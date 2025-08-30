Missouri High School Soccer: 2025 MSHSAA Fall Boys Class and District Assignments
The Missouri State High School Activities Association released its 2025 fall boys soccer class and district assignments on Friday. Several programs shifted classes or districts, while a handful of schools joined the postseason field for the first time.
Among the biggest changes, Farmington and Vianney both jumped from Class 3 to Class 4, reshaping the always-competitive St. Louis area bracket. Springfield Catholic dropped from Class 3 to Class 2, while Chaminade College Prep moved down from Class 4 to Class 3. New programs also entered the fold, including Christian Fellowship, Dexter, and Frontier School of Excellence, giving fresh depth to districts around the state.
Here’s a look at the changes for 2025 as well as the class and district assignments for fall boys soccer in Class 1 through 4.
Missouri Boys Soccer – 2025 Changes
Class 1 Changes
Gateway Science Charter - District 2 to District 1
Brentwood - District 3 to District 2
Crossroads College Preparatory - District 3 to District 2
Lutheran North - District 7 to District 3
Christian Fellowship Sr. - added to District 4 (new program)
Eugene - added to District 4 (new program)
Crocker - District 4 to District 6
Dixon - District 4 to District 6
Frontier School of Excellence Charter - added to District 7 (new program)
Class 2 Changes
Dexter - added to District 1 (new program)
Kennett - added to District 1 (new program)
North County - District 3 to District 1
Lutheran South - District 1 to District 2
Roosevelt - added to District 2 (new program)
Winfield - District 4 to District 3
Wright City - District 4 to District 3
Kirksville - District 8 to District 4
Missouri Military Academy - Class 1 to Class 2 (District 3 to District 4)
New Heights Christian Acad (McAuley Catholic) - District 6 to District 5
Springfield Catholic - Class 3 to Class 2 (District 3 to District 5)
Helias Catholic - District 5 to District 6
Oak Grove - District 6 to District 7
Odessa - District 6 to District 7
Class 3 Changes
Saxony Lutheran (St. Vincent) - added to District 1 (new program)
West Plains — District 6 to District 1
Gateway (Soldan International Studies) — added to District 2 (new program)
Mehlville — District 4 to District 2
Union — District 5 to District 2
Chaminade College Prep — Class 4 to Class 3 (District 2 to District 3)
Priory - District 2 to District 3
University City - Class 2 to Class 3 (District 2 to District 3)
Hazelwood East - District 3 to District 4
Parkway North - District 3 to District 4
Hillcrest - Class 4 to Class 3 (District 5 to District 6)
Marshfield - District 5 to District 6
Summit Christian Academy - District 7 to District 5
Warrensburg - District 7 to District 5
Northeast (Kansas City) - District 7 to District 8
St. Pius X (Kansas City) - added to District 8 (new program)
Class 4 Changes
Farmington - Class 3 to Class 4 (District 1)
Vianney - Class 3 to Class 4 (District 1)
Kirkwood - District 1 to District 2
Ladue Horton Watkins - District 3 to District 2
Parkway West - Class 3 to Class 4 (District 2)
SLUH - Class 3 to Class 4 (District 2)
Christian Brothers College - District 2 to District 3
Francis Howell - District 4 to District 3
Rolla - District 2 to District 5
North Kansas City - District 8 to District 7
2025 MSHSAA Fall Soccer Class and District Assignments
Class 1
District 1
Gateway Science Charter
Hancock
St. Mary's South Side
St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington)
Valley Park
District 2
Brentwood
Cardinal Ritter
Crossroads College Preparatory
Maplewood-Richmond Hts.
Metro
District 3
Canton
Elsberry (Silex)
Lutheran North
STEAM Academy
Veritas Christian Academy HS
District 4
Belle
Calvary Lutheran
Christian Fellowship Sr.
Eugene
Fatima
Iberia
District 5
Green Ridge (Cole Camp)
La Monte
Sacred Heart
Smithton
Stover
District 6
Crocker
Dixon
Fair Grove
Greenwood
Laquey (Richland)
Thomas Jefferson Independent Day
District 7
Barstow
Cristo Rey
Frontier School of Excellence Charter
Lone Jack
Lutheran (Kansas City)
District 8
Bishop LeBlond
Cameron
Faith Christian Acad HS
Frontier STEM
Northland Christian
Class 2
District 1
Dexter
Fredericktown
Kennett
North County
Perryville
St. Pius X (Festus)
Sullivan
District 2
Affton
Bayless
Bishop DuBourg
Clayton
Collegiate School of Med-Bio Science (McKinley Classical Leadership)
Lutheran South
Roosevelt
District 3
Duchesne
Jennings
Orchard Farm
Principia
St. Charles
St. Charles West
Winfield
Wright City
District 4
Father Tolton Regional Catholic
Fulton
Kirksville
Mexico
Missouri Military Academy
Moberly
Southern Boone
District 5
Aurora
Bolivar
Cassville
Logan-Rogersville
Monett
New Covenant Academy
New Heights Christian Acad (McAuley Catholic)
Springfield Catholic
District 6
Boonville
Clinton
Helias Catholic
Knob Noster
Marshall
Osage
St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia)
District 7
Center
Ewing Marion Kauffman (University Academy Charter)
Harrisonville
Oak Grove
Odessa
Paseo Academy
Pleasant Hill
District 8
Benton
Chillicothe
Excelsior Springs
Lafayette (St. Joseph)
Maryville
Savannah
Smithville
Class 3
District 1
Central (Cape Girardeau)
DeSoto
Hillsboro
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)
Poplar Bluff
Saxony Lutheran (St. Vincent)
Sikeston
West Plains
District 2
Festus
Gateway (Soldan International Studies)
Mehlville
Pacific
Rockwood Summit
Union
Webster Groves
Windsor (Imperial)
District 3
Chaminade College Prep
John Burroughs
MICDS
Parkway Central
Priory
University City
Westminster Christian Academy
Whitfield
District 4
Ft. Zumwalt East
Ft. Zumwalt South
Hannibal
Hazelwood East
Holt
Lutheran St. Charles
Parkway North
Warrenton
District 5
Camdenton
Capital City
Jefferson City
Lebanon
St. Francis Borgia
Summit Christian Academy
Warrensburg
Washington
District 6
Carl Junction
Central (Springfield)
Hillcrest
Marshfield
McDonald County
Parkview
Webb City
Willard
District 7
Belton
Grandview
Pembroke Hill
Raytown
Raytown South
Ruskin
St. Michael the Archangel
William Chrisman
District 8
East (Kansas City)
Guadalupe Centers Charter
Kearney
Lincoln College Prep
Northeast (Kansas City)
St. Pius X (Kansas City)
Van Horn
Winnetonka
Class 4
District 1
Farmington
Fox
Jackson
Lindbergh
Northwest (Cedar Hill)
Oakville
Seckman
Vianney
District 2
Eureka
Kirkwood
Ladue Horton Watkins
Lafayette (Wildwood)
Marquette
Parkway South
Parkway West
SLUH
District 3
Christian Brothers College
De Smet Jesuit
Francis Howell Central
Francis Howell
Francis Howell North
Ft. Zumwalt North
Pattonville
Ritenour
District 4
Battle (Columbia Independent)
Ft. Zumwalt West
Hickman
Liberty (Wentzville)
North Point
St. Dominic
Timberland
Troy Buchanan
District 5
Branson
Glendale
Kickapoo
Nixa
Ozark
Republic
Rolla
Waynesville
District 6
Carthage
Joplin
Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit North
Lee's Summit West
Neosho
Raymore-Peculiar
Rockhurst
District 7
Blue Springs
Blue Springs South
Fort Osage
Grain Valley
North Kansas City
Rock Bridge
Smith-Cotton
Truman
District 8
Central (St. Joseph)
Liberty
Liberty North
Oak Park
Park Hill
Park Hill South
Platte County
Staley