One Point Too Many? The Scoreboard Mistake That Is Forcing Part of a Missouri Playoff Game To Be Replayed
HANNIBAL, MISSOURI — High school basketball rarely sees a game rewritten after the buzzer, but that is exactly what is happening in Missouri this week. The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) has announced that the Class 3 Sectional girls basketball game between Highland High School and Principia High School, originally played on March 2, 2026, will be resumed after a scoring controversy.
The Original Game and Controversy
The contest had concluded with Principia defeating Highland 46-45, but late in the third quarter, Highland noticed a discrepancy: their team scorebook showed one more point than the official scorebook and scoreboard. Table personnel had initially miscredited a Highland basket as three points instead of two and attempted to fix it during live play rather than stopping immediately.
When the issue was formally raised, the referee crew reviewed the official scorebook but failed to consult both team scorebooks, as required under NFHS Basketball Rule 2.11.11. Highland’s coach was denied the opportunity to use both scorebooks, and the on-site protest procedure was not properly administered. Video evidence confirmed a scoring error occurred, but because the protest process was mishandled at the moment, MSHSAA ruled the only fair remedy was to resume the game from the point of interruption: 54 seconds remaining in the third quarter, with Highland leading 34-29.
The Resumed Game
The replay is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, at Hannibal High School, with a new crew of officials. All game conditions — including fouls, possession arrow, and other relevant factors — will be replicated, and any play after the point of interruption on March 2 will be removed from the record. Fans can attend free of charge or watch the game on MSHSAA TV. The winner will advance to the Class 3 quarterfinals on Friday, March 6.
Principia: The Heavy Favorite
While Highland leads at the moment of resumption, Principia is widely viewed as the clear favorite. The team has dominated Class 3 all season, boasting depth, experienced post players, and one of the state’s most efficient offenses. Their postseason run has been nearly flawless, making them the team most expect to move confidently into the quarterfinals. Highland, though resilient, faces an uphill battle to hold their lead against Principia’s pedigree in a pressure-filled environment. Doing so would be considered a major upset and shakeup of the playoff bracket.
The Bigger Picture
This incident underscores just how crucial procedure is in high school sports. One point, mishandled at the scorer’s table, can have season-altering consequences. Both teams players now face the unusual challenge of replaying a tense portion of a game they thought was over, while Principia must reset mentally to finish a game they’ve already “won” once.
What This Means for Missouri Basketball
Regardless of the outcome, the replayed game will be remembered as a rare scoring error with real consequences. It’s a reminder that in high school athletics, rules, protocols, and human precision matter just as much as points on the board. And in high-stakes postseason matchups, even a single mishandled moment can make all the difference between victory and heartbreak.