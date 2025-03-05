Missouri high school girls Class 1-3 MSHSAA state quarterfinals; brackets, matchups, upcoming scores (03/08/2025)
Hearts will be broken, and dreams will become reality for a host of high school basketball teams across the state of Missouri in the coming weeks.
Missouri’s girls continue their state tournament this week, as Class 1-3 is slated to kick off the quarterfinal round with a slew of exciting games on Saturday, March 8.
Class 1 and 2 will play their semifinal round on March 14 with state finals the following day on March 15. Class 3 girls will play their semifinal rounds on March 13 with finals on March 14.
Class 4 girls begin their sectional round on March 11, with quarterfinals March 15, semifinals March 21 and finals March 22. Class 5 and 6 girls begin quarterfinal play on March 15, with Class 5 semifinals on March 21, and finals March 22.
Class 6 semifinals will take place March 19, with finals March 20.
Check back with High School on SI - Missouri as we will post live updated scoreboards and brackets for all classes throughout the entirety of the MSHSAA boys and girls state basketball tournament.
Click the links below to see full brackets and check back often as we will update scores below as they come in.
MSHSAA girls 1-3 brackets:
Class 1
Class 2
Class 3
(Games scheduled for March 8)
Missouri girls MSHSAA Class 1-3 quarterfinal matchups, upcoming scoreboard
Class 1
Chadwick vs. Lockwood
Walnut Grove vs. St. Elizabeth
Northeast (Cairo) vs. Princeton
Santa Fe vs. Rock Port
Class 2
Neelyville vs. St. Vincent
Clopton vs. Tipton
Norwood vs. Marionville
Skyline vs. North Platte
Class 3
Portageville vs. Steelville
Principia vs. Centralia
Fair Grove vs. El Dorado Springs
Lone Jack vs. Mid-Buchanan