Predicting every 2024 Missouri High School football Class 6 district winner
Class 6 is loaded this season. From traditional MCC Powers, to Nixa, and everyone in between. All corners of the state are represented well down the stretch.
Playoffs start November 1st and SBLive is previewing all the top teams, matchups, and more starting with Class 6.
We’re also identifying a sleeper within each district. This can be a team who has a high ceiling or has surpassed expectations during the regular season.
Class 6, District 1
Winner: Jackson (6-2)
Jackson has had success and played tough games this season. Senior WR Kai Crowe is an excellent wideout who can keep the chains moving. A balanced offense that uses the run and pass equally. While they’re the favorites, this is a tough district with multiple teams around the same talent level
Sleeper: Seckman (8-0)
Seckman has one of the best rushing attacks in the state and Brady Ambrose is the bell cow back. At 8-0 they’re an interesting team to track. How they fare vs. tough playoff competition will be the next test. They play their style of football and bring a physical edge to the game.
Class 6, District 2
Winner: CBC (7-1)
The Cadets are a traditional powerhouse with new faces this season. A strong defense with excellent defensive backs is led by Indiana commit and defensive end Triston Abram. On offense Nick McClellan has been a revelation at QB throwing to targets such as USC commit Corey Simms. A favorite to make it back to state.
Sleeper: Kirkwood (5-2)
Jeremy Maclin has done an excellent job building Kirkwood back to the level many knew they were capable of. 2026 Jacob Eberhart is a prospect on the rise. He plays both WR & DB. The Pioneers feature one of the best passing attacks in St. Louis.
Class 6, District 3
Winner: De Smet (6-2)
De Smet was a favorite heading into the season due to their talent level and coaching. They’ve played a difficult schedule which should pay off in November. QB and Kansas State commit Dillon Duff will be key if they want to make it to state. The Spartans have a defense that features Power 4 prospects on all three levels.
Sleeper: SLUH (5-3)
SLUH is a ground & pound team who picks and chooses their shot plays well. Zach Allen and Jordan Taylor give them a formidable 2026 duo of playmakers. On defense it’s all about Keenan Harris, a positionless junior who has offers from some of the best programs in the country. The Jr. Bills are always a tough out with college prospects being featured.
Class 6, District 4
Winner: Troy Buchanan (8-0)
Troy has become a football school over the past few years. Their program has remained strong even through a coaching change. Hunter Humphrey and Carter Dowell form a great QB-RB duo. Their speed and vision in the open field can break games open.
Sleeper: Rock Bridge (7-1)
A traditional power in Columbia, Rock Bridge will need to play their best to make it out of this district. Senior QB Brady Davidson is a pure passer that has played well this season. The Bruins have a strong core of seniors that push them over the top in big games.
Class 6, District 5
Winner: Nixa (8-0)
Nixa is a team who many will be watching down the stretch. One reason why is 2026 Jackson Cantwell, a prospect many regard as the best in the entire country. A potential sectional game vs. a Kansas City or St. Louis program will be interesting. Expect for them to lean on their running game during the colder months.
Sleeper: Joplin (5-3)
Joplin has done a great job of either winning or playing teams tough. They’re a gritty bunch that plays solid defense while having some real playmakers on the other side of the ball. The Eagles have had 8 winning seasons in a row which is a sign of excellent coaching and culture.
Class 6, District 6
Winner: Lee’s Summit North (8-0)
Lee’s Summit North has grown into a state power and their 2025 class is a great one. On offense it’s all about Isaiah Mozee. The 6’1 Nebraska commit is an elite pass catcher. On defense Ka’Mori Moore sets the tone. Both are coveted prospects for the next level. The Broncos are an explosive offense with defensive playmakers.
Sleeper: Lee’s Summit (7-1)
Lee’s Summit is having a tremendous season scoring a ton of points in the process. Their 2026 WR Karsten Fiene has been a major stockriser. One of the most explosive passing attacks in the greater Kansas City region.
Class 6, District 7
Winner: Blue Springs South (6-2)
Blue Springs South is one of the best teams in the state, there’s no question about it. A strong defense led by junior Jaden Richberg. He’s one of the best plug & play linebackers in Missouri. The Jaguars started fast this season.
Sleeper: Liberty North (5-3)
This year it’s a new look Eagles squad. They’re still strong defensively and have Tillman Martin at QB. A well coached squad with championship DNA still in them. They’ll have to raise their level in the playoffs. Two of their three losses have been to high quality opponents also on this list.
Class 6, District 8
Winner: Park Hill (6-2)
The Trojans have been having a great season. They’re an athletic boundary team who can run, cover, and make plays through the air. A strong 2026 class gives them a chance to compete this year and beyond. They’re solid in all facets of the game.
Sleeper: Oak Park (5-3)
Oak Park is a team who has a high ceiling in the playoffs. Offensive talent is a strongpoint. From Utah commit Drew Clemens to South Dakota State commit Travon Pankey and everyone in between. They can run, take short gains in the passing game, and average 27 PPG.