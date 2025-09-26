Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — September 26, 2025
There are 159 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 26. You can follow every game live on our Missouri High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Missouri's top 25 teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be when Helias take on Rock Bridge.
Missouri High School Football Games to Watch — September 26, 2025
MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 30 Class 6 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 26, 2025, highlighted by Kirkwood vs Eureka. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 6 High school Football scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 38 Class 5 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 26, 2025, highlighted by Helias vs Rock Bridge. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 5 High school Football scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 36 Class 4 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 26, 2025, including Lutheran South vs Lutheran North. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 4 High school Football scoreboard.
MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 40 Class 3 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 26, 2025, highlighted by Forsyth vs Springfield Catholic. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 3 High school Football scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 42 Class 2 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 26, 2025, highlighted by Lawson vs Mid-Buchanan. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 2 High school Football scoreboard.
MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 25 Class 1 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 26, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 1 High school Football scoreboard.
MSHSAA Class 8 man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 22 Class 8 man high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 26, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 8 man High school Football scoreboard
