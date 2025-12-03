High School

Missouri High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 2, 2025

See every Missouri high school girls basketball final score

Robin Erickson

Park Hill South defeated Truman on Tuesday night with a final score of 60-31.
Park Hill South defeated Truman on Tuesday night with a final score of 60-31. / David Smith

The 2025 Missouri girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.

Missouri Girls High School Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 2, 2025

Aurora 47, Spokane 40

Bakersfield 55, Mansfield 25

Blair Oaks 50, Southern Boone 48

Bolivar 58, Osceola 35

Boonville 72, Versailles 52

Branson 71, Fair Grove 38

Butler 63, Leeton 8

Cameron 55, East Buchanan 45

Centralia 67, North Callaway 12

Chillicothe 68, West Platte 25

Cole Camp 44, Lincoln 27

Cor Jesu Academy 71, Notre Dame (St. Louis) 23

DeKalb 57, Northeast Nodaway 17

East Newton 50, Diamond 19

Eldon 59, Camdenton 58

Ellington 75, Koshkonong 55

Faith Christian Academy 42, Osborn with Stewartsville 24

Festus 69, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 27

Ft. Zumwalt North 62, Francis Howell North 55

Gainesville 64, Cabool 41

Gilman City with North Daviess 55, Winston 41

Glendale 46, Marionville 44

Grain Valley 60, Central (St. Joseph) 25

Greenfield with Golden City 54, Billings with Hurley 36

Greenville 57, Puxico 49

Hayti 55, Caruthersville 21

Hickman 48, St. Dominic 36

Holt 43, Liberty (Wentzville) 39

Hume 72, Miami (Amoret) 23

Kickapoo 82, Willard 43

Lakeland 62, Hermitage 28

Lee's Summit 58, North Kansas City 32

Linn 49, Eugene 41

Marceline 51, Glasgow 40

Meadville 82, Hale with Bosworth 19

Mercer 55, Milan 34

Mid-Buchanan 60, Tarkio with Fairfax 17

Midway 55, Lutheran (Kansas City) 22

Naylor 52, East Carter 39

Nevada 42, Carl Junction 39

New Covenant Academy 48, Parkview 32

North Point 52, Timberland 27

North Platte 47, Lone Jack 43

Northeast (Cairo) 76, Slater with Malta Bend 26

Norwood 54, Galena 19

Osage 69, Belle 43

Otterville 49, Columbia Independent 16

Park Hill 49, Platte County 27

Park Hill South 60, Truman 31

Pierce City 68, Monett 56

Potosi 50, Ste. Genevieve 13

Princeton 42, King City 37

Reeds Spring 45, Forsyth 15

Rock Port 64, South Holt 19

Russellville 68, Vienna 54

Scott County Central 44, Holcomb 43

Scotland County 76, Putnam County 29

Sheldon 31, Bronaugh 25

Silex 38, Warrenton 28

Skyline 65, Clever 51

St. Elizabeth 73, Macks Creek 15

St. Joseph Christian 48, North Nodaway 29

Central (New Madrid County) 52, Saxony Lutheran 50

Walnut Grove 67, Marion C. Early 38

Washington 42, Union 22

Wheatland 57, Tuscumbia 41

Wheaton 44, Purdy 42

William Chrisman 66, Center 53

Willow Springs 58, Van Buren 34

Winfield 50, Elsberry 38

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Missouri