No. 3 2027 center prospect Tyran Frazier signs with Overtime Elite's Rod Wave Elite
Tyran Frazier, the highly-touted 6-foot-11 wing from Hazelwood East High School, announced today he has signed to play for Rod Wave Elite (RWE), part of the Overtime Elite (OTE) program. The move signals a significant step for the rising Class of 2027 prospect, who has been rapidly ascending national recruiting rankings.
"OTE has been a goal I've wanted to achieve since eighth grade," Frazier told High School on SI.
Overtime Elite, founded in 2021 by Dan Porter and Zack Weiner, is a professional basketball league based in Atlanta for players aged 16-20. It offers an alternative path to professional basketball, providing players with a minimum annual salary (or a scholarship option to maintain college eligibility) and a structured environment for training, education, and competition.
OTE quickly became a viral sensation by leveraging Overtime's massive social media presence, which already showcased high school basketball highlights, offering unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to athletes' lives and development.
Rod Wave Elite, led by social media influencer Cam Wilder, operates within the AAU circuit and has also achieved viral status by assembling "super teams" of top prospects for high-profile tournaments, generating significant online content and fan engagement.
Frazier is certainly a player who fits that profile.
Prepping at Hazelwood East in St. Louis, he averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds per game as a sophomore. His unique blend of size and skill has made him a coveted talent. Scouts consistently highlight his athleticism and shooting touch.
A scouting report from Nothing But Net Magazine by Dinos Trigonis following the 2025 Pangos All-American Camp described Frazier as "Oozing with tremendous long-term potential, Tyran is a very long and athletic hybrid-forward that averaged 11.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game here."
The report further noted, "Reminds me of a young Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves). Top 30-50 caliber prospect in 2027."
Frazier is widely recognized as a four-star prospect at center by major recruiting services. The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 49 overall player nationally, the No. 4 center, and the No. 4 prospect in Missouri. On3 Industry has him even higher, at No. 33 nationally, No. 6 among power forwards, and No. 3 in Missouri, while ESPN likes him even more - ranking him No. 2 in the state, the No. 3 center junior center in the nation and the No. 34 overall junior in the country.
His ability to stretch the floor is a key asset. Frazier is a big man who can shoot with ease from outside, a skill set increasingly valued in modern basketball, and he doubles as one of the best inside players in the state. This versatility, combined with his length and athleticism, are sure to have more offers rolling in.
This versatility, combined with his length and athleticism, has Frazier's college recruitment heating up. He currently holds Division I offers from Texas A&M, Wichita State, and Louisiana, among others.
Following standout performances, including at the Nike Elite 100 and playing for Bradley Beal Elite, Frazier has reportedly garnered significant attention from numerous college programs across the country, including Ohio State, BYU, Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri, South Carolina, St. Louis University, and Marquette.
His best basketball appears to be ahead of him as he transitions to the OTE platform.