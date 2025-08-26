Missouri High School Softball: Preseason Top 25 State Rankings
The 2025 high school softball season is finally here, and with it comes our preseason Missouri Top 25 state rankings. These projections factor in a mix of last year’s postseason success, the return of all-state talent, strength of schedule and a little bit of forecasting for how teams might develop over the next few months.
As with any preseason poll, expect plenty of movement – especially in the opening weeks as teams shake off the rust and new contributors emerge. Programs with established pitching depth and big bats returning will naturally start near the top, but history shows surprise runs can come from just about anywhere.
Fans should follow the Missouri High School on SI page all season long for weekly power rankings, game highlights and in-depth coverage. With the level of competition across all classes, there’s little doubt this list will look much different come playoff time.
Here’s a look at the preseason Top 25, starting with a Rock Bridge squad that fell just short of a state championship in 2024 but returns the experience and firepower to make another deep run.
Missouri High School Preseason Top 25 Softball Rankings
1. Rock Bridge
2024 Record: 32-7
All-State Returners: Ava Bush, sr., OF; Kennedy Watson, sr., INF
Don’t expect a drop-off. With only four seniors gone from the 2024 Class 5 runner-up that lost on a walk-off to Lafayette, this battle-tested core is built to win a lot in 2025.
2. Grain Valley
2024 Record: 33-3
All-State Returners: Sydnee Wagner, sr., INF; Madison Rust, jr., OF
The Lady Eagles blitzed opponents 287–39 before a district loss to Rock Bridge ended a magnificent season. The ceiling remains high.
3. Lafayette (Wildwood)
2024 Record: 34-5
All-State Returners: N/A
The defending Class 5 champs return after Riley Mulligan’s three-run walk-off beat Rock Bridge in the title game. They were young in 2024 but must replace Missouri Gatorade POY Abby Carr, who struck out 16 in that final.
4. Blue Springs South
2024 Record: 23-7
All-State Returners: Ella Carmack, jr., INF
A strong season ended in districts against Rock Bridge, the eventual Class 5 runner-up. That defeat came two days before Rock Bridge also bounced Grain Valley.
5. Kearney
2024 Record: 28-6
All-State Returners: Brooke Paalhar, sr., INF; Kate Landewee, sr., P
With all-staters Brooke Paalhar and Kate Landewee back, the Lady Bulldogs have unfinished business after a 1–0 loss to Belton in the Class 4 quarterfinals (Belton finished runner-up).
6. Liberty North
2024 Record: 25-9
All-State Returners: Alex Couch, sr., OF
Third in Class 5 after beating Ray-Pec in the quarterfinals, falling 6–0 to Lafayette in the semis and outlasting Helias 8–7 in eight innings for third place. That experience should travel.
7. Raymore-Peculiar
2024 Record: 25-6 (Class 5 quarterfinals)
All-State Returners: Kelsie Donaldson, sr., P; Zariya Mabion, jr., OF
Great pitching can carry you, and Kelsie Donaldson gives Ray-Pec an ace. With Donaldson and Zariya Mabion back, expect plenty of wins.
8. Oak Grove
2024 Record: 26-10
All-State Returners: Molly Munson, jr., P; Hayden Young, jr., UTIL/DP
With pitcher Molly Munson and do-it-all Hayden Young returning, the Lady Panthers look primed again. They caught fire last fall, beating Savannah (8–2), Sullivan (4–1) and Centralia (8–3) to win the Class 3 title.
9. St. Elizabeth
2024 Record: 30-2
All-State Returners: Charli Duemmel, sr., C; Reagan Wobbe, sr., INF; Kinley Kemma, soph., DP/UTIL; Olivia Oligschlaeger, sr., INF
A Class 1 team this high may raise eyebrows, but the Hornets have proven it against bigger schools. Four returning all-staters make them a tough out in 2025.
10. Centralia
2024 Record: 29-4
All-State Returners: Jaylynn Brown, jr., P; Madi Johnson, sr., INF; Cora King, sr., INF
Powered by steady pitching, the Lady Panthers edged Winfield 1–0, then shut out Blair Oaks before falling 8–3 to Oak Grove to finish Class 3 runner-up. That foundation keeps them in the mix.
The Next 15
11. Helias Catholic
2024 Record: 23-8 (Class 5 fourth place); All-State Returners: N/A
12. Winfield
2024 Record: 24-6; All-State Returners: Maci Knowles, sr., P; Claire Shoemake, sr., OF
13. Fort Zumwalt West
2024 Record: 26-7; All-State Returners: Kaelyn Thomas, jr., At-Large
14. Kickapoo
2024 Record: 30-6 (Class 5 quarterfinals appearance); All-State Returners: Ellie Shevey, sr., C
15. Jackson
2024 Record: 31-10 (Class 5 quarterfinals); All-State Returners: Ashlyn Dawes, sr., P; Maddie Stelling, sr., OF
16. Cor Jesu Academy
2024 Record: 24-12; All-State Returners: Lauren Overbey, jr., C; Beau Belz, jr., INF
17. Highland
2024 Record: 27-6 (Class 2 state champions); All-State Returners: Abby Lay, sr., P; Keera Rothweiler, jr., INF; Bailie Crist, sr., OF; Addy Abell, sr., INF
18. Father Tolton
2024 Record: 24-10; All-State Returners: Bella Trim, sr., P
19. Rockwood Summit
2024 Record: 25-10; All-State Returners: Leila Miller, sr., C; Emily Perone, jr., INF; Paige Bray, sr., INF
20. Chillicothe
2024 Record: 23-6; All-State Returners: Landry Marsh, jr., P
21. Park Hill
2024 Record: 26-8; All-State Returners: Mandia Bock, jr., P
22. Belton
2024 Record: 27-10; All-State Returners: Katie Stephenson, sr., OF; Makayla McConnell, sr., INF
23. Mid-Buchanan
2024 Record: 37-6; All-State Returners: Kaylea Myers, sr., P; Zuzu Kountz, soph., DP/Flex
24. Bolivar
2024 Record: 23-12; All-State Returners: N/A
25. Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)
2024 Record: 22-9; All-State Returners: N/A
On the Cusp: Liberty (Wentzville); Jefferson City; Oakville; Blair Oaks; Sullivan; Nevada; Chaffee; Ozark; Diamond; Francis Howell; Westminster Christian; Incarnate Word Academy; Savannah; Saxony Lutheran; Linn; Hartville; Gallatin; Stanberry; Paris