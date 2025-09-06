Missouri high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Bishop LeBlond 54, Schuyler County 8
Oakville 41, Parkway South 3
McCluer 6, Parkway West 35
Webster Groves 28, Hazelwood West 12
MICDS 12, De Smet Jesuit 31
Cardinal Ritter College Prep 12, Christian Brothers 34
Ballard 10, Jackson 32
Ladue Horton Watkins 40, Ritenour 39
Fort Zumwalt North 7, Howell 28
Eureka 35, Marquette 0
Princeton 6, Rock Port 76
Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 48, Mound City 20
Knox County 58, Keytesville/Northwestern Co-op 0
Osceola 65, New Heights Christian Academy 22
Rich Hill 28, Jasper 64
Orrick 14, Paris 52
Stanberry 8, South Nodaway 52
St. Paul Lutheran 30, Northwest 52
North Andrew 56, Stewartsville 18
North Shelby 50, Sweet Springs 48
King City/Union Star Co-op 74, DeKalb 20
Santa Fe 30, Northland Christian 22
St. Joseph Christian 40, Tarkio 34
Wellington-Napoleon 42, Norborne/Hardin-Central Co-op 54
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op 56, South Holt 0
Archie 70, Appleton City/Montrose Co-op 32
Russellville 32, Van-Far 18
Christ Prep Academy 16, Penney 13
Milan 16, North Platte 47
Braymer/Breckenridge Co-op 34, Lincoln 64
Gallatin 6, Marceline 35
Fayette 66, Missouri Military Academy 0
Crystal City 16, Louisiana 34
Crest Ridge 20, West Platte 54
Maryville 37, Pleasant Hill 14
Orchard Farm 51, Pacific 20
Normandy 0, St. Dominic 65
Windsor 18, Cole Camp 14
Washington 7, Warrenton 26
Republic 56, Waynesville 0
Truman 14, Smithville 49
Smith-Cotton 7, Rock Bridge 42
Raymore-Peculiar 3, Rockhurst 33
North Kansas City 69, Park Hill 51
Webb City 20, Nixa 28
Lindbergh 35, Rockwood Summit 41
Liberty 38, Liberty North 22
Salem 26, Linn 8
Wright City 14, Winfield 8
KIPP KC Legacy High School 0, University Academy Charter 49
Ste. Genevieve 27, University City 13
Strafford 0, Monett 70
Southern Boone 7, Mexico 28
St. Francis Borgia 47, Owensville 24
Seneca 42, Mt. Vernon 3
Mountain Grove 42, St. Michael 28
Burroughs 7, Jennings 27
Moberly 35, Osage 38
Holt 17, North Point 20
St. Louis University 35, Hillsboro 14
Lutheran of St. Charles 0, Hannibal 67
Potosi 39, Charleston 8
Cabool 42, Lutheran South 31
Adrian 0, Warsaw 26
Valle Catholic 42, St. Vincent 7
Polo 22, Trenton 6
Thayer 49, Lighthouse Prep 14
Miller 27, Stockton/Sheldon Co-op 28
South Shelby 6, Westran 22
Putnam County 28, South Harrison 14
Portageville 20, Hayti 42
Willow Springs 40, Pleasant Hope 0
Montgomery County 8, Monroe City 32
Mark Twain 0, Salisbury 52
North Callaway 30, Macon 22
Midway 47, Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op 7
St. James 0, Liberty 42
Mid-Buchanan 48, Lexington 0
Plattsburg 6, Lathrop 54
Scott City 14, Kelly 16
Houston 35, Springfield Catholic 41
Pembroke Hill 18, Holden 34
Scotland County 37, Highland 20
Hermann 7, South Callaway 40
Kearney 56, Grandview 13
Summit Christian Academy 9, Father Tolton 41
Fair Grove 21, Tipton 28
New Madrid County Central 44, East Prairie 40
East Buchanan 0, Savannah 43
Pierce City 30, Diamond 13
Harrisburg 34, Clark County 24
Malden 0, Caruthersville 61
Northeast 20, Carrollton 28
Butler 22, Sherwood 18
Brookfield 48, Maysville/Winston Co-op 13
Bowling Green 18, Palmyra 50
Ava 36, Logan-Rogersville 47
Kennett 28, Paragould 42
Hollister 37, Sarcoxie 20
Centralia 36, Hallsville 28
Fredericktown 0, Herculaneum 28
Eldon 62, Versailles 0
Lamar 42, East Newton 6
Dexter 39, Sikeston 24
Cuba 0, Clever 55
Kirksville 21, Chillicothe 14
Central 21, Jefferson 20
Cassville 20, McDonald County 32
Warrensburg 42, Cameron 6
Fulton 12, California 6
Skyline 28, Buffalo 22
Marshall 42, Boonville 35
Lutheran North 26, Blair Oaks 44
Aurora 0, Nevada 49
Liberty 44, Timberland 14
Lee's Summit North 45, Staley 21
Jefferson City 32, Sullivan 0
Riverview Gardens 6, Fort Zumwalt South 35
Howell North 6, St. Charles 17
Fort Zumwalt East 39, St. Pius X 22
Hillcrest 0, Rolla 48
Kirkwood 42, Pattonville 7
Neosho 35, Kickapoo 13
Winnetonka 42, Excelsior Springs 0
Joplin 33, Lebanon 38
DeSoto 31, Perryville 14
Grain Valley 23, Platte County 54
Willard 12, Glendale 44
Center 19, Schlagle 8
Rogers Heritage 7, Carl Junction 45
Hickman 7, Helias 42
Harrisonville 22, Bolivar 19
Grandview 35, Bayless 12
Farmington 60, St. Clair 27
Hazelwood Central 0, Lafayette 49
Seckman 21, Fox 14
St. Charles West 7, Central 26
Carthage 49, Ozark 21
Branson 42, Camdenton 13
Park Hill South 21, Blue Springs South 44
O'Fallon 7, Troy-Buchanan 42
Principia 28, Dupo 50
North County 0, Glenwood 48
Fort Zumwalt West 35, Belleville West 14
Chaminade 14, Poplar Bluff 7
Richmond 26, Lafayette 20
Lee's Summit 7, Blue Springs 28
Battle 0, Capital City 56
Van Horn 48, Southeast 0