Missouri (MSHSAA) High School Boys Basketball State Playoff Brackets, Semifinal Matchups, Schedule - March 20, 2026

The 2026 Missouri high school basketball upper classification state championship brackets continue on Friday, March 20, with six games in the semifinal round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Missouri high school basketball playoffs.

The championship games will begin on March 20.

Missouri High School Football 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MSHSAA) - March 20, 2026

Clayton vs. Benton - 03/20 — 10:00 AM CT

Logan-Rogersville vs. Vashon - 03/20 — 12:00 PM CT

Sikeston vs. Raytown South - 03/20 — 6:00 PM CT

MICDS vs. Hillcrest - 03/20 — 8:00 PM CT

Cardinal Ritter College Prep vs. Blue Springs South - 03/20 — 2:00 PM CT

De Smet Jesuit vs. Rockhurst - 03/20 — 4:00 PM CT

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