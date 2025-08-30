High School

Missouri High School Soccer: 2025 MSHSAA Fall Boys Class and District Assignments

Check out all of the class and district changes from across the state for the 2025 Missouri fall boys soccer season

Levi Payton

The MSHSAA has released its 2025 Class and District Assignments for the 2025 fall boys soccer season.
The MSHSAA has released its 2025 Class and District Assignments for the 2025 fall boys soccer season.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association released its 2025 fall boys soccer class and district assignments on Friday. Several programs shifted classes or districts, while a handful of schools joined the postseason field for the first time.

Among the biggest changes, Farmington and Vianney both jumped from Class 3 to Class 4, reshaping the always-competitive St. Louis area bracket. Springfield Catholic dropped from Class 3 to Class 2, while Chaminade College Prep moved down from Class 4 to Class 3. New programs also entered the fold, including Christian Fellowship, Dexter, and Frontier School of Excellence, giving fresh depth to districts around the state.

Here’s a look at the changes for 2025 as well as the class and district assignments for fall boys soccer in Class 1 through 4.

Missouri Boys Soccer – 2025 Changes

Class 1 Changes

Gateway Science Charter - District 2 to District 1

Brentwood - District 3 to District 2

Crossroads College Preparatory - District 3 to District 2

Lutheran North - District 7 to District 3

Christian Fellowship Sr. - added to District 4 (new program)

Eugene - added to District 4 (new program)

Crocker - District 4 to District 6

Dixon - District 4 to District 6

Frontier School of Excellence Charter - added to District 7 (new program)

Class 2 Changes

Dexter - added to District 1 (new program)

Kennett - added to District 1 (new program)

North County - District 3 to District 1

Lutheran South - District 1 to District 2

Roosevelt - added to District 2 (new program)

Winfield - District 4 to District 3

Wright City - District 4 to District 3

Kirksville - District 8 to District 4

Missouri Military Academy - Class 1 to Class 2 (District 3 to District 4)

New Heights Christian Acad (McAuley Catholic) - District 6 to District 5

Springfield Catholic - Class 3 to Class 2 (District 3 to District 5)

Helias Catholic - District 5 to District 6

Oak Grove - District 6 to District 7

Odessa - District 6 to District 7

Class 3 Changes

Saxony Lutheran (St. Vincent) - added to District 1 (new program)

West Plains — District 6 to District 1

Gateway (Soldan International Studies) — added to District 2 (new program)

Mehlville — District 4 to District 2

Union — District 5 to District 2

Chaminade College Prep — Class 4 to Class 3 (District 2 to District 3)

Priory - District 2 to District 3

University City - Class 2 to Class 3 (District 2 to District 3)

Hazelwood East - District 3 to District 4

Parkway North - District 3 to District 4

Hillcrest - Class 4 to Class 3 (District 5 to District 6)

Marshfield - District 5 to District 6

Summit Christian Academy - District 7 to District 5

Warrensburg - District 7 to District 5

Northeast (Kansas City) - District 7 to District 8

St. Pius X (Kansas City) - added to District 8 (new program)

Class 4 Changes

Farmington - Class 3 to Class 4 (District 1)

Vianney - Class 3 to Class 4 (District 1)

Kirkwood - District 1 to District 2

Ladue Horton Watkins - District 3 to District 2

Parkway West - Class 3 to Class 4 (District 2)

SLUH - Class 3 to Class 4 (District 2)

Christian Brothers College - District 2 to District 3

Francis Howell - District 4 to District 3

Rolla - District 2 to District 5

North Kansas City - District 8 to District 7

2025 MSHSAA Fall Soccer Class and District Assignments

Class 1

District 1

Gateway Science Charter

Hancock

St. Mary's South Side

St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington)

Valley Park

District 2

Brentwood

Cardinal Ritter

Crossroads College Preparatory

Maplewood-Richmond Hts.

Metro

District 3

Canton

Elsberry (Silex)

Lutheran North

STEAM Academy

Veritas Christian Academy HS

District 4

Belle

Calvary Lutheran

Christian Fellowship Sr.

Eugene

Fatima

Iberia

District 5

Green Ridge (Cole Camp)

La Monte

Sacred Heart

Smithton

Stover

District 6

Crocker

Dixon

Fair Grove

Greenwood

Laquey (Richland)

Thomas Jefferson Independent Day

District 7

Barstow

Cristo Rey

Frontier School of Excellence Charter

Lone Jack

Lutheran (Kansas City)

District 8

Bishop LeBlond

Cameron

Faith Christian Acad HS

Frontier STEM

Northland Christian

Class 2

District 1

Dexter

Fredericktown

Kennett

North County

Perryville

St. Pius X (Festus)

Sullivan

District 2

Affton

Bayless

Bishop DuBourg

Clayton

Collegiate School of Med-Bio Science (McKinley Classical Leadership)

Lutheran South

Roosevelt

District 3

Duchesne

Jennings

Orchard Farm

Principia

St. Charles

St. Charles West

Winfield

Wright City

District 4

Father Tolton Regional Catholic

Fulton

Kirksville

Mexico

Missouri Military Academy

Moberly

Southern Boone

District 5

Aurora

Bolivar

Cassville

Logan-Rogersville

Monett

New Covenant Academy

New Heights Christian Acad (McAuley Catholic)

Springfield Catholic

District 6

Boonville

Clinton

Helias Catholic

Knob Noster

Marshall

Osage

St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia)

District 7

Center

Ewing Marion Kauffman (University Academy Charter)

Harrisonville

Oak Grove

Odessa

Paseo Academy

Pleasant Hill

District 8

Benton

Chillicothe

Excelsior Springs

Lafayette (St. Joseph)

Maryville

Savannah

Smithville

Class 3

District 1

Central (Cape Girardeau)

DeSoto

Hillsboro

Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)

Poplar Bluff

Saxony Lutheran (St. Vincent)

Sikeston

West Plains

District 2

Festus

Gateway (Soldan International Studies)

Mehlville

Pacific

Rockwood Summit

Union

Webster Groves

Windsor (Imperial)

District 3

Chaminade College Prep

John Burroughs

MICDS

Parkway Central

Priory

University City

Westminster Christian Academy

Whitfield

District 4

Ft. Zumwalt East

Ft. Zumwalt South

Hannibal

Hazelwood East

Holt

Lutheran St. Charles

Parkway North

Warrenton

District 5

Camdenton

Capital City

Jefferson City

Lebanon

St. Francis Borgia

Summit Christian Academy

Warrensburg

Washington

District 6

Carl Junction

Central (Springfield)

Hillcrest

Marshfield

McDonald County

Parkview

Webb City

Willard

District 7

Belton

Grandview

Pembroke Hill

Raytown

Raytown South

Ruskin

St. Michael the Archangel

William Chrisman

District 8

East (Kansas City)

Guadalupe Centers Charter

Kearney

Lincoln College Prep

Northeast (Kansas City)

St. Pius X (Kansas City)

Van Horn

Winnetonka

Class 4

District 1

Farmington

Fox

Jackson

Lindbergh

Northwest (Cedar Hill)

Oakville

Seckman

Vianney

District 2

Eureka

Kirkwood

Ladue Horton Watkins

Lafayette (Wildwood)

Marquette

Parkway South

Parkway West

SLUH

District 3

Christian Brothers College

De Smet Jesuit

Francis Howell Central

Francis Howell

Francis Howell North

Ft. Zumwalt North

Pattonville

Ritenour

District 4

Battle (Columbia Independent)

Ft. Zumwalt West

Hickman

Liberty (Wentzville)

North Point

St. Dominic

Timberland

Troy Buchanan

District 5

Branson

Glendale

Kickapoo

Nixa

Ozark

Republic

Rolla

Waynesville

District 6

Carthage

Joplin

Lee's Summit

Lee's Summit North

Lee's Summit West

Neosho

Raymore-Peculiar

Rockhurst

District 7

Blue Springs

Blue Springs South

Fort Osage

Grain Valley

North Kansas City

Rock Bridge

Smith-Cotton

Truman

District 8

Central (St. Joseph)

Liberty

Liberty North

Oak Park

Park Hill

Park Hill South

Platte County

Staley

