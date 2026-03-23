Missouri High School Girls Basketball State Champions, Runners-Up, & Third Place

The 2026 Missouri girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Incarnate Word Academy Knights

Runner-Ups: Staley Falcons

Third Place: Lee's Summit West Titans

Champions: MICDS Rams

Runner-Ups: Lift for Life

Third Place: Marshfield Bluejays

Champions: Strafford Indians

Runner-Ups: Doniphan Dons

Third Place: Cardinal Ritter College Prep Lions

Champions: Principia Panthers

Runner-Ups: St. Vincent Indians

Third Place: Skyline Tigers

Champions: Tipton Cardinals

Runner-Ups: Portageville Bulldogs

Third Place: Marionville Comets

Champions: St. Elizabeth Hornets

Runner-Ups: Delta Bobcats

Third Place: Rock Port Blue Jays

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