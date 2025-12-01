Missouri Boys High Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 1, 2025
Most teams in Missouri are set to start games this week.
1. Principia
Record: 0-0
Outlook: Principia opens their season against Inglewood (CA) at the Norm Stewart Classic on Saturday.
2. Chaminade
Record: 1-0
Outlook: Chaminade started their season with a win over Lift for Life. Omaha bound senior Jonny Jordan had 25 points in the contest.
3. De Smet
Record: 0-0
Outlook: The Spartans start their season vs. an always tough Belleville West (IL) team. During jamboree play Northern Iowa bound senior Jordan Boyd was excellent.
4. Oak Park
Record: 1-0
Outlook: The Northmen picked up an early win vs. Ruskin with a big game vs. Staley coming on December 5th.
5. Vashon
Record: 2-0
Outlook: Vashon took care of business in Atlanta going 2-0 which included a solid win over Davidson Day School.
6. Webster Groves
Record: 1-0
Outlook: Webster earned an impressive win over Centennial (CA) who have had very strong teams in recent years.
7. Logan-Rogersville
Record: 0-0
Outlook: The Class 4 contenders are set to start their season in the Eagle Invitational this week.
8. Lee's Summit North
Record: 0-0
Outlook: The Broncos open their season with the Phog Allen Tournament starting on Wednesday.
9. Westminster
Record: 1-0
Outlook: Will Powers scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in an opening victory over Lutheran Sr. Charles last Tuesday.
10. Benton
Record: 1-0
Outlook: Benton started their year with a 68-46 win over St. Michael the Archangel.
11. North Kansas City
Record: 0-0
Outlook: The Northmen get a late start to their season with the opener coming on December 9th vs. Truman.
12. Staley
Record: 0-0
Outlook: The Falcons start their season with two games this week. One vs. Park Hill South and another vs. rival Oak Park.
13. Battle
Record: 1-0
Outlook: Battle looked impressive during their season opener vs. Kirkwood defeating the Pioneers by a score of 75-43.
14. Kickapoo
Record: 0-0
Outlook: Like most seasons it’s a start at the Arvest Classic for Kickapoo. The event moved back to Parkview last season following one year on the Chiefs home court.
15. Helias
Record: 0-0
Outlook: Helias starts their season at the Arvest Classic in Springfield, MO this week.
16. Rockhurst
Record: 0-0
Outlook: A senior led group. The Hawks start this season with games vs. Lee’s Summit West and Lee’s Summit this week.
17. Grain Valley
Record: 0-0
Outlook: Eli Herbet and Co. will begin their season in Nebraska. They play games on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
18. Marquette
Record: 0-1
Outlook: Lindbergh escaped with the win vs. Marquette on Tuesday. The Mustangs will look to regroup at the Peoples Bank & Trust Tournament in Tory this week.
19. Vianney
Record: 0-0
Outlook: Vianney starts their season vs. a young & hungry Lift for Life at their annual invitational. Games will be played on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
20. Cardinal Ritter
Record: 0-3
Outlook: It has been an interesting start for the Lions. Their opener vs. University City was cancelled/postponed with them leading at halftime due to heat and floor conditions. Ritter then suffered a loss to Miller Career 53-60. This was followed up by two losses in Dallas, TX against stiff competition. They’re still a program who should be more than competitive in Class 6 of Missouri.
21. Hickman
Record: 0-0
Outlook: Columbia’s Kewpies start their season in Troy, MO this week.
22. Summit Christian
Record: 0-0
Outlook: Summit Christian travels south to Nixa in a matchup vs. Paseo Academy. This will be the first round of tournament play.
23. Rock Bridge
Record: 0-0
Outlook: Rock Bridge begins regular season play at the St. Charles Tip-Off, a round robin event with three games this week.
24. Rolla
Record: 1-0
Outlook: Rolla opened up the year with a dominating 30 point victory over Pacific.
25. MICDS
Record: 0-0
Outlook: MICDS starts their season later than most with a contest vs. Lafayette on December 9th.