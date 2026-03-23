Missouri High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

The 2026 Missouri boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

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Champions: De Smet Jesuit Spartans

Runner-Ups: Blue Spring South Jaguars

Third Place: Rockhurst Hawklets

Champions: MICDS Rams

Runner-Ups: Sikeston Bulldogs

Third Place: Hillcrest Hornets

Champions: Logan-Rogersville Wildcats

Runner-Ups: Clayton Greyhounds

Third Place: Benton Cardinals

Champions: Principia Panthers

Runner-Ups: Miller Career Academy

Third Place: North Platte Panthers

Champions: Eugene Eagles

Runner-Ups: Hayti Indians

Third Place: Penney Hornets

Champions: Bunker Eagles

Runner-Ups: Brunswick Wildcats

Third Place: Faith Christian Academy Knights

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