High School

Missouri (MSHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state semifinals, matchups, game times, scores

Here are all the 2024 Missouri high school football playoff brackets as action continues this week

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

The Missouri high school football playoffs continue this week with the state semifinals.
The Missouri high school football playoffs continue this week with the state semifinals. / Photo by Taylor Balkom

The Missouri high school football playoffs continue this week with the state semifinals in all classifications.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 MHSAA football playoffs.

2024 Missouri high school football playoff brackets

Here are the Missouri high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every MHSAA classification:

MISSOURI (MSHSAA) HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS — 2024 BRACKETS

CLASS 1

State semifinals

St. Vincent vs. Adrian

Saturday

1 p.m.

Tipton vs. Penney

Saturday

1 p.m.

CLASS 2

State semifinals

Bowling Green vs. Lamar

Saturday

1 p.m.

Fair Grove vs. South Shelby

Saturday

2 p.m.

CLASS 3

State semifinals

Lift for Life vs. Seneca

Saturday

1 p.m.

Blair Oaks vs. Maryville

Saturday

1 p.m.

CLASS 4

State semifinals

Festus vs. Warrenton

Saturday

1 p.m.

Lutheran North vs. Kearney

Saturday

1 p.m.

CLASS 5

State semifinals

Lafayette (Wildwood) vs. Helias Catholic

Friday

3 p.m.

MICDS vs. Platte County

Saturday

1 p.m.

CLASS 6

State semifinals

Kirkwood vs. Nixa

Saturday

1 p.m.

De Smet Jesuit vs. Liberty

Saturday

1 p.m.

8-MAN

State semifinals

Archie vs. Bishop LeBlond

Saturday

1 p.m.

Braymer/Breckenridge vs. North Shelby

Saturday

1 p.m.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Missouri