Missouri (MSHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state semifinals, matchups, game times, scores
The Missouri high school football playoffs continue this week with the state semifinals in all classifications.
2024 Missouri high school football playoff brackets
Here are the Missouri high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every MHSAA classification:
MISSOURI (MSHSAA) HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS — 2024 BRACKETS
CLASS 1
State semifinals
St. Vincent vs. Adrian
Saturday
1 p.m.
Tipton vs. Penney
Saturday
1 p.m.
CLASS 2
State semifinals
Bowling Green vs. Lamar
Saturday
1 p.m.
Fair Grove vs. South Shelby
Saturday
2 p.m.
CLASS 3
State semifinals
Lift for Life vs. Seneca
Saturday
1 p.m.
Blair Oaks vs. Maryville
Saturday
1 p.m.
CLASS 4
State semifinals
Festus vs. Warrenton
Saturday
1 p.m.
Lutheran North vs. Kearney
Saturday
1 p.m.
CLASS 5
State semifinals
Lafayette (Wildwood) vs. Helias Catholic
Friday
3 p.m.
MICDS vs. Platte County
Saturday
1 p.m.
CLASS 6
State semifinals
Kirkwood vs. Nixa
Saturday
1 p.m.
De Smet Jesuit vs. Liberty
Saturday
1 p.m.
8-MAN
State semifinals
Archie vs. Bishop LeBlond
Saturday
1 p.m.
Braymer/Breckenridge vs. North Shelby
Saturday
1 p.m.
