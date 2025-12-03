Missouri High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 2, 2025
The 2025 Missouri girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.
Aurora 47, Spokane 40
Bakersfield 55, Mansfield 25
Blair Oaks 50, Southern Boone 48
Bolivar 58, Osceola 35
Boonville 72, Versailles 52
Branson 71, Fair Grove 38
Butler 63, Leeton 8
Cameron 55, East Buchanan 45
Centralia 67, North Callaway 12
Chillicothe 68, West Platte 25
Cole Camp 44, Lincoln 27
Cor Jesu Academy 71, Notre Dame (St. Louis) 23
DeKalb 57, Northeast Nodaway 17
East Newton 50, Diamond 19
Eldon 59, Camdenton 58
Ellington 75, Koshkonong 55
Faith Christian Academy 42, Osborn with Stewartsville 24
Festus 69, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 27
Ft. Zumwalt North 62, Francis Howell North 55
Gainesville 64, Cabool 41
Gilman City with North Daviess 55, Winston 41
Glendale 46, Marionville 44
Grain Valley 60, Central (St. Joseph) 25
Greenfield with Golden City 54, Billings with Hurley 36
Greenville 57, Puxico 49
Hayti 55, Caruthersville 21
Hickman 48, St. Dominic 36
Holt 43, Liberty (Wentzville) 39
Hume 72, Miami (Amoret) 23
Kickapoo 82, Willard 43
Lakeland 62, Hermitage 28
Lee's Summit 58, North Kansas City 32
Linn 49, Eugene 41
Marceline 51, Glasgow 40
Meadville 82, Hale with Bosworth 19
Mercer 55, Milan 34
Mid-Buchanan 60, Tarkio with Fairfax 17
Midway 55, Lutheran (Kansas City) 22
Naylor 52, East Carter 39
Nevada 42, Carl Junction 39
New Covenant Academy 48, Parkview 32
North Point 52, Timberland 27
North Platte 47, Lone Jack 43
Northeast (Cairo) 76, Slater with Malta Bend 26
Norwood 54, Galena 19
Osage 69, Belle 43
Otterville 49, Columbia Independent 16
Park Hill 49, Platte County 27
Park Hill South 60, Truman 31
Pierce City 68, Monett 56
Potosi 50, Ste. Genevieve 13
Princeton 42, King City 37
Reeds Spring 45, Forsyth 15
Rock Port 64, South Holt 19
Russellville 68, Vienna 54
Scott County Central 44, Holcomb 43
Scotland County 76, Putnam County 29
Sheldon 31, Bronaugh 25
Silex 38, Warrenton 28
Skyline 65, Clever 51
St. Elizabeth 73, Macks Creek 15
St. Joseph Christian 48, North Nodaway 29
Central (New Madrid County) 52, Saxony Lutheran 50
Walnut Grove 67, Marion C. Early 38
Washington 42, Union 22
Wheatland 57, Tuscumbia 41
Wheaton 44, Purdy 42
William Chrisman 66, Center 53
Willow Springs 58, Van Buren 34
Winfield 50, Elsberry 38
