Michigan High School Football's Gridiron Legacy Will Continue at Super Bowl LX
Michigan High School football has long been highly respected nationwide. The state consistently develops talent from generation to generation, boasting NFL stars like Bill Hewitt, Paul Krause, Jerome Bettis, Antonio Gates, Joe Staley, and Aidan Hutchinson.
Michigan high school football will once again be well represented on the biggest stage, Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.
Seattle Seahawks Who Played High School Football in Michigan
WR Cody White (Walled Lake Western):
Former 2017 Michigan Mr. Football, wide receiver Cody White, had a standout career at Walled Lake Western. During his senior year, White had 638 passing yards, 576 rushing yards, and 705 receiving yards, which made for 25 total touchdowns. Plus, he also added four interceptions on defense. Walled Lake Western was the MHSAA Division 1 runner-up in White's final year.
OL Anthony Bradford (Muskegon):
In 2017, Bradford was a part of Muskegon's perfect 14-0 season, winning the MHSAA Division 3 state title. During his high school career, he won three MHSAA Division 3 state titles and helped lead Muskegon to a 27-game winning streak.
WR Tyrone Broden (West Bloomfield):
Broden was a member of the Oakland Activities Association Red All-League team and a Detroit News All-North Football Team honorable mention in 2018. He helped lead West Bloomfield to a 9-3 record and is another star who came from West Bloomfield during the Ron Bellamy era.
OL Logan Brown (East Kentwoood):
Brown was one of the best high school prospects ever play Michigan high school football. He was rated a five-star recruit and the No. 7 overall player in the class of 2019 by 247Sports. Brown anchored an East Kentwood offensive line during a 9-2 campaign. The Falcons lost to powerhouse Saline in the playoffs. Brown won back-to-back Division 1 state championships in the shot put as a sophomore and junior.
New England Patriots Who Played High School Football in Michigan
P Bryce Baringer (Notre Dame Prep):
Baringer was a three-year letterwinner at Notre Dame Prep. They went 4-5 during Baringer's senior season. He was ranked the No. 21 punter in the Class of 2017 by Kohl's Kicking.
OL Mike Onwenu (Cass Tech):
Onwenu was apart of a Cass Tech team that lost the MHSAA Division 1 title in 2015. He played in thein 2016 U.S. Army All-American Game, and was a top Michigan prospect in the class of 2016. Onwenu won the 2015 Cityballer of the Year, and was an All-State team member.