Missouri (MSHSAA) high school football state championships: matchups, times, scores, 2024 brackets (12/4/2024)

Here is the schedule for the 2024 Missouri high school football state finals

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

The Missouri high school football season wraps up this week with the state championship games in all classes.
/ Photo by Michele Bunch

The Missouri high school football playoffs conclude this week with the state championship games in all classifications.

Stick with High School on SI for all the scores throughout the 2024 MHSAA football playoffs.

2024 Missouri high school football playoff brackets

Here are the Missouri high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every MHSAA classification:

MISSOURI (MSHSAA) HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS — 2024 BRACKETS

CLASS 1

State final

Adrian vs. Penney

Saturday

December 7

3 p.m.

Memorial Stadium (Columbia)

CLASS 2

State final

Lamar vs. Fair Grove

Friday

December 6

3 p.m.

Memorial Stadium (Columbia)

CLASS 3

State final

Seneca vs. Blair Oaks

Saturday

December 7

11 a.m.

Memorial Stadium (Columbia)

CLASS 4

State final

Festus vs. Lutheran North

Friday

December 6

11 a.m.

Memorial Stadium (Columbia)

CLASS 5

State final

Helias Catholic vs. Platte County

Saturday

December 7

7 p.m.

Memorial Stadium (Columbia)

CLASS 6

State final

Nixa vs. De Smet Jesuit

Friday

December 6

7 p.m.

Memorial Stadium (Columbia)

8-MAN

State final

Archie vs. North Shelby

Saturday

December 7

1 p.m.

Missouri Western (St. Joseph)

Published
