Missouri (MSHSAA) High School Boys Basketball State Playoff Brackets, Semifinal Matchups, Schedule - March 20, 2026
The 2026 Missouri high school basketball upper classification state championship brackets continue on Friday, March 20, with six games in the semifinal round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Missouri high school basketball playoffs.
The championship games will begin on March 20.
Missouri High School Football 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MSHSAA) - March 20, 2026
Class 4 State Tournament
Clayton vs. Benton - 03/20 — 10:00 AM CT
Logan-Rogersville vs. Vashon - 03/20 — 12:00 PM CT
Class 5 State Tournament
Sikeston vs. Raytown South - 03/20 — 6:00 PM CT
MICDS vs. Hillcrest - 03/20 — 8:00 PM CT
Class 6 State Tournament
Cardinal Ritter College Prep vs. Blue Springs South - 03/20 — 2:00 PM CT
De Smet Jesuit vs. Rockhurst - 03/20 — 4:00 PM CT
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Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.