Missouri (MSHSAA) high school football state championships: matchups, times, scores, 2024 brackets (12/4/2024)
The Missouri high school football playoffs conclude this week with the state championship games in all classifications.
2024 Missouri high school football playoff brackets
Here are the Missouri high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every MHSAA classification:
CLASS 1
State final
Adrian vs. Penney
Saturday
December 7
3 p.m.
Memorial Stadium (Columbia)
CLASS 2
State final
Lamar vs. Fair Grove
Friday
December 6
3 p.m.
Memorial Stadium (Columbia)
CLASS 3
State final
Seneca vs. Blair Oaks
Saturday
December 7
11 a.m.
Memorial Stadium (Columbia)
CLASS 4
State final
Festus vs. Lutheran North
Friday
December 6
11 a.m.
Memorial Stadium (Columbia)
CLASS 5
State final
Helias Catholic vs. Platte County
Saturday
December 7
7 p.m.
Memorial Stadium (Columbia)
CLASS 6
State final
Nixa vs. De Smet Jesuit
Friday
December 6
7 p.m.
Memorial Stadium (Columbia)
8-MAN
State final
Archie vs. North Shelby
Saturday
December 7
1 p.m.
Missouri Western (St. Joseph)
