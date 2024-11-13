Missouri (MSHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, district championship matchups, game times
The Missouri high school football playoffs continue this week with the district championships in most classifications.
2024 Missouri high school football playoffs brackets
Here are the Missouri high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every MHSAA classification:
CLASS 1
District semifinals
St. Vincent vs. Van-Far
1 p.m. Saturday
Crystal City vs. Charleston
7 p.m. Friday
Marionville vs. Pierce City
7 p.m. Friday
Adrian vs. Ash Grove
7 p.m. Friday
Tipton vs. Salisbury
7 p.m. Friday
Westran vs. Harrisburg
7 p.m. Friday
Penney vs. West Platte
7 p.m. Friday
North Platte vs. Putnam County
7 p.m. Friday
CLASS 2
District championships
Valle Catholic vs. Caruthersville
7 p.m. Friday
Hermann vs. Bowling Green
7 p.m. Friday
Warsaw vs. Lamar
7 p.m. Friday
Pembroke Hill vs. KIPP KC Legacy High School
7 p.m. Friday
Lafayette County vs. Father Tolton
7 p.m. Friday
Fair Grove vs. Liberty
7 p.m. Friday
South Shelby vs. Monroe City
7 p.m. Friday
Brookfield vs. Mid-Buchanan
7 p.m. Friday
CLASS 3
District championships
Dexter vs. Ste. Genevieve
7 p.m. Friday
Lift for Life Academy vs. Burroughs
1 p.m. Saturday
Strafford vs. Mt. Vernon
7 p.m. Friday
Seneca vs. Forsyth
7 p.m. Friday
Hallsville vs. Moberly
7 p.m. Friday
Blair Oaks vs. Boonville
7 p.m. Friday
Odessa vs. Oak Grove
7 p.m. Friday
Cameron vs. Maryville
7 p.m. Friday
CLASS 4
District championships
Festus vs. Perryville
7 p.m. Friday
Gateway Tech vs. Pacific
7 p.m. Friday
Warrenton vs. Hannibal
7 p.m. Friday
West Plains vs. Bolivar
7 p.m. Friday
Lutheran North vs. Miller Career Academy
6 p.m. Friday
Parkway North vs. Orchard Farm
6 p.m. Friday
Pleasant Hill vs. Warrensburg
7 p.m. Friday
Kearney vs. Savannah
7 p.m. Friday
CLASS 5
District championships
Cardinal Ritter College Prep vs. Central
7 p.m. Friday
Washington vs. Lafayette
7 p.m. Friday
Helias vs. Lebanon
7 p.m. Friday
Branson vs. Republic
7 p.m. Friday
Hazelwood East vs. MICDS
6 p.m. Friday
Fort Zumwalt West vs. North Point
7 p.m. Friday
Carthage vs. Webb City
7 p.m. Friday
Platte County vs. St. Pius X
7 p.m. Friday
CLASS 6
District championships
Seckman vs. Jackson
7 p.m. Friday
Christian Brothers vs. Kirkwood
6 p.m. Friday
Nixa vs. Joplin
7 p.m. Friday
Lee's Summit North vs. Lee's Summit
7 p.m. Friday
DeSmet Jesuit vs. St. Louis University
7 p.m. Friday
Troy-Buchanan vs. Rock Bridge
7 p.m. Friday
Blue Springs South vs. Liberty
7 p.m. Friday
Park Hill vs. Oak Park
7 p.m. Friday
8-MAN
District championships
Greenfield vs. Lockwood/Golden City
7 p.m. Friday
Archie vs. Appleton/Montrose
7 p.m. Friday
Bishop LeBlond vs. Plattsburg
7 p.m. Friday
Rock Port vs. West Nodaway
7 p.m. Friday
Concordia vs. Slater
7 p.m. Friday
Wellington-Napoleon vs. Braymer/Breckenridge
7 p.m. Friday
Albany vs. Worth County/Northeast Nodaway
7 p.m. Friday
North Shelby vs. Paris
7 p.m. Friday
