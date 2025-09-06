High School

Missouri high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025

See every final score from Week 2 of Missouri high school football

Ben Dagg

Scenes from a district quarterfinal high school football game between Kickapoo and Lee's Summit West High School on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Springfield, Missouri.
Scenes from a district quarterfinal high school football game between Kickapoo and Lee's Summit West High School on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Springfield, Missouri. Lee Ssummitwestkickapoo 1 / Erin Hillery / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 Missouri high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Bishop LeBlond 54, Schuyler County 8

Oakville 41, Parkway South 3

McCluer 6, Parkway West 35

Webster Groves 28, Hazelwood West 12

MICDS 12, De Smet Jesuit 31

Cardinal Ritter College Prep 12, Christian Brothers 34

Ballard 10, Jackson 32

Ladue Horton Watkins 40, Ritenour 39

Fort Zumwalt North 7, Howell 28

Eureka 35, Marquette 0

Princeton 6, Rock Port 76

Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 48, Mound City 20

Knox County 58, Keytesville/Northwestern Co-op 0

Osceola 65, New Heights Christian Academy 22

Rich Hill 28, Jasper 64

Orrick 14, Paris 52

Stanberry 8, South Nodaway 52

St. Paul Lutheran 30, Northwest 52

North Andrew 56, Stewartsville 18

North Shelby 50, Sweet Springs 48

King City/Union Star Co-op 74, DeKalb 20

Santa Fe 30, Northland Christian 22

St. Joseph Christian 40, Tarkio 34

Wellington-Napoleon 42, Norborne/Hardin-Central Co-op 54

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op 56, South Holt 0

Archie 70, Appleton City/Montrose Co-op 32

Russellville 32, Van-Far 18

Christ Prep Academy 16, Penney 13

Milan 16, North Platte 47

Braymer/Breckenridge Co-op 34, Lincoln 64

Gallatin 6, Marceline 35

Fayette 66, Missouri Military Academy 0

Crystal City 16, Louisiana 34

Crest Ridge 20, West Platte 54

Maryville 37, Pleasant Hill 14

Orchard Farm 51, Pacific 20

Normandy 0, St. Dominic 65

Windsor 18, Cole Camp 14

Washington 7, Warrenton 26

Republic 56, Waynesville 0

Truman 14, Smithville 49

Smith-Cotton 7, Rock Bridge 42

Raymore-Peculiar 3, Rockhurst 33

North Kansas City 69, Park Hill 51

Webb City 20, Nixa 28

Lindbergh 35, Rockwood Summit 41

Liberty 38, Liberty North 22

Salem 26, Linn 8

Wright City 14, Winfield 8

KIPP KC Legacy High School 0, University Academy Charter 49

Ste. Genevieve 27, University City 13

Strafford 0, Monett 70

Southern Boone 7, Mexico 28

St. Francis Borgia 47, Owensville 24

Seneca 42, Mt. Vernon 3

Mountain Grove 42, St. Michael 28

Burroughs 7, Jennings 27

Moberly 35, Osage 38

Holt 17, North Point 20

St. Louis University 35, Hillsboro 14

Lutheran of St. Charles 0, Hannibal 67

Potosi 39, Charleston 8

Cabool 42, Lutheran South 31

Adrian 0, Warsaw 26

Valle Catholic 42, St. Vincent 7

Polo 22, Trenton 6

Thayer 49, Lighthouse Prep 14

Miller 27, Stockton/Sheldon Co-op 28

South Shelby 6, Westran 22

Putnam County 28, South Harrison 14

Portageville 20, Hayti 42

Willow Springs 40, Pleasant Hope 0

Montgomery County 8, Monroe City 32

Mark Twain 0, Salisbury 52

North Callaway 30, Macon 22

Midway 47, Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op 7

St. James 0, Liberty 42

Mid-Buchanan 48, Lexington 0

Plattsburg 6, Lathrop 54

Scott City 14, Kelly 16

Houston 35, Springfield Catholic 41

Pembroke Hill 18, Holden 34

Scotland County 37, Highland 20

Hermann 7, South Callaway 40

Kearney 56, Grandview 13

Summit Christian Academy 9, Father Tolton 41

Fair Grove 21, Tipton 28

New Madrid County Central 44, East Prairie 40

East Buchanan 0, Savannah 43

Pierce City 30, Diamond 13

Harrisburg 34, Clark County 24

Malden 0, Caruthersville 61

Northeast 20, Carrollton 28

Butler 22, Sherwood 18

Brookfield 48, Maysville/Winston Co-op 13

Bowling Green 18, Palmyra 50

Ava 36, Logan-Rogersville 47

Kennett 28, Paragould 42

Hollister 37, Sarcoxie 20

Centralia 36, Hallsville 28

Fredericktown 0, Herculaneum 28

Eldon 62, Versailles 0

Lamar 42, East Newton 6

Dexter 39, Sikeston 24

Cuba 0, Clever 55

Kirksville 21, Chillicothe 14

Central 21, Jefferson 20

Cassville 20, McDonald County 32

Warrensburg 42, Cameron 6

Fulton 12, California 6

Skyline 28, Buffalo 22

Marshall 42, Boonville 35

Lutheran North 26, Blair Oaks 44

Aurora 0, Nevada 49

Liberty 44, Timberland 14

Lee's Summit North 45, Staley 21

Jefferson City 32, Sullivan 0

Riverview Gardens 6, Fort Zumwalt South 35

Howell North 6, St. Charles 17

Fort Zumwalt East 39, St. Pius X 22

Hillcrest 0, Rolla 48

Kirkwood 42, Pattonville 7

Neosho 35, Kickapoo 13

Winnetonka 42, Excelsior Springs 0

Joplin 33, Lebanon 38

DeSoto 31, Perryville 14

Grain Valley 23, Platte County 54

Willard 12, Glendale 44

Center 19, Schlagle 8

Rogers Heritage 7, Carl Junction 45

Hickman 7, Helias 42

Harrisonville 22, Bolivar 19

Grandview 35, Bayless 12

Farmington 60, St. Clair 27

Hazelwood Central 0, Lafayette 49

Seckman 21, Fox 14

St. Charles West 7, Central 26

Carthage 49, Ozark 21

Branson 42, Camdenton 13

Park Hill South 21, Blue Springs South 44

O'Fallon 7, Troy-Buchanan 42

Principia 28, Dupo 50

North County 0, Glenwood 48

Fort Zumwalt West 35, Belleville West 14

Chaminade 14, Poplar Bluff 7

Richmond 26, Lafayette 20

Lee's Summit 7, Blue Springs 28

Battle 0, Capital City 56

Van Horn 48, Southeast 0

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

