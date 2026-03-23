Missouri High School Girls Basketball State Champions, Runners-Up, & Third Place
The 2026 Missouri girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 6
Champions: Incarnate Word Academy Knights
Runner-Ups: Staley Falcons
Third Place: Lee's Summit West Titans
Class 5
Champions: MICDS Rams
Runner-Ups: Lift for Life
Third Place: Marshfield Bluejays
Class 4
Champions: Strafford Indians
Runner-Ups: Doniphan Dons
Third Place: Cardinal Ritter College Prep Lions
Class 3
Champions: Principia Panthers
Runner-Ups: St. Vincent Indians
Third Place: Skyline Tigers
Class 2
Champions: Tipton Cardinals
Runner-Ups: Portageville Bulldogs
Third Place: Marionville Comets
Class 1
Champions: St. Elizabeth Hornets
Runner-Ups: Delta Bobcats
Third Place: Rock Port Blue Jays
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Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.