20, Central 7

St. Francis Borgia 13, Roosevelt 0

St. James 6, St. Pius X 28

St. Joseph Christian 22, North Andrew 28

St. Louis University 13, Lift for Life Academy 12

St. Mary's 31, Father Tolton 13

St. Michael 13, St. Pius X 34

St. Paul Lutheran 75, Santa Fe 34

St. Pius X 28, St. James 6

St. Pius X 34, St. Michael 13

St. Vincent 42, Hayti 14

Stanberry 19, Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 72

Ste. Genevieve 35, Central 7

Stewartsville 0, Rock Port 76

Stockton/Sheldon Co-op 15, Windsor 22

Summit Christian Academy 27, Lafayette 12

Thayer 55, Houston 12

Timberland 61, Howell North 0

Tipton 48, Harrisburg 0

Trenton 7, South Harrison 42

Troy-Buchanan 54, Howell Central 17

Truman 34, Chrisman 31

Union 20, St. Clair 21

University Academy Charter 28, Pembroke Hill 0

Valle Catholic 23, Caruthersville 13

Van-Far 14, Montgomery County 28

Versailles 6, Warsaw 62

Vianney 42, De Smet Jesuit 56

Warrensburg 38, Pleasant Hill 7

Warsaw 62, Versailles 6

Washington 27, Fort Zumwalt South 19

Wayne sville 0, Ozark 71

Webb City 46, Neosho 43

Webster Groves 27, Mehlville 6

Wellington-Napoleon 76, Sweet Springs 38

West Plains 55, Logan-Rogersville 41

West Platte 62, Plattsburg 14

Westran 22, Gallatin 35

Willard 14, Carthage 59

Willow Springs 0, Liberty 51

Windsor 14, DeSoto 41

Windsor 22, Stockton/Sheldon Co-op 15

Winfield 6, Holt 41

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op 54, Albany 7

