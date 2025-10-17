Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — October 17, 2025
There are 161 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 17. You can follow every game live on our Missouri High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Missouri's top 25 teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be Republic vs Webb City.
Missouri High School Football Games to Watch — October 17, 2025
MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 27 Class 6 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 17, 2025, highlighted by Blue Springs South vs Blue Springs. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football scoreboard
View full MSHSAA Class 6 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 38 Class 5 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 17, 2025, highlighted by Altoff Catholic vs St. Mary's. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football scoreboard
View full MSHSAA Class 5 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 44 Class 4 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 17, 2025, including Union vs St. James. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 4 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 42 Class 3 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 17, 2025, highlighted by Osage vs Southern Boone. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football scoreboard
View full MSHSAA Class 3 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 47 Class 2 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 17, 2025, highlighted by North Callaway vs Van-Far. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 2 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 26 Class 1 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 17, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 1 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 8-man High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 22 Class 8-man high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 17, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 8-man High School Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 8-man scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.