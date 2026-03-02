Top 25 Oregon Girls High School Basketball State Rankings – March 2, 2026
Southridge made the biggest jump in the High School On SI Oregon Top 25 girls basketball rankings this week after claiming the outright Metro League title, while nationally ranked Tualatin is still No. 1 after holding off West Linn to win the Three Rivers League crown.
The regular season ended this week for Class 6A, while 5A and 4A teams finish Tuesday. Meanwhile, the state’s smaller classifications will kick off their state tournaments Wednesday.
1. Tualatin (23-1)
Last week: 1
The Timberwolves held off West Linn 61-53 to win the outright Three Rivers League title and claim the No. 1 overall seed for the Class 6A state playoffs.
2. West Linn (21-3)
Last week: 2
The Lions gave Tualatin all it could handle but fell short, leaving them the No. 2 seed in the 6A playoffs.
3. South Medford (22-2)
Last week: 3
The Panthers rolled to a 41-point win at Clackamas to close the regular season and nab the No. 4 seed in the 6A playoffs.
4. Benson (22-2)
Last week: 4
The Astros are the No. 3 seed in this week’s 6A playoffs.
5. Redmond (22-1)
Last week: 5
The Panthers are one win away from running the table in the Intermountain Conference.
6. Crater (21-4)
Last week: 7
The Comets claimed a share of the Midwestern League title with a 62-56 home win over Springfield in their regular-season finale.
7. Southridge (17-7)
Last week: 11
The Skyhawks took down Jesuit to win the outright Metro League title and climb into the top eight of the 6A state bracket.
8. West Albany (19-5)
Last week: 9
The Bulldogs are one win away from claiming the outright Mid-Willamette Conference title.
9. Springfield (22-3)
Last week: 6
The Millers let a chance to win the Midwestern League title outright slip through their fingers.
10. South Albany (19-4)
Last week: 10
The RedHawks won by 12 at home to Silverton but will likely finish second in the Mid-Willamette Conference.
11. Sherwood (22-3)
Last week: 13
The Bowmen are one of the youngest teams in the state; can they turn their dominance in the Pacific Conference into a Chiles Center berth?
12. Vale (25-1)
Last week: 12
The Vikings showed why they’re the No. 1 seed in the 3A state tournament by rolling over Brookings-Harbor in the Round of 16.
13. Jesuit (16-7)
Last week: 8
In one week, the Crusaders went from unbeaten in Metro League play to a pair of losses and a runner-up finish.
14. Amity (25-2)
Last week: 14
The Warriors routed Westside Christian to advance to the 3A state tournament in Coos Bay.
15. Nelson (19-6)
Last week: 15
The Mt. Hood Conference champions will have to go on the road in the 6A Round of 16 if they want to make their first trip to the Chiles Center.
16. Baker (21-4)
Last week: 16
The Bulldogs won a rubber match with La Grande to win the Greater Oregon League title and the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A playoffs.
17. Wilsonville (21-3)
Last week: 17
The Wildcats can clinch the outright Northwest Oregon Conference title with a win March 2 at La Salle Prep.
18. Stayton (19-3)
Last week: 18
The Eagles will finish the regular season at home against Scappoose before hosting a 4A Round of 16 playoff game.
19. Oregon City (16-8)
Last week: 19
The Pioneers fell hard to West Linn in their final regular-season test but will host a first-round 6A playoff game.
20. West Salem (15-10)
Last week: 25
The Titans completed a season sweep of South Salem en route to an unbeaten Central Valley Conference campaign.
21. Silverton (17-7)
Last week: 20
A 12-point loss at South Albany means the Foxes will finish third in the Mid-Willamette Conference but will still host a Class 5A Round of 16 playoff game.
22. Henley (19-5)
Last week: 23
The Hornets finished undefeated in the Skyline Conference.
23. Clackamas (19-6)
Last week: 22
The Cavaliers finished second in the Mt. Hood Conference but couldn’t keep pace with South Medford in a nonconference clash.
24. South Salem (19-5)
Last week: 21
The Saxons couldn’t solve their crosstown rival West Salem in conference play but are still ranked higher than the Titans in the 6A playoff bracket.
25. Regis (26-1)
Last week: 24
The top seed in the 2A state tournament routed Bonanza to punch their ticket to Pendleton.
Dropped Out
None
Under Consideration
Bandon
Banks
Barlow
La Salle Prep
Lebanon
Marist Catholic
Seaside
Sheldon
Summit
Valley Catholic
Weston-McEwen