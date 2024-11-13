Missouri (MSHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, district championship matchups, game times

High School

The Missouri high school football playoffs continue this week with district championship games in most classes.
The Missouri high school football playoffs continue this week with the district championships in most classifications.

2024 Missouri high school football playoffs brackets

Here are the Missouri high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every MHSAA classification:

MISSOURI (MSHSAA) HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS — 2024 BRACKETS

CLASS 1

District semifinals

St. Vincent vs. Van-Far

1 p.m. Saturday

Crystal City vs. Charleston

7 p.m. Friday

Marionville vs. Pierce City

7 p.m. Friday

Adrian vs. Ash Grove

7 p.m. Friday

Tipton vs. Salisbury

7 p.m. Friday

Westran vs. Harrisburg

7 p.m. Friday

Penney vs. West Platte

7 p.m. Friday

North Platte vs. Putnam County

7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 2

District championships

Valle Catholic vs. Caruthersville

7 p.m. Friday

Hermann vs. Bowling Green

7 p.m. Friday

Warsaw vs. Lamar

7 p.m. Friday

Pembroke Hill vs. KIPP KC Legacy High School

7 p.m. Friday

Lafayette County vs. Father Tolton

7 p.m. Friday

Fair Grove vs. Liberty

7 p.m. Friday

South Shelby vs. Monroe City

7 p.m. Friday

Brookfield vs. Mid-Buchanan

7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 3

District championships

Dexter vs. Ste. Genevieve

7 p.m. Friday

Lift for Life Academy vs. Burroughs

1 p.m. Saturday

Strafford vs. Mt. Vernon

7 p.m. Friday

Seneca vs. Forsyth

7 p.m. Friday

Hallsville vs. Moberly

7 p.m. Friday

Blair Oaks vs. Boonville

7 p.m. Friday

Odessa vs. Oak Grove

7 p.m. Friday

Cameron vs. Maryville

7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 4

District championships

Festus vs. Perryville

7 p.m. Friday

Gateway Tech vs. Pacific

7 p.m. Friday

Warrenton vs. Hannibal

7 p.m. Friday

West Plains vs. Bolivar

7 p.m. Friday

Lutheran North vs. Miller Career Academy

6 p.m. Friday

Parkway North vs. Orchard Farm

6 p.m. Friday

Pleasant Hill vs. Warrensburg

7 p.m. Friday

Kearney vs. Savannah

7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 5

District championships

Cardinal Ritter College Prep vs. Central

7 p.m. Friday

Washington vs. Lafayette

7 p.m. Friday

Helias vs. Lebanon

7 p.m. Friday

Branson vs. Republic

7 p.m. Friday

Hazelwood East vs. MICDS

6 p.m. Friday

Fort Zumwalt West vs. North Point

7 p.m. Friday

Carthage vs. Webb City

7 p.m. Friday

Platte County vs. St. Pius X

7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 6

District championships

Seckman vs. Jackson

7 p.m. Friday

Christian Brothers vs. Kirkwood

6 p.m. Friday

Nixa vs. Joplin

7 p.m. Friday

Lee's Summit North vs. Lee's Summit

7 p.m. Friday

DeSmet Jesuit vs. St. Louis University

7 p.m. Friday

Troy-Buchanan vs. Rock Bridge

7 p.m. Friday

Blue Springs South vs. Liberty

7 p.m. Friday

Park Hill vs. Oak Park

7 p.m. Friday

8-MAN

District championships

Greenfield vs. Lockwood/Golden City

7 p.m. Friday

Archie vs. Appleton/Montrose

7 p.m. Friday

Bishop LeBlond vs. Plattsburg

7 p.m. Friday

Rock Port vs. West Nodaway

7 p.m. Friday

Concordia vs. Slater

7 p.m. Friday

Wellington-Napoleon vs. Braymer/Breckenridge

7 p.m. Friday

Albany vs. Worth County/Northeast Nodaway

7 p.m. Friday

North Shelby vs. Paris

7 p.m. Friday

