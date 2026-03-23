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Missouri High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

See every MSHSAA champion and runners-up for all six classifications as the Missouri high school basketball season comes to a close
Robin Erickson|
The De Smet Jesuit Spartans took home the Class 6 state title defeating the Blue Springs South Jaguars.
The De Smet Jesuit Spartans took home the Class 6 state title defeating the Blue Springs South Jaguars. | Arianna Grainey

The 2026 Missouri boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

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Class 6

Champions: De Smet Jesuit Spartans

Runner-Ups: Blue Spring South Jaguars

Third Place: Rockhurst Hawklets

Class 5

Champions: MICDS Rams

Runner-Ups: Sikeston Bulldogs

Third Place: Hillcrest Hornets

Class 4

Champions: Logan-Rogersville Wildcats

Runner-Ups: Clayton Greyhounds

Third Place: Benton Cardinals

Class 3

Champions: Principia Panthers

Runner-Ups: Miller Career Academy

Third Place: North Platte Panthers

Class 2

Champions: Eugene Eagles

Runner-Ups: Hayti Indians

Third Place: Penney Hornets

Class 1

Champions: Bunker Eagles

Runner-Ups: Brunswick Wildcats

Third Place: Faith Christian Academy Knights

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Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

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