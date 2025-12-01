High School

Missouri Boys High Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 1, 2025

Early season adjustments have been made with a handful of teams playing games

Sean West

Chaminade looked polished vs. Lift for Life in front of a packed crowed.
Chaminade looked polished vs. Lift for Life in front of a packed crowed. / Photo Credit: Chaminade Athletics

Most teams in Missouri are set to start games this week.

1. Principia

Record: 0-0

Outlook: Principia opens their season against Inglewood (CA) at the Norm Stewart Classic on Saturday. 

2. Chaminade

Record: 1-0

Outlook: Chaminade started their season with a win over Lift for Life. Omaha bound senior Jonny Jordan had 25 points in the contest. 

3. De Smet

Record: 0-0

Outlook: The Spartans start their season vs. an always tough Belleville West (IL) team. During jamboree play Northern Iowa bound senior Jordan Boyd was excellent. 

4. Oak Park

Record: 1-0

Outlook: The Northmen picked up an early win vs. Ruskin with a big game vs. Staley coming on December 5th. 

5. Vashon

Record: 2-0

Outlook: Vashon took care of business in Atlanta going 2-0 which included a solid win over Davidson Day School.

6. Webster Groves

Record: 1-0

Outlook: Webster earned an impressive win over Centennial (CA) who have had very strong teams in recent years. 

7. Logan-Rogersville

Record: 0-0

Outlook: The Class 4 contenders are set to start their season in the Eagle Invitational this week. 

8. Lee's Summit North

Record: 0-0

Outlook: The Broncos open their season with the Phog Allen Tournament starting on Wednesday. 

9. Westminster

Record: 1-0

Outlook: Will Powers scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in an opening victory over Lutheran Sr. Charles last Tuesday.

10. Benton

Record: 1-0

Outlook: Benton started their year with a 68-46 win over St. Michael the Archangel. 

11. North Kansas City

Record: 0-0

Outlook: The Northmen get a late start to their season with the opener coming on December 9th vs. Truman. 

12. Staley

Record: 0-0

Outlook: The Falcons start their season with two games this week. One vs. Park Hill South and another vs. rival Oak Park. 

13. Battle

Record: 1-0

Outlook: Battle looked impressive during their season opener vs. Kirkwood defeating the Pioneers by a score of 75-43. 

14. Kickapoo

Record: 0-0

Outlook: Like most seasons it’s a start at the Arvest Classic for Kickapoo. The event moved back to Parkview last season following one year on the Chiefs home court. 

15. Helias

Record: 0-0

Outlook: Helias starts their season at the Arvest Classic in Springfield, MO this week.

16. Rockhurst

Record: 0-0

Outlook: A senior led group. The Hawks start this season with games vs. Lee’s Summit West and Lee’s Summit  this week. 

17. Grain Valley

Record: 0-0

Outlook: Eli Herbet and Co. will begin their season in Nebraska. They play games on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

18. Marquette

Record: 0-1

Outlook: Lindbergh escaped with the win vs. Marquette on Tuesday. The Mustangs will look to regroup at the Peoples Bank & Trust Tournament in Tory this week. 

19. Vianney

Record: 0-0

Outlook: Vianney starts their season vs. a young & hungry Lift for Life at their annual invitational. Games will be played on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. 

20. Cardinal Ritter

Record: 0-3

Outlook: It has been an interesting start for the Lions. Their opener vs. University City was cancelled/postponed with them leading at halftime due to heat and floor conditions. Ritter then suffered a loss to Miller Career 53-60. This was followed up by two losses in Dallas, TX against stiff competition. They’re still a program who should be more than competitive in Class 6 of  Missouri. 

21. Hickman

Record: 0-0

Outlook: Columbia’s Kewpies start their season in Troy, MO this week. 

22. Summit Christian

Record: 0-0

Outlook: Summit Christian travels south to Nixa in a matchup vs. Paseo Academy. This will be the first round of tournament play. 

23. Rock Bridge

Record: 0-0

Outlook: Rock Bridge begins regular season play at the St. Charles Tip-Off, a round robin event with three games this week.

24. Rolla

Record: 1-0

Outlook: Rolla opened up the year with a dominating 30 point victory over Pacific. 

25. MICDS

Record: 0-0

Outlook: MICDS starts their season later than most with a contest vs. Lafayette on December 9th.

Published
Sean West
SEAN WEST

Sean West is a multimedia specialist who has been covering sports in the St. Louis & Missouri region since 2018. His specialties are high school basketball and football, in addition to the recruiting landscape of the Midwest. He has a skilled background in videography, documenting compelling storylines surrounding these sports.

Home/Missouri