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Missouri High School Girls Basketball State Champions, Runners-Up, & Third Place

See every MSHSAA champion and runner-up for all six classifications as the Missouri high school girls basketball season comes to a close
Robin Erickson|
The Incarnate Word Academy Knights took home the Class 6 Missouri high school state championship.
The Incarnate Word Academy Knights took home the Class 6 Missouri high school state championship. | SBLive

The 2026 Missouri girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 6

Champions: Incarnate Word Academy Knights

Runner-Ups: Staley Falcons

Third Place: Lee's Summit West Titans

Class 5

Champions: MICDS Rams

Runner-Ups: Lift for Life

Third Place: Marshfield Bluejays

Class 4

Champions: Strafford Indians

Runner-Ups: Doniphan Dons

Third Place: Cardinal Ritter College Prep Lions

Class 3

Champions: Principia Panthers

Runner-Ups: St. Vincent Indians

Third Place: Skyline Tigers

Class 2

Champions: Tipton Cardinals

Runner-Ups: Portageville Bulldogs

Third Place: Marionville Comets

Class 1

Champions: St. Elizabeth Hornets

Runner-Ups: Delta Bobcats

Third Place: Rock Port Blue Jays

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Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

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