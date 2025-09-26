High School

Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — September 26, 2025

Get MSHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Missouri high school football season continues September 26

Scenes from Festus vs Lutheran North
Scenes from Festus vs Lutheran North / David Smith

There are 159 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game live on our Missouri High School Football Scoreboard.

This week highlights many games featuring some of Missouri's top 25 teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be when Helias take on Rock Bridge.

Missouri High School Football Games to Watch — September 26, 2025

MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 30 Class 6 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 26, 2025, highlighted by Kirkwood vs Eureka. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 6 High school Football scoreboard

MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 38 Class 5 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 26, 2025, highlighted by Helias vs Rock Bridge. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 5 High school Football scoreboard

MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 36 Class 4 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 26, 2025, including Lutheran South vs Lutheran North. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 4 High school Football scoreboard.

MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 40 Class 3 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 26, 2025, highlighted by Forsyth vs Springfield Catholic. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 3 High school Football scoreboard

MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 42 Class 2 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 26, 2025, highlighted by Lawson vs Mid-Buchanan. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 2 High school Football scoreboard.

MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 25 Class 1 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 26, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 1 High school Football scoreboard.

MSHSAA Class 8 man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26

There are 22 Class 8 man high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 26, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 8 man High school Football scoreboard

BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

