Missouri high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Adrian 39, Butler 28
Ava 42, Salem 14
Blair Oaks 55, Boonville 0
Bowling Green 45, Louisiana 23
Camdenton 53, Battle 24
Capital City 41, Jefferson City 35
Carl Junction 49, Hillcrest 26
Cassville 42, Harrisonville 14
Centralia 50, Macon 13
Chillicothe 47, Southeast 6
Christian Brothers 65, Lipscomb Academy 33
Clinton 20, Oak Grove 14
Cole Camp 45, Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op 16
Concordia 47, Orrick 8
De Smet Jesuit 56, Vianney 42
DeSoto 41, Windsor 14
Drexel/Miami Co-op 72, Rich Hill 20
East Buchanan 35, Lathrop 6
El Dorado Springs 20, Sarcoxie 28
Farmington 42, Sikeston 6
Fayette 29, Linn 14
Fort Osage 28, Oak Park 29
Gallatin 35, Westran 22
Gateway Tech 29, Crystal City 6
Glendale 38, Kickapoo 29
Grain Valley 44, Raytown South 6
Grandview 20, Perryville 21
Hallsville 43, Eldon 33
Harrisburg 0, Tipton 48
Helias 16, Rock Bridge 6
Herculaneum 50, Cuba 20
Holden 63, Lexington 6
Hollister 30, Buffalo 16
Holt 41, Winfield 6
Jackson 69, Poplar Bluff 7
Jefferson 50, Bayless 20
Kearney 24, North Kansas City 20
King City/Union Star Co-op 72, Princeton 22
Kirksville 35, Marshall 14
Kirkwood 24, Eureka 21
Knob Noster 55, Carrollton 22
Lafayette 35, Pattonville 0
Lee's Summit 33, Lee's Summit West 15
Lee's Summit North 41, Blue Springs 28
Liberty 51, Willow Springs 0
Liberty 63, Central 21
Liberty North 42, Raymore-Peculiar 3
Lift for Life Academy 12, St. Louis University 13
Lutheran North 57, Lutheran South 7
Marceline 25, Maysville/Winston Co-op 0
Marionville 63, Diamond 0
Marquette 23, Hazelwood Central 12
Marquette Catholic 48, Saxony Lutheran 34
Mid-Buchanan 35, Lawson 21
Milan 15, Polo 28
Miller 25, Ash Grove 12
Moberly 56, Fulton 14
Monett 50, McDonald County 40
Monroe City 62, Clark County 0
Montgomery County 28, Van-Far 14
Mountain Grove 66, Cabool 6
Mound City 72, South Nodaway 38
Mt. Vernon 21, Lamar 0
Nevada 41, East Newton 7
New Madrid County Central 26, Kelly 6
North Andrew 28, St. Joseph Christian 22
North Callaway 12, Palmyra 50
North Point 22, Fort Zumwalt East 0
North Shelby 34, Paris 26
Northeast 42, KIPP KC Legacy High School 22
Oakville 10, Seckman 14
Orchard Farm 49, St. Charles 3
Osage 48, California 0
Ozark 71, Waynesville 0
Park Hill 35, Park Hill South 0
Parkview 18, Branson 13
Parkway West 49, Parkway Central 0
Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 72, Stanberry 19
Pierce City 54, Skyline 28
Platte County 69, Belton 14
Portageville 27, Charleston 18
Putnam County 29, Brookfield 16
Republic 45, Joplin 16
Richmond 61, Lafayette County 7
Rock Port 76, Stewartsville 0
Rockwood Summit 20, Fox 14
Rockhurst 35, Bishop Miege 0
Rolla 42, North County 14
Roosevelt 0, St. Francis Borgia 13
Russellville 12, South Callaway 0
Salisbury 44, Scotland County 8
Santa Fe 34, St. Paul Lutheran 75
Savannah 56, Benton 18
Scott City 48, Malden 6
Seneca 57, Aurora 7
Sherwood 38, Pleasant Hope 0
Slater 44, Keytesville/Northwestern Co-op 8
Smithville 56, Excelsior Springs 6
South Harrison 42, Trenton 7
South Shelby 40, Highland 22
Springfield Catholic 50, Forsyth 34
St. Clair 21, Union 20
St. Dominic 20, Central 7
St. James 6, St. Pius X 28
St. Mary's 31, Father Tolton 13
St. Michael 13, St. Pius X 34
St. Paul Lutheran 75, Santa Fe 34
St. Vincent 42, Hayti 14
Ste. Genevieve 35, Central 7
Summit Christian Academy 27, Lafayette 12
Thayer 55, Houston 12
Timberland 61, Howell North 0
Tipton 48, Harrisburg 0
Troy-Buchanan 54, Howell Central 17
Truman 34, Chrisman 31
University Academy Charter 28, Pembroke Hill 0
Valle Catholic 23, Caruthersville 13
Versailles 6, Warsaw 62
Warrensburg 38, Pleasant Hill 7
Washington 27, Fort Zumwalt South 19
Wayne sville 0, Ozark 71
Webb City 46, Neosho 43
Webster Groves 27, Mehlville 6
Wellington-Napoleon 76, Sweet Springs 38
West Plains 55, Logan-Rogersville 41
West Platte 62, Plattsburg 14
Willard 14, Carthage 59
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op 54, Albany 7