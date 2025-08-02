MSHSAA Violations Sideline Lee's Summit North Coaches
Lee’s Summit North head coach Jason Rogers and assistant Johlon Whittaker have been suspended for the first three games of the season after the school self-reported violations of Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) bylaws regarding summer practices.
As was first reported by 810 Varsity in Kansas City, the violations were discovered during an internal review. The school informed families of the suspensions today in a letter from Principal Dr. Tim Collins.
According to the letter, the Broncos' football program exceeded the MSHSAA-allowed 20 "contact days" over the summer and had coaches working with students during a "summertime dead period." The letter also states that a new MSHSAA-defined no-contact period, including weight room opportunities, will be implemented through August 10.
The Broncos are coming off an impressive 11-1 season last year, where they reached the quarterfinals of the MSHAA Class 6 playoffs. Their season ended with a 21-20 loss to eventual state runner-up Nixa. The team outscored opponents 422-192 over the course of the season.
In the letter to families, Principal Collins said:
“Good afternoon, Bronco football families.
"I’m writing today to share an important update regarding our football program. Recently, it was brought to the administration’s attention that some practices over the summer were in violation of Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) regulations. Our priority remains the safety, well-being, and positive experience for all student athletes.
"After conducting an internal review, we found that contact days went over the MSHSAA-allowed 20 days and coaches were working with students during a dedicated ‘summertime dead period’ earlier this summer in violation of MSHSAA bylaws. In keeping with our commitment to integrity and transparency, this afternoon we self-reported this matter to MSHSAA. Please be assured that we are taking this situation very seriously. We will cooperate fully with MSHSAA and will continue to emphasize the importance of following all MSHSAA bylaws.
"Starting tomorrow, August 2, we will implement a MSHSAA-defined summertime no-contact period, including weight room opportunities, through August 10. There should be no contact between students and coaches during this time. Additionally, we have suspended Head Coach Jason Rogers and Assistant Coach Johlon Whittaker for the first three games of the year. During that time, our current Defensive Coordinator, Coach Deron Washington, will serve as the Interim Head Coach. We appreciate your understanding and support as we work through this.
"If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to me."
Thank you,
Dr. Tim Collins
Principal, Lee’s Summit North High School”
During Rogers' and Whittaker's absence, defensive coordinator Deron Washington will serve as the interim head coach. The Broncos will open the season at home against Raymore-Peculiar on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. They then travel to Staley on Sept. 5 and return home to face Mill Valley in Week 3 on Sept. 12. Both coaches are expected to return to the sidelines in Week 4 against Blue Springs.