Missouri High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up
The 2026 Missouri boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 6
Champions: De Smet Jesuit Spartans
Runner-Ups: Blue Spring South Jaguars
Third Place: Rockhurst Hawklets
Class 5
Champions: MICDS Rams
Runner-Ups: Sikeston Bulldogs
Third Place: Hillcrest Hornets
Class 4
Champions: Logan-Rogersville Wildcats
Runner-Ups: Clayton Greyhounds
Third Place: Benton Cardinals
Class 3
Champions: Principia Panthers
Runner-Ups: Miller Career Academy
Third Place: North Platte Panthers
Class 2
Champions: Eugene Eagles
Runner-Ups: Hayti Indians
Third Place: Penney Hornets
Class 1
Champions: Bunker Eagles
Runner-Ups: Brunswick Wildcats
Third Place: Faith Christian Academy Knights
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Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.