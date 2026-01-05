Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 5, 2025
The Missouri high school basketball landscape continues to take shape as December tournament play gives way to defining January matchups. Records still matter, but résumé wins, strength of schedule, and head-to-head results are beginning to separate the teams.
With the Highland Shootout looming and several out-of-state tests on the slate, this update reflects momentum, quality wins, and where each program stands heading into a critical stretch of the season.
1. Principia (10-1)
Previous Rank: 1
A 72-59 win over Houston (TN) showcased the talent Principia has to a Memphis crowd. 4-star Wake Forest signee Quentin Coleman scored 29 points while junior guard Kingston Money added 14 points and 4 assists. The Panthers have a highly anticipated matchup vs. East St. Louis (IL) at the Highland Shootout on Saturday. The winner will have bragging rights as the best team in the St. Louis metro.
2. Logan-Rogersville (9-0)
Previous Rank: 3
Logan-Rogersville rises one more spot as a result of other results. There’s intrigue surrounding this group from the major cities in St. Louis. A battle with Chaminade is set for the Highland Shootout on Saturday. This game will be a must-see for fans of prep basketball in the state.
3. Vashon (6-2)
Previous Rank: 2
A win over Memphis Central (TN) was followed up by a loss to Southwind (TN). The Wolverines have a chance to bounce back vs. Warren (IL) at the Highland Shootout. This game will be key during their January journey.
4. Webster Groves (6-2)
Previous Rank: 4
Webster will start the week with a game vs. SLUH before heading to the Highland Shootout on Saturday. Their game vs. Inglewood (CA) will be closely monitored by Mizzou Basketball fans. Jason Crowe vs. Scottie Adkinson is going to be a duel of future Mizzou floor generals. That’s the nightcap game.
5. Chaminade (6-2)
Previous Rank: 5
Few teams have a more complete week than Chaminade. The Red Devils are going to play De Smet on Friday night in a Top 10 matchup then immediately turn around and play 2nd ranked Logan-Rogersville at 1:30pm at the Highland Shootout. Two wins would certainly put this team within the Top 3, if not higher.
6. Vianney (10-1)
Previous Rank: 7
Vianney will have a target on their back vs. St. Dominic. That’s a Top 15 matchup on the road. This group is clicking on all cylinders after Coaches vs. Cancer. 7-foot center Mamadou Barry holds down the middle with tons of three point shooting around him.
7. Rockhurst (10-0)
Previous Rank: 9
Rockhurst gets a slight boost after beating quality opponents in Tampa, FL. They won two games vs. respected opponents from Ohio. The next week includes a game vs. Blue Springs on the road to remain perfect.
8. De Smet (8-1)
Previous Rank: 8
De Smet will look to respond after a loss to Vianney. They face Helias before a road test at Chaminade on Friday night. De Smet vs. Chaminade remains one of the state’s premier rivalries, and this season’s meeting carries major implications.
9. Benton (10-0)
Previous Rank: 10
The Cardinals have a clear path to remaining undefeated deep into the season. A road trip to Kansas to face Blue Valley Northwest on Tuesday will be another important test.
10. Rock Bridge (7-1)
Previous Rank: 23
Rock Bridge is this week’s biggest riser after a 58–49 win over Oak Park. At 7–1, the Bruins are generating early-season intrigue and beginning to establish themselves as a legitimate threat.
11. Oak Park (9-3)
Previous Rank: 6
Oak Park lost a game to Rock Bridge being on the wrong side of an upset. Their schedule doesn’t get any easier with a game vs. Piper (KS) looming on Saturday.
12. Staley (4-4)
Previous Rank: 11
Staley may raise eyebrows at first glance, but context matters. Their résumé includes a one-point loss to Oak Park and losses to Olathe North, Putnam City North (OK), and Douglass (OK) — all quality opponents. Within Missouri, Staley made a strong statement with a 51–35 win over Kickapoo.
13. Kickapoo (7-2)
Previous Rank: 12
Kickapoo controlled a marquee Springfield matchup with a dominant win over Hillcrest. Senior guard Reese Kimrey dictated tempo and filled the stat sheet. He’s averaging 17.0 PPG and 4.4 APG this season.
14. Lee’s Summit North (5-3)
Previous Rank: 13
Lee’s Summit North has a high ceiling. Their success hinges on guard play staying under control while letting athleticism dictate the game. A swing in results could cause major movement in either direction.
15. MICDS (8-1)
Previous Rank: 16
The rise to 15th has been slow & steady for Travis Wallace’s group. They went to Chicago and took care of business vs. Crane in a 65-54 win. Senior guard Jason Stokes had a great afternoon scoring 21 points and grabbing 8 rebounds.
16. McCluer North (8-3)
Previous Rank: 14
The Stars are a team who will have a ton of chances to continue proving themselves in January. Tough scheduling will only make them better in the playoffs. They have Top 25 matchups vs. Eureka, Webster Groves, Vashon, and Marquette lined up before the end of the season.
17. St. Dominic (9-1)
Previous Rank: 15
The Crusaders dominated Priory 68–50 on the road. Their matchup vs. Vianney on Tuesday will say a lot about the ceiling of this group and carries weight for both teams.
18. Eureka (8-1)
Previous Rank: 17
Eureka followed up a solid Coaches vs. Cancer showing with a 56–39 win over Ritenour. Senior leadership continues to drive results. A rematch vs. Marquette on Friday night will be a key home test.
19. Rolla (9-1)
Previous Rank: 18
Rolla continues its familiar pattern of handling expected wins while gearing up for late-season tests. Ethan Brown remains one of the state’s most consistent players. Continued growth from role players will be pivotal.
20. Lindbergh (9-2)
Previous Rank: 19
Lindbergh finds itself in a rare scheduling quirk, facing the same opponent in consecutive games following a third-place matchup at Coaches vs. Cancer and a Tuesday contest with Eureka.
21. Grain Valley (8-2)
Previous Rank: 21
Grain Valley faces Ruskin and Belton this week. Their ceiling will be defined by the play of Liberty commit Eli Herbert, a true game-changing talent.
22. Westminster (7-3)
Previous Rank: 22
Westminster plays Borgia and Lutheran South this week before heading into the Lindbergh Tournament, where high-level matchups await.
23. North Kansas City (5-3)
Previous Rank: 24
North Kansas City brings length and athleticism in the backcourt, something few teams can match. Their ceiling depends on defensive pressure and turnover creation. A road game at Liberty on Tuesday will be telling.
24. Nixa (8-1)
Previous Rank: 25
Nixa’s schedule ramps up later in the season. Entering the Nixa Tournament on January 29, they will have played just fourteen games — a strategy that could pay dividends in late-season momentum.
25. St. Mary’s (11-2)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Bryan Turner’s squad cracks the Top 25 for the first time this season. St. Mary’s is one of the state’s most explosive offensive teams, driven by pace. Senior forward Gary Johnson is averaging a double-double.