Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — October 31, 2025
There are 105 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 31. You can follow every game live on our Missouri High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Missouri's top 25 teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be Willard vs Republic.
Missouri High School Football Games to Watch — October 31, 2025
MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 10 Class 6 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 31, 2025, highlighted by Oak Park vs Liberty North. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football scoreboard
View full MSHSAA Class 6 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 23 Class 5 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 31, 2025, highlighted by Parkway Central vs Parkway West. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football scoreboard
View full MSHSAA Class 5 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 25 Class 4 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 31, 2025, including Miller Career Academy vs Webster Groves. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 4 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 23 Class 3 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 31, 2025, highlighted by Aurora vs Mt. Vernon. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football scoreboard
View full MSHSAA Class 3 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 47 Class 2 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 31, 2025, highlighted by Hogan Prep vs Lafayette County. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 2 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 22 Class 1 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 31, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 1 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 8-man High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 11 Class 8-man high school football games in Missouri on Friday, October 31, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 8-man High School Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 8-man scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.